Best 1-for-1 food deals in Singapore this 11.11

11.11 is better known as Singles' Day, however, we believe that good things come in pairs, so grab a friend and enjoy these 1-for-1 deals and more, available all around Singapore!

There are no excuses to spend this day alone anymore.

Note: These deals are only available for GoodLobang Telegram subscribers.

i.Jooz: 1,111 free cups

Breakfast without orange juice is like a day without sunshine. On 11.11, i.Jooz will be giving out 1111 free cups to all GoodLobang subscribers. To claim this sweet deal, all you need to do is to scan the exclusive QR code at any of the i.Jooz vending machines! QR codes will be released on 11/11 at 11.11am on GoodLobang's Telegram Channel.

Location: All i.Jooz Vending Machines

Beef Bro: 1-for-1 mains

Our beef bros serve some of the best main courses in town. If you are not a huge fan of beef, the Bros have got it covered. Choose from an array of delicious mains such as Seafood Aglio Olio, Teriyaki Salmon Bento & Beef with Mushroom and Potatoes, just to name a few. Enjoy 1-for-1 Mains exclusively for GoodLobang subscribers. This promotion is only available on 11 November 2019 from 11am to 9.30pm so grab a friend and head over to Century Square or Northpoint before it’s too late!

Location:

Century Square #B1-38, Singapore 529509

Northpoint City #B2-134, Singapore 769098

Big Fish Small Fish: 2nd Fish & Chips order at $1

Whether you like your fish big or small, Big Fish Small Fish has got them all, ranging from Dory to superior choices like Salmon. Their Do-it-Yourself stations is lined up with pleasantly tasting Singaporean-loved sauces such as Salted Egg & Curry Sauce. Let the flavours burst into your mouth as you gently take every bite. On 11.11, you can get your second Fish & Crisps order at only $1! Sounds fishy? It definitely isn't! Drag a friend and head to any Big Fish Small Fish outlets to enjoy their delicious delight. Do note that the second fish & crisps has to be equal or lower value than the first purchase (a la carte Fish & Crisps only).

Location:

Punggol East Containers Park #01-K35, Singapore 828826

Northpoint City (South Wing) #02-132/133, Singapore 769098 Bugis Junction #04-05, Singapore 188021 Tampines Mall #B1-K3, Singapore 529510

JCube #03-07/08, Singapore 609731

TP Tea: 1-for-1 Tie Guan Yin soft-serve

Tie Guan Yin is a premium Chinese Oolong Tea, which provides a unique taste for consumers to try out. On 11.11 get this exquisite soft-serve Tie Guan Yin at a special promotion. Buy one and get the other one free. This deal is only available at Suntec City level 1 outlet. Bring someone along and give this a go!

Location:

Suntec City #01-312, Singapore 038985

PasarBella Deals

Enjoy a myriad of amazing deals at PasarBella starting from 11.11 all the way till November 30. Wan Niu Wan, Drinks! Store, Wolf Burgers, Froyolo, Cajun on Wheels & Rollie Ollie are on board for this collaboration.

The scrumptious Miso Cod Rice Bowl will be going for only $11. At Wan Niu Wan, ‘Wan’ bowl is never enough.

Head over to Drinks! Store to enjoy all Ciders/Wines/Cocktails/Craft Beers/Little Creatures Pale Ale at $11. Jio your friends and get some booze!

Wolf Burgers are offering their succulent burgers served with yummy large fries at only $11. If you want something unique, try out the Salted Egg Fried Chicken Burger or the Wasabi Fried Fish. Their tender juicy Original Wolf Burger and Miso Tofu Vegetarian Burgers are the other options available.

Enjoy 1-for-1 Froyo with one topping at Froyolo. After a hearty meal at PasarBella this will be cool way to end your feast.

Roll right up to Rollie Ollie to have a go at their Salmon/Unagi/Truffle Egg Cups which go really well as a side dish. Enjoy 1-for-1 Egg Cups when you purchase any sushi roll or poke bowl. It is addictive, and if you decide to buy a few more, make sure you're still able to roll back home.

A seafood platter served with a sunny side up, rice and a cup of corn. Do we need to say more? Cajun On Wheels is offering 1-for-1 seafood platter from 11am to 3pm! Be fast as it will be only for the first 30 redemptions daily between Sunday to Thursday. Wheel away with joy after a satisfying meal.

Location: PasarBella, #01-455-461 North Wing, Suntec City, 3 Temasek Blvd, 038983

LiHO: 1,000 free cups at NTU

This was it. 1,000 Free Cups to be won, a poll was conducted to allow GoodLobang subscribers to decide where they want the GoodLobang treat. Previously during the regional challenge, the west side prevailed and won the 1,000 Free Cups.

This time, the battle was between NUS & NTU and it was intense indeed. NUS was leading initially but NTU fought back and won this challenge. On 11.11, the first 500 cups will be given out and another 500 cups will be given out the very next day. To all the students, we hope you like this Free Milk Tea with Oreo treat before your reading week starts. The outlet is located at NTU, School of Humanities and Sciences.

Location: 48 Nanyang Ave, Singapore 639818

BUY 2 DRINKS AND GET THE 3RD FREE

For those who are unable to claim this deal, we have another exclusive deal worked out across six outlets in Singapore. Buy two LiHO drinks and get the third drink free. The participating outlets are listed below. This is an ongoing promotion will only end on November 21, so there is lots of time to redeem this deal.

Location:

Kinex Mall #B1-K19, Singapore 437157

Millenia Walk #01-91A, Singapore 039596

Century Square #B1-27, Singapore 529509

Parkway Parade #01-69A, Singapore 449269

Blk 442 Clementi Ave 3, Singapore 120442

Blossom Springs #01-12, Singapore 762462

Potato Corner: 1-for-1 Jumbo Fries

Keep your friends close, and your fries closer. Potato Corner serves amazing flavoured fries and 11.11 is your chance to go and get yourself a tub. OH WAIT, grab a friend and head down because you'll be getting two cups for price of one! Set out to 313@Somerset, City Square Mall & Seletar Mall to redeem 1-for-1 Jumbo Fries for the entire day. There are multiple flavours so choose the ones that pique your interest.

Skip the exercise, time for extra fries! For those who are unable to make it on 11.11, stay tuned to our Telegram Channel with an ongoing poll to giveaway 900 large cups of fries for FREE!

Location:

313@Somerset #B3#B3-45, Singapore 238895

City Square Mall #B2-K8, Singapore 208539

The Seletar Mall #B1-K12, Singapore 797653

Kecha: 1-for-1 Brown Sugar Bobo Milk tea

Kecha is offering 1-for-1 Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea for all of our subscribers on 11.11 The promotion will kick-start at 1.11pm and will be valid for the first 111 redemptions. This delightful offer is available at both of Kecha’s outlets which are listed below.

Location:

Far East Plaza #01-16E, Singapore 228213

Yew Tee Point #B1-41, Singapore 689578.

Smooy: 1-for-1 yoghurt

Looking for something which will make you feel slightly less guilty and still enjoyable? Look no further, the products offered by Smooy are low in fat, high in fibre & gluten-free. Smooy offers authentic frozen yogurt, smoothies, twisters, freezers and more. On 11.11, buy one Classic Cup yogurt and get another free. The yogurt comes with two toppings.

Location:

OUE Downtown #03-28, Singapore 068809

Our Tampines Hub #01-01, Singapore 528523

JEM #03-07, Singapore 608549

Bountie Arena: 1-for-1 Signature Milk Tea

Bountie Arena is an online gaming platform. On top of providing a state-of-the-art gaming experience, they also carry a wide variety of delicious instant noodles. Not forgetting their Signature Milk Tea, which they will be offering 1-for-1 for the entire day. A place known for gaming serving Milk Tea? Gamers, you're really in for a treat!

Location: 1 Fusionopolis Way, #B1-06/07/08, Singapore 138632

Soi 55: $1.10 Thai Milk Tea / 1-for-1 Thai Milk Tea

Amidst the hustle-and-bustle of Singapore’s Central Business District sits a humble store serving an array of tasty Thai Tea. Thai Green Milk Tea, Thai Black Tea and Thai Lemon Tea are just a handful of drinks that can be found here. The only thing sweeter than their Thai Milk Tea is that Soi 55 is offering their Signature Thai Milk Tea at only $1.10 for the first 111 subscribers who are going down on 11.11.

Soi 55 will also be offering a full-flavoured 1-for-1 promotion for their Thai Milk Tea. This deal will be available all the way till November 30! After the 111 drinks have been fully redeemed, you can still enjoy the 1-for-1 promotion for the rest of the month!

Location: 3 Pickering Street #01-30, Singapore 048660

Kopifellas: 1-for-1 Teaholic drink

Coffee, Tea, or... More tea!

Kopifellas offers one of the best traditional coffee at an affordable price. For those who are not a kopi fan, fear not! They also offer a wide range of beverages for tea lovers. For the entire day on 11.11, buy one beverage from the Teaholic series and get another one free! This treat is available at their Toa Payoh or Beauty World outlets, so what are you waiting for? Find the Kopifellas now.

Location:

190 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #01-532, Singapore 310190

Beauty World Centre, #04-67, Singapore 588177

This article was first published in GoodLobang.