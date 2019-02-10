The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (Oct 2019)

Nothing gets Singaporeans going like a hotel buffet, but the problem is that most of them are pretty expensive at full price.

Luckily, with the current spate of excellent credit card promotions in Singapore, you can get half-price hotel buffets with practically any card.

In compiling this list, I focused only on the biggest discounts, i.e. 1-for-1 buffet and 50% off food bill.

There are plenty of smaller discounts but we ignored those because obviously everyone wants the most bang for your buck.

The deals are sorted by expiry date, then by price.

Always check the terms and conditions first.

Typically you have to call to reserve, quote your bank name to secure the discount (because it may be limited to X number of patrons a day) and pay using that card.

Usually both credit or debit cards are accepted as long as it’s from the partner bank.

DBS/POSB DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Practically every person in Singapore has a DBS/POSB credit card, so it shouldn’t be a problem for most of us to enjoy these 1-for-1 buffet promotions. Make sure to book in advance, though.

UOB DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

UOB has moved their dining promotions to the UOB Dining Advisor website, and you can easily view all the 1-for-1 buffet promotions there.

OCBC DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

OCBC is a little slow to catch up with their dining promotions — but the range is decent:

In particular, OCBC cards get your 1-for-1 deals at the swanky Fairmont and Swissotel the Stamford hotels. Not too shabby.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.