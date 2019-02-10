The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (Oct 2019)

Clara Lim
MoneySmart

Nothing gets Singaporeans going like a hotel buffet, but the problem is that most of them are pretty expensive at full price.

Luckily, with the current spate of excellent credit card promotions in Singapore, you can get half-price hotel buffets with practically any card.

In compiling this list, I focused only on the biggest discounts, i.e. 1-for-1 buffet and 50% off food bill.

There are plenty of smaller discounts but we ignored those because obviously everyone wants the most bang for your buck.

The deals are sorted by expiry date, then by price.

Always check the terms and conditions first.

Typically you have to call to reserve, quote your bank name to secure the discount (because it may be limited to X number of patrons a day) and pay using that card.

Usually both credit or debit cards are accepted as long as it’s from the partner bank.

DBS/POSB DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Practically every person in Singapore has a DBS/POSB credit card, so it shouldn’t be a problem for most of us to enjoy these 1-for-1 buffet promotions. Make sure to book in advance, though.

Restaurant Promotion Buffet price Expiry
Fairmont Singapore (Asian Market Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $68++ 31 Oct 2019
Fairmont Singapore (Asian Market Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $78++ (Sun to Thu) / $85++ (Fri & Sat 6pm) / $80++ (Fri & Sat 8.30pm) 31 Oct 2019
Sheraton Towers (The Dining Room) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $52++ 31 Oct 2019
Novotel Singapore (The Square) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $45++ (Tue only) 26 Nov 2019
Novotel Singapore (The Square) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $65++ (Tue only) 26 Nov 2019
One Farrer Hotel (Escape) 1-for-1 high tea buffet $38++ (Sat & Sun) 30 Nov 2019
Mercure Bugis (Royale Restaurant) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $35++ 30 Dec 2019
Odoru Kuma 1-for-1 buffet dinner $36.80+ (Sat & Sun) 30 Dec 2019
Hotel Grand Pacific (Sun’s Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $38++ (Mon to Thu) / $40++ (Fri to Sun) 31 Dec 2019
Hotel Grand Pacific (Sun’s Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $45++ (Mon to Thu) / $47++ (Fri & Sat) 31 Dec 2019
Grand Mercure Roxy ([email protected]) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $46++ (Tue only) 31 Dec 2019
Mercure Bugis (Royale Restaurant) 1-for-1 high tea buffet $48++ (Sat & Sun) 30 Dec 2019
Grand Mercure Roxy ([email protected]) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $52++ (Tue only) 31 Dec 2019
Carlton Hotel (Cafe Mosaic) 50% off buffet lunch $58++ 30 Dec 2019
Peninsula Excelsior Hotel (Coleman Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $58++ (Sat & Sun) 30 Dec 2019
Furama City Centre (Tiffany Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $58.80++ 31 Dec 2019
Mercure Bugis (Royale Restaurant) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $68++ 30 Dec 2019
Furama City Centre (Tiffany Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $68.80++ 31 Dec 2019
Amara Singapore (Element) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $72++ 31 Dec 2019
Park Hotel Clarke Quay (Cocobolo) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $72++ (Fri & Sat) 31 Dec 2019
Peninsula Excelsior Hotel (Coleman Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $72++ (Sat & Sun) 30 Dec 2019
Mandarin Orchard (Triple Three) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $78++ (Mon to Sat) / $118++ (Sun) 30 Dec 2019
Carlton Hotel (Cafe Mosaic) 50% off buffet dinner $88++ (Sun to Thu) / $98++ (Fri & Sat) 30 Dec 2019

UOB DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

UOB has moved their dining promotions to the UOB Dining Advisor website, and you can easily view all the 1-for-1 buffet promotions there.

Restaurant Promotion Buffet price Expiry
Parkroyal on Kitchener (Spice Brasserie) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $32++ (Mon to Fri) 13 Oct 2019
Parkroyal on Kitchener (Spice Brasserie) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $42++ (Mon to Thu) 13 Oct 2019
Holiday Inn Singapore (Atrium) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $58++ (Mon to Fri) 31 Oct 2019
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport (Azur) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $58++ 31 Oct 2019
Holiday Inn Orchard (Window on the Park) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $65++ 31 Oct 2019
Holiday Inn Singapore (Atrium) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $72++ (Sun to Thu) / $84++ (Fri & Sat) 31 Oct 2019
Sheraton Towers (The Dining Room) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $78++ (Mon to Fri excluding Wed) 31 Oct 2019
Holiday Inn Orchard (Window on the Park) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $78++ (Mon to Thu) / $96++ (Fri to Sun) 31 Oct 2019
The Westin Singapore (Seasonal Tastes) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $88++ (Sun to Thu) / $98++ (Fri & Sat) 31 Oct 2019
Hotel Grand Pacific (Sun’s Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $38++ (Mon to Fri) / $40++ (Sat & Sun) 31 Dec 2019
Hotel Grand Pacific (Sun’s Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $45++ (Mon to Thu) / $47++ (Fri & Sat) 31 Dec 2019
Amara Singapore (Element) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $55++ (Mon to Fri) 31 Dec 2019
Park Hotel Clarke Quay (Cocobolo) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $72++ (Fri & Sat) 31 Dec 2019
Mandarin Orchard (Triple Three) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $78++ (Mon to Sat) / $118++ (Sun) 30 Apr 2020

OCBC DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

OCBC is a little slow to catch up with their dining promotions — but the range is decent:

Restaurant Promotion Buffet price Expiry
Swissotel the Stamford (Clove) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $55++ (Mon to Fri) 31 Oct 2019
Swissotel the Stamford (Clove) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $65++ (Mon to Thu) / $95++ (Fri) 31 Oct 2019
Holiday Inn Singapore (Atrium) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $58++ (Mon to Fri) 31 Oct 2019
Fairmont (Asian Market Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $66++ (Sun to Thu) 31 Oct 2019
Holiday Inn Singapore (Atrium) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $72++ (Sun to Thu) / $84++ (Fri & Sat) 31 Oct 2019
Fairmont (Asian Market Cafe) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $76++ (Sun to Thu) 31 Oct 2019
Bhandari’s Saffron 1-for-1 buffet dinner $26++ 30 Nov 2019
Fort Canning Lodge (Cafe Lodge) 1-for-1 buffet lunch & dinner $32++ 30 Nov 2019
Holiday Inn Orchard (Window on the Park) 1-for-1 buffet lunch $65++ 31 Mar 2020
Holiday Inn Orchard (Window on the Park) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $70++ 31 Mar 2020
Park Hotel Clarke Quay (Cocobolo) 1-for-1 buffet dinner $72++ (Fri & Sat) 31 Mar 2020

In particular, OCBC cards get your 1-for-1 deals at the swanky Fairmont and Swissotel the Stamford hotels. Not too shabby.

This article was first published in MoneySmart

