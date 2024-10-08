Best 10.10 sales to shop in Singapore: Deals for F&B, home goods, electronics and more

Spooky season is upon us, but so is the yearly 10.10 sales shopping season. With so many deals across, it can get overwhelming to even begin looking for ones that might interest you.

But fret not - whether you're thinking about upgrading your home appliances, doing some early Christmas shopping, or treating yourself to a meal, here are some 10.10 deals to look out for.

F&B

Cat & The Fiddle

In conjunction with their 10th anniversary, Cat & The Fiddle will be making their 10.10 promotions extra special this year.

On Oct 10, you can enjoy discounts on some of their most popular cake varieties (up to 10 flavours) like the Oreo Cookies and Cream Cheesecake, Dark Chocolate Cheesecake and more. Plus, they'll also be launching a new lifetime membership programme on the same day, where you'll get a free cat plushie with each sign-up. Head on over to their website for more details on how to apply.

Yakiniku-GO

Here's a fiery deal for meat lovers — on Oct 10, two of Yakiniku-GO's favourite set meals will be going at 50 per cent off.

For one day only, the Yakiniku-GO set will be available at $9.90 (UP $19.90), and the Pork Sanshu Mori set at $9.40 (UP $18.80). This promotion will be available at Hougang Mall, Nex, Jem, Jurong Point, Parkway Parade, Seletar Mall and the Suntec City outlets for dine-in, and is limited to one set per customer only.

Popeyes

Get 10 of Popeyes' spicy wings for just $10 from now to Oct 13. These are available in three flavours including the original Spicy Wing (no sauce), Teriyaki Cajun, and Red Hot Honey.

This promotion will be running all day across all outlets, except for Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Pizza Hut

From now until Oct 13, indulge in regular-sized pizzas from Pizza Hut at just $10.

The promotion includes flavours from both the Classic and Favourite menus, so there's a wide variety to choose whether you're into the classics like Hawaiian and Beef Pepperoni, or something more innovative like the Shrimp Aglio.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/PizzaHutSingapore/videos/1055372925817219[/embed]

Crafti

Treat yourself to Crafti's matcha products during their 10.10 sale from now until Oct 10 - where you can get $10 off every purchase (stackable) on selected items like their organic Ceremonial Reserve Matcha Powder, Gentle Go Digestive Tea and a variety of matcha-related products.

On top of that, you'll also get a $10 gift card and small pouch of matcha with every $100 spent.

Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery

For the sweet tooths, Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery is having a one-day only 10.10 sale to celebrate them becoming Halal-certified.

Head down to any of their outlets on Oct 10, and you can enjoy an exclusive buy-10-get-10 promotion on their decadent Bombolinis.

Home and living

Osim

If you've been thinking about investing in a massage chair, now's the perfect time to do it as Osim is having their 10.10 sale from now until Oct 10.

On top of savings on some of their top sellers like the uDream Pro Well-Being Chair and uDivine V2 Massage Chair, the sale also comes with other perks like complimentary delivery service and freebies like the uBrush2 and uVision3 when you hit minimum spending requirements.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/OSIMSG/videos/852817510270467[/embed]

Scanteak

Looking to spruce up your home in time for the year-end festivities?

With Scanteak's 10.10 sale happening until Oct 13, you enjoy 10 per cent off living and dining furniture, as well as 35 per cent off mattresses and exclusive buys from $59. Hop on over to their website for more details on the sale.

Hinomi

For the ones in need of a good ergonomic office chair, Hinomi is having a huge anniversary promotion in conjunction with their 10.10 sale.

The sale will run from now until Oct 13 with discounts up to 60 per cent on their products, free installation services and exclusive freebies like a foot rest worth $69 and four-in-one wireless charger. More information is available on their website.

Origin Mattress

Award-winning mattress brand Origin Mattress is having their 10.10 Super Sale from now until Oct 13 with savings up to 40 per cent off.

Whether you're looking for a mattress to help alleviate your chronic back pain, or an ultra-cooling mattress to tackle Singapore's weather, you'll be able to shop them all with great savings during the sale.

Smeg

Furnish your kitchen with vibrant Smeg products during their 10.10 sale, happening now until Oct 13, with discounts up to 50 per cent on their popular products like kettles, toasters and more.

Omnidesk

Omnidesk is having a 10.10 mega sale with discounts up to 15 per cent. During the sale (happening until Oct 10), you can shop a wide range of their favourite products like the Classic Wildwood with Pheasantwood Top desk at just $1,146 (UP $1,806), Classic Wildwood with Natural Hevea Top desk at $806 (UP $1,406).

Electronics

LG

LG's Perfect 10 sale is happening from now until Oct 14, where you can shop plenty of deals on electronics with up to 42 per cent off.

From television sets with discounts more than $800 to wireless earbuds, refrigerators, washing machines and more, there's lots to discover. Check out their website for more information.

Asus

Think it's time for an upgrade on your laptop?

Asus is having their 10.10 sale from now until Oct 15 where you'll be able to save up to $1,142 and get free gifts worth up to $150. With a minimum spend of $2,000 on selected laptops, you'll also be able to get a promo code that gives you an additional $30 off.

Samsung

Are you on Team Samsung? Then you'll be glad to find out that they're having their 10.10 sale on Oct 10 from 12am to 11.59pm with discounts up to 59 per cent — so make sure to block out your calendar.

Prism+

While the brand is mainly known for their televisions and monitors, Prism+ also carries a variety of other products like air purifiers, door locks, refrigerators and more - all of which you can shop at up to 67 per cent off during their 10.10 sale happening now until Oct 10.

Apparel

The Tinsel Rack

Get $10 off every item during The Tinsel Rack's 10.10 sale.

From now until Oct 10 (11.59pm), choose from a collection of selected items ranging from must-have basics to work-friendly dresses, statement pieces and more.

JD Sports

Level up your fits with some new kicks from JD Sports during their 10.10 sale.

From now until Oct 10, shop a variety of shoes with up to 50 per cent off, plus an additional 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $125.

Adidas

In need of some new sports apparel? You can get up to 30 per cent off on selected Adidas styles and apparel during their 10.10 sale happening now until Oct 10.

There'll also be an additional 30 per cent off for outlet items.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is having an online-exclusive 10.10 sale from now until Oct 13, with savings up to 60 per cent on their apparel, ranging from shirts and bags to underwear and more.

During the sale, there'll be a 20 per cent discount on apparel and accessories, as well as a 15 per cent discount when you buy four pieces of underwear. There's also an additional 10 per cent off with a minimum spend of $300.

ALSO READ: Games in October: Party-perfect hits, remakes and new adventures