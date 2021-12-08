The best 12.12 sales from Lazada, Foreo and your favourite retailers

Just when we thought the sale season was over (read: 11.11, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday), 12.12 is back this year — and it's the perfect time to start holiday shopping.

If you've been dwelling on that bag or that makeup palette that you've been eyeing since the last sale, it's high time you cart them out during this 12.12 sale. Ahead, we've curated a list of some of the upcoming deals you can't afford to miss.

Dolce&Gabbana Beauty

PHOTO: Dolce&Gabbana Beauty

Beauty junkies will be pleased to know that Dolce&Gabbana Beauty will be having its 12.12 sale this year.

As part of its offerings, customers can expect to enjoy 12 per cent off storewide and get an additional 12 per cent off with absolutely no minimum spend.

Available at Dolce&Gabbana Beauty flagship store at ION Orchard.

Dermalogica Clear Start

PHOTO: Dermalogica Clear Start

Fans of Dermalogica Clear Start, you're in for a real treat. This December, the beauty label will be offering 12 per cent off all purchases online at the Dermalogica Clear Start LazMall Flagship store on 12.12 and 15 per cent off between the golden hours of 12am to 2am.

And if you're spending more on a single receipt, then you'll be glad to know that you'll also receive a 12 per cent off voucher with a minimum spend of $60 and an additional $12 off voucher with a minimum spend of $100.

Over on their official Shopee page, customers can look forward to 15 per cent off storewide, as well as free samples with every purchase. When you spend a minimum of $60, customers will receive an additional 12 per cent off voucher and an additional $12 off voucher with a minimum spend of $100.

Available at Dermalogica Clear Start's Shopee Mall and LazMall Flagship store, Sephora.

KSisters

PHOTO: KSisters

Happening from Dec 9 to 12, KSisters will be offering up to 20 per cent off the entire Puremer line. Some of these products include its Puremer Reset Serum, Puremer Reset Cream and Puremer Reset Retinol.

But it doesn't just end there. In fact, the popular beauty brand have also lined up a few other attractive deals this December including 35 per cent off its BNR17 Diet Probiotics BNRThin and BNRKIDS Chewable Probiotics and even up to 25 per cent off BNR Queen Probiotics For Menopausal Relief.

Customers can also enjoy 10 per cent off the entire OHIOHOO line and up to 15 per cent off its new Semi-matte Cushion Foundation!

Available on www.ksisters.sg.

MAC Cosmetics

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

If you've been wanting to get your hands on MAC Cosmetics' latest range of beauty must-haves then you'll love what the brand has in store for you this 12.12.

This year, MAC Cosmetics will be kicking things off early from Nov 29 to Dec 11 with its pre-sale promos for some of its highly coveted products.

These include its Studio Fix Foundation and Studio Fix Powder that you can buy for $60 (U.P. $120), or you can get two Powder Kiss Lipsticks for the price of one, and not to mention, other value sets that are going for up to 50 per cent off.

But that's not all. If you're into the new MAC x Lisa Collection, then you'll be thrilled to know that when you purchase any two Powder Kiss Lipsticks from the range, you'll also receive an additional Prep + Prime Lip that's worth $34 and an exclusive Lisa sticker.

On Dec 12 itself, you can enjoy 30 per cent off when you purchase two regular-priced products or holiday sets, get two Glow Play Lip Balms for the price of one and enjoy up to 48 per cent savings when you check out.

Available on MAC Cosmetics LazMall Flagship store.

Lazada

PHOTO: Lazada Singapore

Missed out on Lazada's 11.11 sale? Don't fret. Lazada is back with bigger deals and discounts on your favourite items this December, just in time for Christmas.

With a ton of surprises lined up for you, here, you can expect deals such as Surprise Boxes that are released on nine timeslots (0000-0800-1000-1200-1400-1600-1800-2000-2200), where you'll receive $12 worth $50, $29 worth $100, $49 worth $150, $79 worth $200.

During the sale, you can also collect $12/12 per cent store vouchers and enjoy discounts from brands like Calvin Klein, Benefit, Laura Mercier and more, and also enjoy $6 off every $60 spent.

Available on Lazada.

Foreo

PHOTO: Foreo

Missed out on Foreo's previous sale? Don't worry. Whether you're buying it as a Christmas gift for that skincare-loving friend of yours, or you're buying it for yourself, Foreo has got you covered this 12.12 with yet another exciting lineup of deals.

Otherwise known as one of the hottest items during the 11.11 sale, the Surprise Box will be available yet again this month — so be sure to keep an eye out for it before it sells out again.

Here, you can also look forward to 25 per cent off on some of Foreo's highly-raved products like the Luna™ 3 plus, UFO™ 2 and Bear™.

And if you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine, be sure to look out for Foreo's Skincare Secrets collection, which features four specially-curated gift sets. On 12.12 itself, from 12am to 2am, customers can also bring home some exclusive gifts with purchases like Foreo's ISSA™ and an On the Go travel pouch.

There will also be limited-time flash deals that will also be released throughout the day, so keep an eye out and your finger ready!

Available on Foreo's LazMall Flagship store.

This article was first published in Her World Online.