The best 8.8 deals to look forward to this August

No plans for the upcoming National Day weekend? What better way to spend your time at home than with some online shopping. While this year’s parade has been postponed, loads of brands are ringing in August with a slew of exciting online deals.

Get ready for a myriad of deals, steals and entertainment while you shop from the comfort of your couch with a shopping extravaganza that is the annual 8.8 sale. From brands like Lazada to Shopee, here, we’ve rounded up some of the best 8.8 deals that you can look forward to this weekend.

Lazada

Happening from Aug 8 to Aug 10, Lazada is kicking off the National Day celebration with its highly anticipated 8.8 sale.

As part of their efforts to support the local brands in Singapore this August, Lazada will be offering 88 per cent off some of your favourite labels including TWG, Skin Inc, Hegen, SK Jewellery, and Irvin’s. During the three-day sale, shoppers can also expect $0.88 flash deals and exciting games that they can participate in to stand a chance of winning some attractive prizes to take home.

But that’s not all, Lazada will also be marking the occasion with a one-day special of 56 per cent off or $8 off with no minimum spend on selected brand stores, alongside a flash sale with amazing deals that are as low as $5.60.

Don’t forget to also tune in to some of the entertaining in-app live streams on Aug 9th at 8pm where there will be gameshows and performances that are sure to perk up your National Day celebrations at home.

Shopee

Kick start your weekend with Shopee’s 8.8 National Day sale. This month, Shopee will be supporting our very own local brands including F&B businesses with its daily $0.80 Makan Deals. Some of its other attractive deals include 15 per cent cashback flash vouchers, payment promotions and crazy flash deals that are certainly not to be missed.

On top of that, Shopee is also introducing Group Buy Lobangs where you can shop for your favourite products with your friends and enjoy lower prices too. There’s also an 8.8 Brands Parade where you can enjoy 80 per cent off popular brands like Watsons, Sasa and Microsoft, just a few to name.

Zalora

Looking for new pieces to update your wardrobe with? Peep Zalora’s 8.8 Sale. This weekend, Zalora will be offering exclusive deals on some of the hottest brands including Pomelo and adidas, where you can expect up to 80 per cent off on some of your favourite stylish picks that you’ve been eyeing on.

Whether you’re looking for shoes, lingerie, dresses, you name it! The best time to shop for all your closet essentials is now.

Courts

Now that most of us are working from home, there’s more reason for us to beautify our living space. So, if you’re on the hunt for some functional pieces to amp up your pad, look over to Courts Double Day sale.

In celebration of 8.8 and National Day, Courts is offering 20 per cent off sitewide with no minimum spend. All you need to do is to use the ‘AUG88’ when you checkout to enjoy discounts on your purchase on the website. Here, you can shop for home appliances, home entertainment, IT gadgets, as well as furniture & bedding.

Superdry Singapore

If you love Superdry for its versatile and casual pieces, then you’ll be glad to know that the brand is also having its very won 8.8 sale this weekend.

As part of the sale, you can expect $8 cashback when you spend $88, and a $28 cashback when you spend $288 on a single receipt. Happening from Aug 7th to 9th, you can also enjoy up to 50 per cent off some of the brand’s most popular pieces too.

This article was first published in Her World Online.