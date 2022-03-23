The best 8 face rollers that soothe and depuff

Just like your go-to Gua sha tool or beloved rose quartz roller, the best ice face rollers gently massage your forehead, cheeks, and chin to encourage blood flow and relaxation — but with an added chill. Aside from providing your serums and moisturiser with a cooling, spa-level boost, ice rollers can also play a major role in your beauty routine to help you appear more well-rested.

Since these tools are stored in the freezer, they work by constricting blood vessels in the face, which minimises irritation and inflammation as well as puffiness. Depending on your skincare needs, you can opt to add a tool with a wider roller head to your essentials that massages the entire face, or something smaller for an area like the under-eyes.

Whether you’re looking to take a literal chill pill after a stressful day, or simply upgrade your regimen we’ve pulled together a short list of the best ice rollers for face from popular brands like Kitsch , Tarte Cosmetics, and more, with most available for US$30 (S$41) or less.

PHOTO: Esarora

With over 16,000 customer reviews and close to a five-star rating, this best-selling ice roller is a hit among Amazon shoppers, with one writing, “I use this ice roller in my esthetician treatment room after extractions, peels and/or waxing.

My clients love it! It drastically reduces inflammation and swelling…thereby leaving the skin in a much healthier state than if I didn’t use it. I actually prefer this to my magic globes because of the ease of rolling over the skin.”

PHOTO: Kitsch

You can save 25 per cent on this top-rated stainless steel roller from Kitsch that’s designed with an ergonomic handle, making it extra comfortable to hold.

PHOTO: Tarte

Here’s a bite-size, cool-to-the-touch roller that’s optimized for puffy under-eyes, and pairs perfectly with your favorite hydrating cream.

PHOTO: Vanity Planet

This professional-level roller has a detachable stainless steel head that’s designed to stay cold for up to two hours, and ideal to use on your face, neck, and décolletage.

PHOTO: Finishing Touch

We found another top-rated roller on markdown at Amazon: this compact one from Finishing Touch packs nicely in a carry-on, and features a quick-freeze gel that takes no more than 15 minutes to cool.

PHOTO: Project E Beauty

You won’t have to worry about putting too much pressure on your eyes while rolling this coveted tool over your face, since it’s designed with a curved head that helps keep them protected.

PHOTO: StackedSkincare

Created by aesthetician Kerry Benjamin, this egg-shaped and ergonomic roller makes it easy to soothe sensitive and acne-prone skin irritation while enhancing your natural face contours.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Here’s another dual-ended ice roller that’s optimised for the entire face (or just your under-eyes) that’s marked down for 33 per cent off. Plus, if you’re in a rush, you don’t even need to put the tool in the freezer to reap all of its cooling benefits—though it definitely doesn’t hurt.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.