The best 9.9 deals you absolutely cannot miss

Looking forward to the massive sales on 11.11 Singles’ Day or Black Friday in November? Why not start warming up by hunting for great deals in the upcoming 9.9 sales? Although it may be on a smaller scale, the deals are just as good and can help you to save serious money.

We have rounded up the best 9.9 sales that you need to check out if you want more bang for your buck. Happy shopping!

1. Lazada

PHOTO: Lazada

Be it fashion, makeup, skincare, home decor items or even groceries, you can be sure to find it in the shopping portal’s massive 9.9 Big Brands Sale. With 18,000 authentic brands and 9,999 exclusive brand deals on LazMall, there will definitely be something for everyone.

Plus, if you are not satisfied with your products, you can return it for free within 15 days.

On 9.9, there will be plenty of flash sales and irresistible deals. Some exciting brands to look out for are audio brand Bose with flash sales at 12am to 2am where you can enjoy up to 50 per cent savings, the exclusive launch of ELLE cosmetics in Asia, and Chinese cosmetics brand Perfect Diary offering discounts up to 50 per cent.

Visit Lazada now to collect $9 discount vouchers that will only be valid on 9.9, and to start adding items into your shopping cart!

2. Shopee

PHOTO: Shopee

Have you heard the infectious jingle Phua Chu Kang (PCK) sang for Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day? Singapore’s most famous contractor is the first brand ambassador for the e-commerce platform and is fronting their signature 9.9 event.

Users can expect Million $ Discount deals, 50 per cent off vouchers and 18 per cent cashback with no minimum spend.

Look out for new interactive in-app games such as Shopee Bubble and exclusive deals from Shopee’s 9.9 partners including MUJI, Gain City, Pokémon Center and more.

Sept 8 is their Super Price Reveal Day and there are plenty of activities lined up. Prices of discounted items will be revealed, and you stand to win $100 worth of vouchers when you share your shopping cart.

There will also be limited time deals, $0.99 flash deals, voucher codes, a live countdown and more. On the day itself, users can also expect hourly flash deals, curated flash sales, and exclusive upsized promotions throughout the day.

3. Innisfree

PHOTO: Innisfree

Suffering from maskne or just want to pamper your skin? Elevate your skincare routine with Innisfree this 9.9. The Korean cosmetics brand will be launching their Double 9.9 campaign which offers great deals at up to 70 per cent off.

Set your alarms on 9 September—there will be a 25 per cent off storewide sale (not applicable for the Green Tea Seed Serum) from 12am to 2am, and 20 per cent off storewide sale from 2am to 23:59pm on their Shopee and Lazada official stores.

Save more by collecting limited vouchers that can offset your purchases by 10 per cent, 15 per cent and 20 per cent (with minimum purchases of $88, $108 and $128 respectively).

To sweeten the deal, customers will get a free exclusive pouch with any purchase above $60 or travel-size kit with any purchase above $75.

For those of you who love surprises, get your hands on special mystery boxes. There are boxes worth $60 and $80 going for $29.90 and $39.90 on Shopee, and boxes worth $150 going for $49 on Lazada. Get them fast because they are only available in limited quantities.

And don’t forget to head over to @innisfreesingapore’s Instagram page to play the adorable AR filter game The Adventure of “innirang”, where you stand to win e-vouchers and even more savings on their Shopee official store. The game will be available from now till Sept 9.

4. Huawei

PHOTO: Huawei

If you are thinking of getting your hands on some new tech, Chinese tech giant Huawei will be offering exclusive deals from now till Sept 9 on a range of devices such as the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series, P30 Series, Watch GT 2e and FreeBuds 3i on Lazada and Shopee.

Get a $100 voucher for just $1 when you visit the Shopee-Huawei Official Store from now till Sept 8. It can be used to offset the retail value of the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 which is priced at $798, and you will receive a free gift bundle worth $136 while stocks last.

The new HUAWEI MatePad T8 Android OS tablet will be launched on Sept 9. Priced at $198, the purchase will come with a free gift bundle worth $86 while stocks last.

5. Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

Heading back to the office and need new workwear pieces? Or do you want to lounge at home in more comfy clothes? Find them and more at online fashion retailer Zalora.

During their 9.9 Early Bird Sale, you can use the code SEP35 to get 35 per cent off your purchase and extra 10 per cent cashback when you spend a minimum of $89 on selected items.

Visitors can also get 30 per cent discount when they buy activewear by keying in the code SPORTY30 (minimum spend of $89 on selected items) and 40 per cent off designer items with the code LUXE40 (no minimum spend required). On the actual day, expect huge discounts of up to 80 per cent.

6. ezbuy

PHOTO: Ezbuy

Play games to collect vouchers and win prizes as part of ezbuy’s 9.9 Grand Great Sale event. Try your hand at collecting hammers from smashing pinatas in the app-exclusive Smash It game.

The hammers can be exchanged for rewards such as a Dyson Vacuum Cleaner, a 2D1N staycation and cash vouchers up to $50.

Additionally, from now till Sept 7, players stand to win attractive prizes such as a SKII skincare set and mini portable fridge from the pinatas.

Besides bargains from local sellers, flash deals and affordable items priced at $9.90 and below, there will also be daily special deals grouped in different categories such as furniture and stationery.

7. Naiise.

PHOTO: Naiise.

Naiise. is the go-to place for buying quirky gifts or Singapore-designed products. For 9.9, the multi-brand retailer will have a month-long sale where you can enjoy discounts of up to 70 per cent on their sale items from now till Sept 30.

Also, don’t miss out on the chance to get 40 per cent off their best-sellers on Sept 9 to 13. Besides the great bargains, they will also be hosting giveaways on their social media so do remember to check out their Instagram and Facebook pages!

8. Laneige

PHOTO: Lazada

Stock up on your Water Sleeping Masks and Water Bank products during the storewide 20 per cent off sale on the Korean beauty brand’s official Lazada store on Sept 9.

The first 100 customers who spend a minimum of $60 from 12 to 2am will receive a 10ml Cica Sleeping Mask, while the first 50 to 150 customers who spend $100 to $250 all day will receive free travel-sized kits.

If you are keen to purchase their new cushion foundation, the Neo Cushion, you can place a deposit to secure one of two exclusive limited sets and pay the balance on Sept 9. Other exclusive product sets will also be up for grabs.

9. Sulwhasoo

PHOTO: Lazada

Spend a minimum of $400 at Sulwhasoo’s official Lazada store from September 9 to 13 for a chance to be a top spender and win products like the First Care Activating Serum and Bloomstay Vitalizing Cream.

There will be 9.9 exclusive sets and a 15 per cent storewide discount from 12 to 2am on 9.9 (excluding Timetreasure line and exclusive sets). Every purchase will come with complimentary gifts.

10. Skin Inc

PHOTO: Lazada

Get a free Jelly Starter Kit when you make any purchase with local skincare brand Skin Inc on Lazada. If you purchase at least $250 from Sept 9 to 13, you will get an additional Q10 serum worth $68. On 9.9, Surprise Boxes worth $150 will be available at $48 from 12am to 8am while stocks last.

You will also enjoy savings up to 55 per cent on products like the My Daily Dose of Armour serum and their famed beauty devices.

11. FitFlop

PHOTO: Lazada

If you are a big fan of the brand’s super comfortable footwear, don’t miss out on their Lazada 9.9 flash sale from 12 to 2am where you can enjoy savings up to 65 per cent. Other offers include vouchers that take $5 off a minimum spend of $50 and $10 off a minimum spend of $100.

You will also get a 10 per cent discount when you buy two pairs of footwear.

12. La Roche-Posay

PHOTO: Lazada

Known for its affordability, the drugstore beauty brand will have a 30 per cent off storewide 9.9 flash sale from 12-2am on their Lazada store. During those two hours, the first 50 shoppers will get a free cleanser worth $10 and you get a free gift set worth $70 when you spend a minimum of $120.

If you are keen to try out the highly-raved Anthelios Invisible Fluid sunscreen, you can purchase a special bundle that comes with two free bottles of 50ml micellar water.

13. Adidas

PHOTO: Lazada

Keen to get trendy sportswear? Look out for the 50 per cent storewide discount at the Adidas Lazada store from 12 to 2am on Sept 9. You can even add on a 10 per cent voucher for more savings, subjected to a minimum spend of $99. Free shipping is available for purchases above $65.

14. Althea

PHOTO: Althea

K-beauty lovers rejoice! Beauty website Althea’s 9.9 Big K-Beauty Sale is on right now and plenty of Korean beauty brands like CORSX, Beauty of Joseon and Nature Republic are on sale. Get an additional 15 per cent discount when you buy at least two sale items with the code 99BIGSALE.

You can also purchase any product from their in-house brand Althea Collection and automatically get discounts of up to 60 per cent, and use the code PYUNKANG20 to get 20 per cent off any product from skincare brand Pyunkang Yul. Free samples will be given with every purchase while stocks last.

This article was first published in Her World Online.