Best active face masks in Singapore: Breathable masks for running and working out

While Singapore’s current rules allow for unmasking during outdoor sports , we’d all love to stay safe as we sweat it out. But if panting for breath or dripping sweat in a mask sounds uncomfortable, think again.

Whether you’re pounding the pavement or shooting some hoops, there’s no reason you can’t stay cool with a slew of sports mask innovations crafted for ultralight, breathable comfort. Here’s our rundown of the best active face masks in Singapore.

Enro

When it comes to high-filtration masks, Enro is on the cutting edge. Launched by global garment giant TAL Apparel, Enro’s range of over 70 stylish masks each feature SPF50+ protection and a built-in PM0.1 filter – far more protective than the industry standard of PM2.5.

Super-protective doesn’t mean stuffy, though – their Active Face Mask ($23) is featherlight and engineered with 3D modelling for maximum breathability. With an inner lining treated with SILVADUR anti-microbial silver ions, you won’t need to worry about maskne woes.

Each mask will last you an impressive 100 washes, and shipping to Singapore is free for orders of four masks and above.

Under Armour

If you love Under Armour’s lightweight shoes and moisture-wicking threads, their UA Sportsmask ($35) delivers more of the same high-tech support. This triple-layer mask features a structured outer shell that gives your nose and mouth plenty of airspace, and is made of highly breathable spacer fabric.

Besides built-in UPF 50+ sun protection, an anti-microbial treatment on the inner layer prevents sweat and clogged pores from turning into skin woes. Both the inner lining and the stretchy ear loops are crafted from Iso-Chill fabric to keep you cool.

Livinguard

Hygiene tech company Livinguard has brought their self-disinfecting textile technology to creating antiviral face masks. Crafted with eco-friendly lyocell microfiber, their Livinguard Fitness Mask ($36++) is charged with their proprietary antimicrobial treatment and easy on the skin besides.

Allegedly five times more breathable than regular cotton masks, this workout buddy comes with an adjustable head strap and nose clip to hug your face well even as you move. Bonus: it’s designed to withstand up to 150 washes.

ASICS

From running shoes giant ASICS comes a face mask tailored to get you pounding the track in comfort. The ASICS Runners Face Cover ($55) might be pricy, but it’s built with unique innovations like air vents to get more air flowing into your mouth while still blocking water droplets.

Coupled with a curved structure for plenty of breathing room and quick-drying, water-repellent material, it’s no sweat running in this mask. We love that it’s sustainably produced with over 30 per cent recycled materials too.

Dermacool

Using proprietary nanomaterial first designed for sensitive skin, local label Dermacool has crafted sports masks to keep your skin comfy throughout your sweat sesh.

Their UPF50+ Fabric Sports Mask is made of three-ply nanopolyester, and embedded with small amounts of titanium and zinc oxide for anti-bacterial and anti-viral protection.

Most importantly, they’re crafted to be lightweight and dry twice as quickly as nylon, so you can breathe easy during your jog. Besides classic black and navy blue (S$16.90), don’t miss out on their limited-edition batik red ($23).

T8

Known for their featherlight trail running gear, Hong Kong-based label T8 has rolled out the ultimate in breathability with their Max O2 Running Masks ($19 for pack of two).

While it doesn’t pack the antimicrobial treatment of many sports masks, this pocket-friendly option offers chafe-free, sweat-wicking comfort with its stretchy polyamide-elastane fabric. Despite its softness, the fabric doesn’t cling – a 3D SpaceBrace curves the mask off your nose and mouth.

This article was first published in City Nomads.