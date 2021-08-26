Best activewear brands in Singapore: Quality workout clothes for women that look and feel good

If you - like many others - have turned to fitness as a way to feel productive and alive amidst the general chaos in the past year, the search for activewear remains an ongoing one.

Whether it's revisiting a familiar brand or acquainting yourself in hopes of finding a new favourite, you'll find something stylish and comfortable on our list for your workouts today.

Revved Athleisure

For detailed and thoughtfully designed workout clothes, you'll find your perfect fit at Revved Athleisure.

PHOTO: Revved Athleisure

With pieces that feature unexpected but gorgeous laser-cut designs like spiralling cut-outs and scalloped hems, Revved Athleisure aims to be environmentally conscientious while also providing a comfortable experience.

Certain pieces like their Light and Fast Tank ($35) made from bamboo fibres and non-toxic dyes, while sport bras feature a polyester and spandex blend.

Prices: $48 for sports bras, shorts and leggings $35-$58

Shop Revved Athleisure online, free delivery for orders above $100.

YOF Athletica

Made mainly from eco circle fibres (recycled from PET bottles and other polyester products) or natural fibres, YOF Athletica takes pride in its ethos of fairness, quality and sustainability.

Their fabrics are incredibly flexible and skin-friendly, allowing for maximum range and comfort.

Their innovative "I-Lift" technology ensures that your workout gear will fit you like a glove and offer support where needed.

Price: Bra tops range from $38 to $55 and bottoms from $39

Shop YOF Athletica online, free shipping in Singapore and to Malaysia.

GLOWco

Relatively new to the activewear scene, GLOWco was founded by Nawal Alhaddad with the intention of providing inclusive activewear that combines both function and modesty for Muslimahs.

This retail marketplace stocks a variety of modest activewear brands including its own brand, GLOWco Exclusive.

Made from breathable, airy fabrics, their non-slip shawls and sports hijabs ensures that your workouts are comfortable and chic.

Price: Tops from $49 and bottoms from $38

Shop GLOWco online, delivery fees applied at checkout.

Rangoon Active

Catering to both men and women, Rangoon is a hotspot for aesthetically pleasing and trendy activewear that is good for both working out and wearing out.

With sports bras that come in different types of support and leggings available in a range of lengths and understated colours, comfort is key at Rangoon too.

Prices: $49-$62 for sports bras, bottoms range from $38 to $79

Shop Rangoon online, free delivery for orders above $80.

Anya Active

Founded on the ethos of self-love and being the best version of yourself, Anya Active offers a range of size-inclusive products for all body types, with sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

Made from sweat-wicking, anti-abrasion nylon spandex, their pieces are made to be comfortable on any occasion, from lounging at home in athleisure, or intensive HIIT sessions.

Price: $39-$43 for sports bras and bottoms from $35

Shop Anya Active online, free delivery for orders above $40.

Yumi Active

Another homegrown brand, Yumi Active has everything from antimicrobial sports bras to squat-proof tights.

What sets Yumi Active apart is their fabric technology.

Made from customised miSkin - a light performance, breathable fabric that promises to be super comfortable and quick-drying - each piece boasts a unique design inspired by the flora from East Asia, making them both functional and chic.

Price: Sports bras and bottoms start from $62

Shop Yumi Active online, free delivery for orders above $100.

Kydra

Made by athletes for athletes, Kydra 's pieces are for peak functionality.

With a range that is limited to only the essentials, Kydra is a strictly no-frills brand targeted at discerning athletes and serious gym rats.

Made with sweat-wicking and four-way stretch fabrics with minimalistic designs, the brand caters to men and women alike.

Price: Tops and bottoms start from $38 and $62 respectively for both men and women

Shop Kydra online, free delivery for orders above $50.

Gym Wear Movement

If you're looking for inclusivity, you'll find another option in Gym Wear Movement.

Whether you're curvy, petite, or looking for modest activewear, Gym Wear Movement has something for you, with their eye-catching colours, body-hugging designs.

Want inspiration for your next workout look? Take a peek at their style guides.

Price : $42-$55 for bras and bra tops, bottoms from $39

Shop Gym Wear Movement online.

FITTA Active

Founded by sisters Debbie and Jamie in 2016, FITTA Active seeks to empower women by encouraging them to keep an active lifestyle.

To make them embark on their health journey looking and feeling their best, FITTA Active offers pieces that are form-fitting, comfortable and eye-catching.

PHOTO: Instagram/fittaactive

Designs go up to 3XL and some pieces are made from recycled materials like plastic water bottles.

Price: Sports bras from $52 and leggings from $62

Shop FITTA Active online, free delivery in Singapore with no minimum spend.

Vivre Activewear

With quirky, colourful designs that wouldn't be amiss on your Pinterest board, Vivre Activewear caters to the Asian frame and features convenient pieces like tops with sports bras built-in and phone-friendly pieces.

PHOTO: Instagram/vivreactivewear

The brand has a chic maternity line for expecting mothers that want to keep fit and look good while attending their prenatal yoga classes.

Price: Sports bras from $54, men's collection from $49

Shop Vivre Activewear online, free delivery within Singapore and to Malaysia.

Tough Cookie Apparel

A mainstay for pole dancing enthusiasts in Singapore, Tough Cookie Apparel puts out incredibly sexy but nonetheless, highly functional activewear that will make you feel powerful as you hit the pole.

Braided individually by hand and made with breathable material, their pieces are skin tight and lightweight, ensuring that you remain comfortable while looking smoking hot as you conquer your routine.

Price: Tops from $65 and bottoms from $45

Shop Tough Cookie Apparel online, delivery from $4.

This article was first published in City Nomads.