The best affordable salons to colour your hair under $150 in Singapore

Refresh your look, express yourself, or hide those greys; whatever your reasons, we've got you covered in our guide to the best affordable salons to colour your hair under S$150. Experience top-notch hair colouring services without breaking the bank, and leave feeling on top of the world.

123 Hair Art

With a team of experienced and talented stylists, getting a new look is as easy as 1,2,3. As the one-stop destination for scalp and hair treatments, 123 Hair Art prides itself on affordable hair transformation through Korean hair colouring, balayage, Kgloss treatments and trendy colours.

Colour and highlight with moisture treatment runs S$139 for all hair lengths. Need a haircut? The colour and nano treatment package with a haircut runs S$109. Get creative with the colour and c-curl package, which includes pre-treatment and a haircut, priced at an affordable S$149.

123 Hair Art is located at 531 Upper Cross Street Hong Lim Complex #02-63, Singapore 050531. Open Mon- Fri 10.30am -8.30pm, Sat -Sun 10.30am -7.30pm.

Steve V Hair Studio

Over a decade of offering high-quality and affordable hair services, the small cosy shop in Bugis Cube, Steve V Hair Studio, has expanded to include a second shop in Tiong Bahru. Their knowledgeable stylists are warm and approachable, taking the time to listen to what you want.

Being end-result focused, they'll tune and adjust the colour dyes to make sure you leave feeling satisfied. Keep tabs on their socials for promotions with standard hair colour starting at S$68 and an all-in package for colour, highlight, haircut, Olaplex and L'oreal treatment only at S$118 for all hair lengths! No hard selling here, by the way.

Steve V Hair Studio is located at Bugis Cube and Tiong Bahru, please refer to their website for details.

Organic Express Hair Colour Lab

If you are concerned about chemicals in hair colour dyes, Organic Express Hair Colour Lab colours your hair with organic and natural hair dyes which do not harm your roots or scalp. As the sister brand to Organic Hair Regrowth Solutions, they know hair well, so rest assured that you will get the best hair and scalp care you deserve.

Their express natural hair colouring services take only 60 minutes, which is great for people with a hectic schedule. Prices range from S$69 for men to S$149 for women with extra long hair.

Organic Express Hair Colour Lab is located at ten locations around Singapore, please refer to their website for details.

Hair and Co

As your friendly neighbourhood lifestyle salon, Hair and Co, is dedicated to providing the best hair experience with its team of experienced and attentive stylists. With their focus on your self-care, they help you feel at your best with their ton-notch services without breaking the bank. Premium colouring at this cosy salon starts at S$98 for short hair, S$118 for medium, and S$138 for long hair. Some reviews claim their hair wash massage is very good.​

Hair and Co is located at 109 Clementi Street 11, t Sunset Way, #01-23, Singapore 120109. Open Mon- Sat 10am -8pm, Sun 10am -6pm.

KTouch Hair Salon

When a salon breaks down the tonality of a single colour into cool, ash or warm, you know they are serious about their colours. Count on professional stylists to tailor a colour to suit your skin tone and hairstyle; they'd even design face-framing highlights or disguise grey hair to elevate your style. The icing on the cake is their pocket-friendly prices with colouring services like single colour, highlight, or balayage, starting from S$100 for short hair.

KTouch Hair Salon is located at 4 Sims Drive, #01-66, Singapore 387387. Open Mon, Wed – Fri 11am -8.30pm, Sat – Sun 10am -7pm. Closed on Tue.

Kolorist

The hair colouring and hair extension specialist, Kolorist, takes such great pride in their work that they offer a retouch if you are dissatisfied with the outcome. In other words, your satisfaction is all that counts for them. Your experience at this verdant salon starts with a consultation with recommendations by their professional stylists.

They will ensure you are well-protected with a face shield and ear caps during the colouring process. For such attentive service along Orchard Road, their colour bundle deal priced at S$138, which includes a haircut, 1-tone colour, and olaplex treatment, sounds like a steal!

Kolorist is located at Orchard Gateway, Orchard Rd, #02-01 277, Singapore 238858. Open Sun- Fri 10am -8pm, Sat 10.30am -8pm.

Hair Studio Flamingo

To this Japanese salon, the perfect hairstyle is more than considering your skin tone, face shape, and hair texture. They want you to leave with a style you can easily recreate at home, and in true Japanese style, they even consider our hot and humid climate.

You know you are in good hands here at Hair Studio Flamingo, so sit back and relax in their resort-like setting while their meticulous stylists work on your hair. Colouring services range from an affordable S$130-S$150, depending on hair length.

Hair Studio Flamingo is located at Tanjong Pagar, Tiong Bahru and Telok Ayer, please refer to their website for details.

This article was first published in City Nomads.