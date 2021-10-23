The best affordable salons for hair colouring and highlights under $150

For something that fades in a month flat, hair colouring can burn a serious hole in our wallets. While that isn’t going to stop us from strutting our stuff in eye-catching hues, it does mean we’re always on the lookout for wallet-friendly dye jobs.

Singapore has a sprinkling of exceptions to the rule, with a handful of hair salons offering hair colouring and highlighting services under $150.

And affordable doesn’t mean you lose out on quality — many of these spots give tresses the five-star treatment with ammonia-free dyes and organic ingredients.

COVO Hair Salon

Constant colouring is a fast track to dry and brittle hair, so COVO Hair Salon’s damage-free approach offers a refreshing change. This Japanese studio has developed dyeing techniques that draw on nutrient-rich argan oil, leaving your freshly coloured hair smoother and shinier than before.

The pampering doesn’t stop there: They use carbonated spring water for shampooing off your hair, which is said to cleanse your scalp of excess sebum.

Leave yourself in the experienced hands of their Japanese stylists and settle in — each booth here is sectioned off with glass dividers for soothing privacy.

Pricing: Argan oil colour from $130, half highlights from $100, and bleaching from $170.

COVO Hair Salon has branches in Outram Park, Katong, and Tanjong Pagar. For more location info, see here.

Jin Hair

If you’re experimenting with subtle pops of colour, this hidden gem in Chinatown has your back. Glance through their portfolio and you’ll spot edgy looks like grey balayage, blue-on-black highlights, and asymmetrical styles.

Basic full colouring starts from an affordable $75 for short hair, but for those who need a bit more hair pampering, they’ve crafted unique services like aromatherapy colouring — a soothing treatment involving dyes infused with essential oils.

Best of all, you can bring along your laptop to work-from-salon on a weekday — the studio offers wifi and power sockets.

Pricing: Full-length colour from $75, creative colour and bleaching from $85.

Jin Hair is located at People’s Park Centre #B1-63, 101 Upper Cross St, Singapore 058357, p+65 9687 7613. Open Mon-Fri 10am-7.30pm, Sat 10am-7pm. Closed Sun.

De Hair Profile

Dyeing your hair doesn’t have to mean damaging it — at least not at De Hair Profile. Colouring tresses naturally is the name of the game here — the salon uses ammonia-free Oway Organic products, which come packed with scalp-protective ingredients like biodynamic hibiscus, date oil, and perilla oil.

Their team of hair designers each bring decades of industry experience to the table, so you can be sure your locks are in good hands. Go funky with multi-toned colours, or get the orchid purple makeover you always wanted.

Pricing: Creative colour from $89 and highlights from $109.

De Hair Profile has branches in Orchard Gateway and Upper Serangoon Road.

The Base Salon

Tucked away in Clementi, this heartland salon boasts one of the most wallet-friendly price lists we’ve seen yet. At The Base Salon, a two-in-one colour and highlight job starts from only $100 — what more perfect excuse to give your tresses a complete refresh?

Their ammonia-free colouring options make hair pampering pocket-friendly too (from $70 for men and $80 for women) – they use L’Oreal INOA Hair Colour products, which are 60 per cent oil-based for maximum hydration and scalp comfort.

Pricing: Full-head colouring from $65, highlights from $55 (men) and $65 (women), and bleach from $55.

The Base Salon is located at Blk 443 Clementi Ave 3, The Clementi Mall #01-65 /67/69, Singapore 120443, p+65 6266 5366. Open Mon-Fri 10am-9pm, Sat-Sun 10am-8pm.

THREES Beauty Salon

Get the best of Japanese hair expertise at THREES Beauty Salon. Director Ono Ken and his team have honed their chops in Tokyo salons, and they’re skilled in recommending trendy hues that flatter the colour of your skin, eyes, and lips.

As you might expect, all beauty products used here are made in Japan.

To amp up the luxurious experience, each customer enjoys complimentary use of carbonated water when shampooing — this sparkling water is said to deep-cleanse your scalp and improve hair volume. Best of all, new customers can snag 20 per cent off all hair services!

Pricing: Full colour from $90, balayage from $180, and bleach from $100.

THREES Beauty Salon is located at 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #04-89A/91 The Central, Singapore 059817, p+65 6338 5250. Open daily 10am-9pm.

Olson Studio

Set in the heart of Orchard Road, this family-owned studio leans toward the pricier end of the spectrum on our list, but the results are worth it.

Thanks to the use of organic hair dyes infused with nourishing argan oil — known to produce a deeper colour penetration — the colouring you get promises to be vibrant and long-lasting.

The stylist team here is well-versed in trendy techniques like balayage and ombre, along with the latest colour fashions. Want dreamy aurora borealis shades or milk tea ash tresses? Your imagination’s the limit.

Pricing: Full colour from $148, highlights from $150, and bleach from $100.

Olson Studio is located at 181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central #03-09, Singapore 238896, p+65 6634 4522. Open Mon-Fri 10.30am-8.30pm, Sat-Sun 10.30am-7.30pm.

Apgujeong Hair Studio

With eight branches across Singapore, you can count on Apgujeong for a convenient, K-drama-worthy makeover. This Korean salon is known for stylists skilled in hair contouring, and they’ll have no problems recommending the latest Korean styles and colours to complement your face.

If you’re opting for ammonia-free treatments, they keep things affordable with L’Oreal’s oil-based, nourishing INOA Hair Colour products. No worries about boredom as you wait for the colours to set either — with free wifi in the salon, you can keep up with your K-dramas.

Pricing: Colouring from $100 and highlights from $100.

Apgujeong Hair Studio has outlets in Clementi Mall, JEM, Junction 8, Novena Square 2, Punggol Waterway Point, Tampines 1, Tiong Bahru Plaza, and VivoCity. For more location info, see here.

AUBE Beauty Salon

With two hundred salons across Japan, AUBE Beauty Salon brings an authentic slice of Japanese hospitality to our shores. Its three branches in Singapore come decked in furnishings flown in from Japan, with light wood enhancing the zen vibes and auto-reclining Yume chairs for luxurious comfort.

All colouring treatments used are imported from Japan, and most of the stylists here have cut their teeth in Tokyo’s trendiest salons — so you can bet your hair is in skilled hands.

Pricing: Full colour from $95 to $120, half highlights from $130, and full bleach retouching from $9110.

AUBE Beauty Salon has branches in Wheelock Place, Marina Square, and Somerset. For more location info, see here.

Stage Hair Studio

Stage Hair Studio might be a bit out of the way for most — the salon is located near Chinese Garden Mrt — but it’s well worth the trek.

A one-man show by friendly stylist Sze Toh, this tranquil neighbourhood salon offers scenic views of greenery as you get your tresses transformed. Whether it’s balayage or hidden highlights, he’s skilled in delivering stylish looks with thoughtful service.

To protect your coloured hair, expect a finish of Eslabondexx Shine Hair Serum that repairs damage and gives it sheen.

Pricing: One-tone hair colouring from $78 and bleaching from $30.

Stage Hair Studio is located at Blk 350 Jurong East Ave 1, #01-1229, Singapore 600350, p+65 8533 5253. Open daily 12pm-9pm.

Bespoke Hair Studio

As the name suggests, the folks at Bespoke Hair Studio pride themselves on styling you based on your personality and needs.

From work-friendly blonde highlights to eye-popping turquoise shades, their stylists deliver tailor-made looks that don’t break the bank. For an add-on of only $30, you can also opt for ammonia-free hair colouring, which replaces the traditional harsh chemical with soothing organic ingredients.

Pricing: Single-shade colouring from $80, highlights and bleaching for an additional $35 to $75.

Bespoke Hair Studio is located at 1 Coleman St, The Adelphi #04-05, Singapore 179803, p+65 6336 6155. Open Tues-Fri 11am–9pm, Sat-Sun 11am–7pm. Closed Mon.

