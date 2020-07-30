The best air purifiers to have at home - they have different purposes

If you thought staying at home you’re spared from breathing in polluted air at home, think again.

Pollution at home comes in the form of, not cars and buses, but gas stoves and appliances which can emit harmful gases, such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and formaldehyde (HCHO), which are known to cause respiratory problems.

Not only that, mold, dust mites and even cleaning supplies can produce allergens, which can then release harmful compounds into the air.

So, what should you do? You can’t possibly stop breathing. Using your electrical appliances is not an option either unless you’re planning to eat cold, raw food every day.

The next best thing? Get an air purifier. Now, don’t get this confused with an air humidifier.

The difference between the two is that air purifiers help to clear the allergens in the air (aka the things in the air that mess with your breathing), while humidifiers only control the humidity level in a room, without altering the air quality.

Dr Zeng, a resident doctor at DTAP Clinic, says, “Air purifiers might be more useful for patients with allergic conditions like allergic rhinitis or bronchial asthma. They can trap and remove allergens like dust, pet dander, pollen, mold spores that can trigger and worsen allergic conditions. ”

With that said, here are a few air purifiers that you might want to consider getting to improve the air quality of your home.