The best airport outfit ideas for your next trip

Finally booked that flight and raring to go?

Traveling is picking up again and when it comes to dressing for airline travel-as with post Covid-19 fashion-comfort is still the name of the game, but that doesn't mean you need to sacrifice style.

Whether you're going on a short getaway or long vacation-well, you don't necessarily need to get on a plane to wear them-check out these chic travel 'fits for some fashion inspiration.

Polished joggers

The easiest way to make joggers look polished?

Tuck in your top and throw on a blazer. Comfy slides optional.

Sweater time

An oversized sweater and shorts are the perfect combo for a casual, comfy 'fit.

Pair yours with boots or sneakers.

Cosy hoodies

Keep it fresh yet cosy and add some visual interest by layering and accessorising.

One and done

The jumpsuit makes getting ready so much easier.

It's easy, effortless and comfortable.

Striking coords

Heading somewhere warm?

A silky co-ord with vibrant prints has got you covered.

Relaxed cargos

Cargo pants are back in a big way.

Style yours with a comfy tee and vest and you're good to go.

Breezy dresses

The wrap dress is always a good idea.

The breezy number will take you from the airport to local haunts.

ALSO READ: Finally, menswear is taking on a new playful mood

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.