Best aluminium-free deodorants that are safe for pregnancy

Let's be clear: It's totally normal to sweat. But smelling bad as you perspire? Not so much. Both mothers and mothers-to-be are packed with a lot of physical activities. It's understandable to be a little sweaty here and there. Come on. Nobody can raise a little human and not break a sweat while doing so, right?

If you factor in the weather here in Singapore, staying sweat-free in the pits may seem like an impossible feat unless you leave the air-conditioning (AC) on 24/7. Which we all know, that's bad for both the environment and your wallet.

Worry not, mamas! Help is coming. We're about to give you suggestions on safe and aluminium-free deodorants here in Singapore.

But before that, let's get some technicalities out of the way.

What is the difference between antiperspirant and deodorant?

Many of us use these two interchangeably, but there is a big difference between antiperspirants and deodorants. According to WebMD, antiperspirants block the body's eccrine glands. This is in charge of creating sweat. An ingredient commonly used in doing so is aluminium. But we'll get there later.

In the same article, deodorants are defined as products that mask the odour that comes with sweating. There are two forms of protection. The first one is by reducing the number of bacteria that causes a foul smell with the antimicrobial properties of a product. The second one is masking the odour with fragrance.

While both are approved and considered safe for everyday use, some ingredients such as aluminium can be deemed concerning.

Why use aluminium-free deodorant?

It is important to note that both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and National Cancer Institute confirmed that there is no link between exposure to aluminium and increased potential to get cancer. But some people would rather play it safe and avoid this ingredient. Which is not necessarily a bad thing if you ask us.

But even if we put cancer aside, plugging your sweat ducts with aluminium ingredients will come with complications. The could involve irritation and inflammation. A study has also shown that antiperspirants with aluminium content have a clear negative impact on the microbiome. These microbiomes are vital in keeping our skin and body healthy.

Best aluminum-free deodorant in Singapore

Now that we've got that settled, let's now dive into the specific aluminium-free deodorants that you can use.

Best deodorant for pregnancy and breastfeeding

PHOTO: theAsianparent

The first item on our list is a product specifically made for mamas. This dry serum can prevent both excessive sweating and the odour that comes with it. Aside from being aluminium-free, this is also free from alcohol and fragrance. It is dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic. These are all major green flags for mamas who are conscious of what they apply to their skin.

There are also cosmetic benefits to this product as it is also known to nourish and lighten skin. Which is a great plus if you ask us.

Here are some of the ingredients:

CareMag (Dead Sea Mineral) - a natural antiperspirant

Niacinamide - a whitening component that is gentle enough for the underarms

Lemon Extract - rich in vitamins that nourish the skin

What to love about it:

No paraben, alcohol, and artificial fragrance

Fresh lemon scent

Lab-tested in Singapore

Safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding

Kopari natural aluminum-free coconut deodorant

Best plant-based deodorant

PHOTO: theAsianparent

This deodorant prides itself on being the "clean deodorant that works". It's vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

Made from 100 per cent plant-based formula, this protects as it deals with odour-causing bacteria. Aside from being aluminium-free. It also does not contain baking soda. This will keep the underarm soft and smooth.

The formula will glide on nicely. This is amazing for those who want to avoid the sticky feeling we usually get from deodorants. On top of that, the product itself is also clear so that would mean less chances of getting pit stains on your shirts.

What to love about it:

Comes in seven fragrance to choose from

100 per cent plant-based

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Kopari natural aluminum-free coconut deodorant

Drunk Elephant sweet pitti™ deodorant cream

Best moisturizing deodorant

PHOTO: theAsianparent

If you want to keep odour at bay as you moisturize the delicate skin on your underarms, then this deodorant is a great option for you. On top of being aluminium-free, this also does not contain chemicals such as sulfates, alcohol, and essential oils.

Instead, it is powered by a blend of mandelic acid and absorbent arrowroot. These are amazing natural alternatives for eliminating odour-causing bacteria and excess moisture in the skin. This is great if you prefer natural ingredients and deem it safer for your skin.

It also comes in great packaging that is recyclable - something to consider for the sustainable mamas out there.

What to love about it:

Sustainable packaging

No sulfates and alcohol

Suitable for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin

Drunk Elephant sweet pitti™ deodorant cream

Taos Aer Lavender Myrrh next-Level deodorant

Best cruelty-free deodorant

PHOTO: theAsianparent

This is a product that perfectly balances performance and purity. In fact, their formula is award-winning for its ability to neutralize odour-causing bacteria and absorb excess moisture.

It harnesses the power of potent plant actives and mineral powders in a gel - one that you can glide smoothly into your skin and dries down immediately into a soft powder. If you dislike that icky feeling you get when applying most deodorants, then this is a pretty neat solution.

What to love about it:

Highly concentrated, you only need to apply a small amount

No paraben, sulfates, and fragrance

Unique gel-to-powder texture

Taos Aer Lavender Myrrh next-level deodorant

Mario Badescu deodorant

Best deodorant for all skin types

PHOTO: theAsianparent

This aluminium-free deodorant is also baking soda-free and is infused with skin-loving botanicals. Its formula is gentle and effective enough to cater to all skin types. So, if you have sensitive skin in your underarms, this is a great option for you.

One swipe can instantly give you a fresh feeling as it comes with a light and fragrant smell. Aside from that, it is also made from natural ingredients such as cleansing sage, cucumber, and ginger root oils. These are infused with a conditioning botanical blend. This mixture help neutralize body odour from perspiring as it nourishes the skin.

What to love about it:

Great for all skin types

No baking soda and paraben

Creamy finish on the skin

Mario Badescu deodorant

Jomingo natural origin & plant-based deodorant

Best natural deodorant

PHOTO: theAsianparent

This deodorant comes with high-quality ingredients that are sourced reliably. Most of their ingredients are also United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-certified organic and Cosmos approved.

On top of all of that, they are also proudly compliant with the European Union (EU) Cosmetics Regulation. These are all great indicators that the product is safe and ethically made.

Working hand-in-hand with nature, this is both effective and long-lasting. In fact, it is made and tested in the hot weather of Singapore specifically. This particular deodorant is great for those who prefer neutral and odourless deodorants. But there are other products in this line that are scented.

What to love about it:

USDA-certified organic ingredients

Neutral and odourless

Plastic-free & recyclable FSC-certified packaging

Made and tested in the humid tropics of Singapore

One tube will last up to two and a half months

Jomingo natural origin & plant-based deodorant

Price comparison

Here's a price comparison of the best aluminium-free deodorants in the market for your quick reference:

PHOTO: theAsianparent

Switch to aluminium-free deodorant today!

There are so many reasons to convert to aluminium-free deodorants. But there are also more benefits in making the switch to any of these products as they are all made safe for moms like you. Along with other ingredients to protect, nourish, and keep you feeling fresh - now is a great time to find a new partner when it comes to deodorising your pits.

After all, you can do more things when you don't have to keep your underarms down due to sweat and body odour.

