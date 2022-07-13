The best anti-acne facials that will save your skin

Oily skin can lead to acne and clogged pores, but women with sensitive skin can also get clogged pores and inflammation caused by pollution or hormones.

This means anti-acne facials must clean the skin thoroughly, yet they must also be gentle, so they don’t cause more inflammation or scars. Ahead, we’ve curated a list of facials that will help those with acne-prone skin.

P.S While facials can be helpful for some acne, if you have severe or inflammatory acne, it’s best to consult a dermatologist before getting a facial.

Best anti-acne and clarifying facial: Ultimate maskne freeze facial at My Cozy Room

Suitable for maskne or acne-prone skin, this two hour session starts with a skin analysis followed by a double cleanse to thoroughly remove excess sebum. The facial also includes exfoliation to clean the pores, but instead of scrubs (which can redden skin), the facial uses an enzyme mask.

After extraction, the highlight of the treatment is an ultra-cooling serum mask and cryotherapy massage. At a temperature of as low as -7°C, this cold mask is effective in refining pores and lightening acne scars and maskne. The ultra cooling mask also helps to minimise redness and swelling after extraction to refresh your skin.

$388 for 120 minutes

My Cosy Room, Cairnhill Branch at 56A Cairnhill Road and Devonshire Branch at 125 Devonshire Road, Tel: +65 8666 0030

Best pore-cleaning facial: R6 Oxy spa therapy at Jean Yip Beauty

The R6 Face Treatment system is very customised, and uses an advanced Transdermal Administrative System to let serums penetrate deep into skin. Your facial is customised to suit your particular skin concerns, whether they’re caused by excess sebum, UV radiation, emotional stress or pollution.

Our tester liked how this facial deeply cleaned impurities from within the skin, and calmed and soothed skin to minimise the appearance of pores.

$244 for 90 minutes

Jean Yip Group, 50 Kaki Bukit Place #07-01 Jean Yip Building, Tel: +65 6846 2285

Best lunchtime facial: KSkin cleanse facial at KSkin

KSkin uses Korean facial technology and tools to cleanse and hydrate your skin in double-quick time – you can be in and out in 20 minutes!

The therapists also use specially formulated pharmaceutical grade solutions. Fans love the speed and affordable prices of this no-frills, effective cleansing facial. The Cleanse Facial for oily skin is great for clearing congested pores and excess sebum.

Then, an ultrasonic scrubber exfoliates the skin and draws out excess oil and impurities with high-frequency vibrations. A quick blast of highly concentrated oxygen aids serum absorption. The facial ends with moisturiser application and a mini relaxing facial massage.

$28 for 15 minutes

Kskin has 15 outlets around Singapore

Best clarifying facial: Iconic Hollywood Peel at ICON Aesthetics

This gentle laser treatment is safe on most skin types, and is a great way to get a quick skin refresher without the downtime you may need with other laser procedures.

The treatment targets several problems at once; it smooths fine lines and lightens acne scars, plus the laser energy gently targets melanin in the cells, breaking it up to make it easier for your body to dispel. At the same time, the laser energy heats deep in the dermis, causing skin to contract and stimulate collagen.

$398 for 45 minutes

ICON Aesthetics, 435 Orchard Rd, #02-01E Wisma Atria, Tel: +65 9664 0204 (Whatsapp/SMS)

Best skin-calming facial: Mask avenger at Spa Esprit

Spa Esprit uses ultrasound and electroporation microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles and boost lymphatic detoxification – together, they work to reduce and control bacteria growth, reduce inflammation and soothe irritated skin.

Different layers of masks, serums and extractions remove dead skin cells, sebum waste and clean out clogged pores.

But the star of the show is the multi-functional Smartline device, which works to boost the facial’s deep cleansing benefits and improve blood circulation for a more radiant complexion. The facial also includes an acupressure massage on the face, arms and décolletage to stimulate the skin’s lipid and moisture content.

$390 for 90 minutes

Spa Esprit has three outlets:

Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road, #03-19 Tel: +65 6479 0070

Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #03-107 Tel: +65 6468 1292

Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, #B2-24 Tel: +65 6333 9530

Best skin softening facial: Skin shield Oxygen Facial at Estetica

Ideal for all city dwellers, Skin Shield Oxygen Facial combines anti-pollution protection with anti-free radical action to protect the skin against oxidative stress from cigarette smoke, exhaust fumes and heavy-metal emissions (found in petrol).

It also helps repair visible damage caused by environmental aggressions such as UV light and blue light from digital devices

$350 for 75 minutes

Estetica has seven locations:

Bukit Panjang #04-08/09 Bukit Panjang Plaza Tel: +65 6766 9668,

Dhoby Ghaut #06-19 Plaza Singapura Tel: +65 6737 2234

Jurong East #03-49 Westgate Tel: +65 6465 9118

Marine Parade #04-07 Parkway Parade, Tel: +65 6440 0112

Sengkang #03-19/20 Compass One Tel: +65 6343 9939

Tampines #04-02 Century Square Tel: +65 6788 0188

Yishun #02-24 Northpoint City, Tel: +65 6755 5726

This article was first published in Her World Online.