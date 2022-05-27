The best anti-ageing eye creams for wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness

Did you know the skin around your eyes is up to six times thinner than the skin around the rest of your face? Did you also know that there are a lot less sebum glands around this area compared to the rest of your face?

What this means is that not only does the skin around the eyes lack natural moisturisation, it is also a lot more fragile and more prone to damage.

Factor in the hundreds and thousands of times this delicate area is tugged, pulled and stretched with each expression made and it is no wonder this is the area where signs of ageing like poor microcirculation and wrinkles start to become visible.

Whether you're experiencing first signs of ageing like dark circles and fine lines, or advanced signs like sagging and deep wrinkles, here are the 13 most effective anti-ageing eye products, tried and tested by beauty editors:

The Renewal #6 The Eye Crème, $166, Rationale

PHOTO: Rationale

At Rationale, the eye cremes formulated are aimed to strengthen and reawaken orbital contours and designed with day and night in mind. For optical radiance, look no further to The Renewal #6 The Eye Crème.

An overnight rejuvenator, #6 The Eye Creme restores the orbital contours whereas firming peptides optimise DNA repair, improving firmness and elasticity. Ceramides and lipids boost the skin's hydration, for a refreshed look and feel.

Shop.

R.N.A.POWER Eye Cream, $149, SK II

PHOTO: SKII

This is a buttery and silky cream that sinks into the delicate eye area. As with all SK-II products, it's formulated with the iconic PITERA, to soften and smoothen the area.

The cream's effectiveness is further boosted with RNArchitect Complex, that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. Gently massage the cream in, for an eye area that's moisturised, supple and bright.

Shop.

Mineral 89 Eye Contour Repairing Concentrate, $49, Vichy

PHOTO: Vichy

The Vichy Mineral 89 Eye Contour Repairing Concentrate is a serum that cancels out those late office nights and promises brighter eyes that look well-rested.

Formulated with medical grade active ingredients such as Dermochlorella and pure caffeine, this power-packed serum promises to lighten dark circles and keep your eyes looking awake. The highly concentrated hyaluronic acid infused in the formula also ensures the depuffing of eye bags and the replumping of hydration lines.

Most importantly, this fragrance- and alcohol-free serum is also dermatologically tested to be safe on sensitive skin, yet effective in treating fine lines.

Shop.

Advanced Genifique Yeux Light-Pearl Eye Illuminator Youth Activating Concentrate, $120, Lancôme

PHOTO: Lancome

Ideal for those with first signs of ageing, this refreshing gel-serum texture is enriched with vitamin E, caffeine and humectants to strengthen the delicate area, replenish moisture and reduce the appearance of water retention for an instantly more energised eye contour area.

It comes with a bendy massage applicator which cools the eye contours, alleviating the appearance of puffiness and improving microcirculation so you look more awake.

For a super cool application, store this in a fridge before using. If your eye area is extremely dry, feel free to layer on another eye cream of your choice.

Shop.

Timetreasure Renovating Eye Serum, $348, Sulwhasoo

PHOTO: Sulwhasoo

Harnessing the rejuvenating properties of red pine and white ginseng, this power-packed eye serum penetrates deep into skin layers to improve skin firmness and elasticity so the appearance of wrinkles and sagging is diminished.

It also comes with a 24-karat gold-plated eye massager which is specially designed to help make massaging your eye area an easy task.

From acupressure point massage to depuffing strokes, the ergonomically designed massager glides over the eye contours smoothly to reduce congestion and improve microcirculation so your eye contours look brighter, smoother and more lifted over time.

Shop.

Diamond Extreme Eye, $363, Natura Bisse

PHOTO: Natura Bisse

Developed to kick-start sluggish cellular metabolism, this multi-action formula tackles multiple signs of ageing in just one step. Artemia Salina extract, a plankton-based extract, feed skin cells with vital energy so essential cellular functions are restored.

A host of plant-based extracts like centella asiatica, calendula, horse chestnut and licorice work in tandem to improve drainage and microcirculation so dark eye circles and puffiness look less visible.

Ursolic acid, together with pea extract, helps stimulate collagen production for firmer, tighter skin. And finally micro-pigments help reflect light so the eye contours instantly look brighter.

Shop.

Advanced Ceramide Capsules Youth Restoring Eye Serum, $106, Elizabeth Arden

PHOTO: Elizabeth Arden

With more than 25 years of research under its belt, Elizabeth Arden's iconic Ceramide Eye Capsule formula is now better than ever.

Rich in essential fatty acids that not only nourish the fragile eye contour area, it also plumps fine lines and wrinkles and fortifies the skin's natural barrier so skin becomes stronger and more resilient over time.

Each golden capsule contains just the right amount of product sufficient for both eyes so you never have to worry about using too much or too little product. Simply twist off the tab and apply the serum on the skin around your orbital bone for a smoother, plumper appearance.

Shop.

Smoothing Eye Cream, $99, Re:erth

PHOTO: Re:erth

Featuring a blend of patented ingredients, this ultra-lightweight eye cream absorbs quickly to speed up cellular repair, boost collagen synthesis and fights puffiness.

Thanks to its unique form of vitamin A, it speeds up intercellular communication for accelerated regeneration to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve skin elasticity.

It is also packed with antioxidants so the eye area is protected against free radical damage. Moreover, it plumps surface fine lines without leaving behind any sticky or greasy residue, making it perfect for layering makeup over.

Shop.

Orchidee Imperiale The Eye And Lip Cream, $322, Guerlain

PHOTO: Guerlain

The most prestigious anti-ageing range of Guerlain counts on the Gold Orchid Technology to deliver the luxurious formula's age-reversing powers. Sumptuous yet rapidly absorbed, it melts into skin upon application to brighten, smooth and redefine eye and lip contours.

Fine lines and dullness are banished to give way to plump and luminous skin, perfect and prepped for makeup application.

Simply wait one or two minutes for the product to completely absorb into skin, dab off excess with a tissue and proceed to apply makeup for never-before-seen plumpness and radiance.

Shop.

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $98, Peter Thomas Roth

PHOTO: Peter Thomas Roth

Perfect for an instant moisture boost, these eye patches are ideal to use prior to makeup application. Refreshing and cooling to the under eye area, each patch infuses skin with hyaluronic acid to plump skin surface and hold moisture in.

Other active ingredients like caffeine, arnica, ceramide and collagen also work in synergy to improve microcirculation, reduce water retention, soothe irritation and reinforce skin barrier function.

Shop.

Eye Sleeping Mask, $47, Laniege

PHOTO: Laniege

Following the success of its Water Sleeping Mask, which replenishes parched skin with much need moisture overnight for a revitalised mine by the time you wake up in the morning, it is only a matter of time before the K-beauty giant applies the same concept to an eye product.

Designed to intensely hydrate dehydrated eye contours, this night-use eye cream features the same Moisture Wrap technology that is present in the Water Sleeping Mask, which continuously moisturises skin without forming an occlusive layer so it is allowed to breathe.

Caffeine is also found in the formula and when coupled with the gentle massage action of the ceramic applicator ball, puffiness is also reduced for supple, revitalised eye contours.

Shop.

Age Perfect Supreme Regenerating Eye Care, $42, L'Oreal Paris

PHOTO: L'Oreal

As the brand's most advanced anti-ageing range, this nourishing eye salve combats all signs of ageing, including dark circles, eye bags, loss of elasticity and deep crow's feet.

Key ingredients like Natecium DHC and Lys De Mer infuse skin with potent antioxidants and hydration, instantly energising and brightening the eye area.

Over time, the combination improves skin resilience against external sources of damage to restore skin firmness. The formula is also non-fragranced, making it safer for those prone to irritation from artificial fragrances.

Shop.

Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, $64, Estee Lauder

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

Before application, press the liquid chamber so it saturates the pads before placing one under each eye. In ten minutes, the power-packed formula goes to work, delivering Chronolux CB repair ingredients (iconic to the Advanced Night Repair range) to the under eye area.

This instantly soothes, plumps and brightens skin while undoing the damage caused by lack of sleep and pollution. Perfect as a weekly intensive treatment or whenever you travel-throw on a pair before landing and you won't even look like you were just on a long-haul flight!

Shop.

Eau Thermale Physiolift Eyes, $69.90, Avène

PHOTO: Avène

If you have irritation-prone skin, finding a suitable eye cream that works and doesn't aggravate your skin and eyes can be difficult. Which is why this eye cream from Avène is so highly regarded by fans.

Not only is it packed with no-nonsense ingredients that accelerates collagen production, plumps skin, speed up cellular repair and visibly reduce dark circles and puffiness, it does so without stinging the delicate eye area.

Active ingredients are carefully screened to ensure maximum efficacy and minimum irritability while thermal spring water also help counter inflammation.

Shop.

Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream, $72, IT Cosmetics

PHOTO: I.T Cosmetics

Founded on the belief that beauty products should not only make women look good but also feel good, I.T Cosmetics products have all been developed with leading plastic surgeons to make sure that formulas are safe and efficacious.

And the same goes for this eye cream. Best for those with early signs of ageing like fine lines and dark circles, this mild but powerful eye cream combines visible results with a comforting texture so you are also guaranteed the best of both worlds.

It is also formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates, giving you a complete peace of mind.

Shop.

This article was first published in Her World Online.