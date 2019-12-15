Best baby names of 2019: How these celebrity parents choose the cool ones

PHOTO: Pexels
QUINTA CHAN

TVB artistes Ruco Chan and Phoebe Sin went with a unique name for the first child - a baby girl named Quinta that they welcomed in April.

The name has Latin origins and means "fifth". It's ancient roots coupled with modern rarity make Quinta a highly desirable name.

MAVERICK NICOLAS PHELPS

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and wife, Nicole Michelle Phelps, welcomed their third baby, a boy, into the family on September 9.

They named their son Maverick, which means someone in this family really likes the movie Top Gun, where Tom Cruise's character dons the nickname.

RAFAEL CHENG

Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng welcomed their baby boy in February and this little man is sure to grow up to be an "aunty killer". Just look at his handsome face!

The glamorous couple from Hong Kong named their first-born Rafael, which is a boy's name of Spanish origin meaning "God has healed".

BIRDIE MAE JOHNSON

Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their gorgeous girl on March 19 but haven't explained why exactly they named their third child Birdie.

The unique moniker means "bright, famous" or also just "little bird."

ARCHIE HARRISON

View this post on Instagram

A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: . “ Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me everyday. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️ Happiest birthday!” @sussexroyal . ↪️ Follow @_babysussexroyal for more updates. ——————————————————————————— #dukeandduchessofsussex #duchessmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #sussex #sussexfamily #MeghanMarkle #meghanandharry #royalfamily #royalsquad #royalbaby #archieharrison #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #archie #princeharry #royalcouple #windsor #babymeghanmarkle #babyprinceharry #britishroyal #kensington #kensingtonpalace #buckinghampalace #goodvibes #royalcouple #happyfamily #royalty #royaltyfamily #happybirthdayprinceharry

A post shared by Archie Harrison 👑 (@_babysussexroyal) on

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made everyone wait to find out the name of their baby and kept everyone guessing till the very last minute.

They then revealed a truly unusual name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie has German origins and means "master," "genuine" and "precious" while the full name Archibald means "bold" or "brave". How very fitting!

PSALM WEST

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expanded their family by one more back in May when their surrogate gave birth to the couple's fourth child. Kim and Kanye - who aren't exactly known for their choices of traditional monikers for their children - have three other kids named North, Saint, and Chicago.

This article was first published in Young Parents.

