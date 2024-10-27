Best bagel stores in Singapore: Where to get your hearty doughy fix

Perfectly chewy, golden, and versatile enough to be dressed up with anything from classic cream cheese to gourmet toppings — bagels always hit the spot! In recent years, Singapore's bagel game has become quite strong, with several stores serving up everything from classic New York-style bagels to quirky, gourmet twists.

Here's our roundup for bagel joints that are guaranteed to satisfy your cravings.

Keen's Bagelry

Known for its fluffy yet chewy bagels, Keen's Bagelry came about when the owners got inspired by Kepo Bagel at Kamikitazawa Station in Setagaya. In Singapore, the takeaway spot marries the quintessential New York-style bagel experience with a Japanese twist.

Their selection of hand-twisted, artisanal bagelwiches ranges from plain to adventurous flavours. Some staple favourites by regulars include the Truffle Chickin Bagel (S$15.40) and the Garlic Chicken Bagel (S$15.40) with house-made Italian truffle mayo, as well as the Nostalgia Bagel (S$16.50) with Tulip Pork Luncheon from Denmark, double hashbrown, and house-made spicy garlic aioli. Pair it with their selection of bottled coffee or a flavoured kombucha for a satisfying meal.

Keen's Bagelry is located at 12 Marina View #02-19/20 Asia Square Tower 2 (Food Garden, Starbucks, 018961. Open Mon-Sat 9.30am-3pm. Closed on Sun.

Beigelhaus

Honouring the traditional art of 'beigals,' Beigelhaus takes its name from the Slavic and German origins of the word 'bagel.' This Muslim-owned, halal-certified spot in the CBD offers classic bagels with a no-fuss, flavour-packed vibe.

The bagels are all creatively named after famous musicians and celebrities, adding a fun twist to your meal. Best-sellers include the vegetarian Egg Sheeran (S$13.40) featuring 'Chawanmushi' steamed egg, paprika chilli oil, and basil pesto, or the hearty Chilli Con Jovi 2.0 (S$18.40) with chilli beef con carne, Chipolata sausages, corn chips, and turkey ham.

If you've got a sweet tooth, their house-made schmears are a must-try, with options like Kombu Butter (S$8.40), Peanut Butter & Jam (S$8.40), and S'mores (S$9.40). Beigelhaus is the perfect stop when you're craving a proper old-school beigel with a modern twist.

Beigelhaus is located at 144 Robinson Rd, #01-02 Robinson Square, Singapore 068908. Open Mon 8.30am-4pm, Tue-Fri 8.30am-6pm, Sat 10am-6.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Two Men Bagel House

A listicle on 'Bagels in Singapore' is never complete without the mention of the go-to, Two Men Bagel House. One of the most well-known bagel establishments in Singapore, Two Men Bagel House is popular for their hearty stuffed creations, and consistently good quality.

Baked fresh daily, you'll find bagels packed with everything from Sriracha Chicken to Beer Battered Fish, Smoked Salmon, to Smashed Beef Patty. If nothing catches your eye, you can also BYOB — Build-Your-Own-Bagel — by picking your own protein, greens and vegetables, and condiments. Not to mention, their menu is constantly evolving too, offering patrons something new each experience.

Two Men Bagel House has various outlets across Singapore.

Bag Me Up

This hidden gem in Everton Park takes bagel sandwiches to the next level with options like The Porky Fiesta, Sale-Man, and The Tribiani.

Big on flavours, The Porky Fiesta (S$17.50) is the star highlight with sweet and savoury notes of pork carnitas, caramelised onions, torched gooey cheese, pickled cabbage and the kick of jalapeño. On the other hand, the Sale-Man (S$18.50) is a go-to for brunch, packed with smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese with dill, capers and red onions. A nod to the popular sitcom 'Friends', The Tribiani (S$19.50) encases house-made Italian beef meatballs and creamy marinara sauce.

Bag Me Up is located at 2 Everton Park, #01-59B, Singapore 081002. Open Mon, Wed-Fri 8am-3.30pm, Sat-Sun 8am-4.30pm. Closed on Tue.

Wooly's Bagels

Wooly's Bagels is where breakfast gets real — the establishment puts a gourmet spin on bagels, serving up artisanal creations made fresh daily.

With bites like the GTFBagel (S$14.20) boasting chicken ham slices, scrambled eggs, crispy hashbrowns and truffle mayo, and the simply delightful Plain Dwayne (S$12) with black pepper truffle mayo, scrambled eggs with mozzarella — there's something for everyone. Load up on carbs by adding the easy and cheesy Mac & Cheese for only S$5.50.

Wooly's Bagels has various outlets across Singapore.

ONALU Bagel Haús

For bagels with a fun twist, Onalu Bagel Haus offers vibrant options that not only taste great but look Instagram-worthy too.

From classic bagels to bold new flavours and colourful creations like the Classic Smoked Salmon CC on a green Pandan Coconut bagel, Onalu is all about bringing a bit of whimsy to your bagel experience. On our try list is the Kaya Thyme (S$10) merging salted thyme butter with sweet pandan kaya, the Porter's Belly (S$14) with Portobello Mushrooms, and Somethin' Fishy (S$16.50) with Norwegian Smoked Salmon.

ONALU Bagel Haús is located at Singapore Management University (SMU), 60 Stamford Rd, #01-11, Singapore 178900. Open daily 9.30am-5.45pm.

Pancakes and Friends

While Pancakes and Friends in Orchard is best known for their, well, fluffy pancakes, their affordable bagels are a hidden treasure.

They serve up thick, doughy bagels with generous heaps of gourmet fillings like Smoked Salmon (S$10), Chicken Ham (S$10), Chocolate Strawberries (S$7.50) or a vegetarian Mediterranean (S$8.75) take, adding a unique spin to the traditional bagel sandwich game.

For sharing, the Tiramisu Souffle Pancakes (S$15) with mascarpone cheese cream and homemade coffee sauce, make it a perfect brunch stop with friends.

Pancakes and Friends is located at Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Rd, #01-34, Singapore 228213. Open daily 10am-9.30pm.

[[nid:706522]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.