Best bak kwa in Singapore (CNY 2026): Lim Chee Guan, Kim Hock Guan and more

The Chinese New Year (CNY) madness is upon us once again. 'Tis the time of the year when Singaporeans-aunties and millennials alike-jostle with crowds and queue long hours for "branded" traditional bak kwa (barbecued sliced pork) from Fragrance, Lim Chee Guan and more. Not forgetting the more peculiar varieties like pineapple bak kwa!

Unfortunately, buying bak kwa may still cost you a little extra this year. With nine per cent GST in place and operating costs remaining high, several bak kwa shops have adjusted their prices for CNY 2026.

Want to know which bak kwa brands in Singapore are still wallet-friendly? Here are the updated bak kwa prices for CNY 2026.

Note: Although accurate at the time of writing, some bak kwa shops may raise prices nearer to CNY due to peak demand. We recommend checking their websites or calling the numbers we've included below to get the latest rates.

1. Bee Cheng Hiang - homegrown favourite

As a household name that's survived everything from I Not Stupid cameos to endless bus ads, Bee Cheng Hiang remains Singapore's largest bak kwa chain for a reason. They continue to lean into their "100 per cent natural" reputation with no added MSG, preservatives, or artificial colouring — which is about as "clean" as BBQ meat gets.

For CNY 2026, expect a modest price hike of around $2 per kg (bringing standard sliced pork to approximately $75/kg), though prices thankfully remain consistent whether you buy online or brave the in-store queues.

Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa Price Promotions and notes Minced Pork bak kwa $72 per kg Tender texture; most affordable pork option. Signature Sliced Pork $75 per kg Best-seller; classic smoky sliced pork. Golden Coin Pork $75 per kg Coin-shaped bite-size bak kwa (pork). Sliced Chicken bak kwa $75 per kg Chicken thigh meat; caters to non-pork eaters (not halal). Chicken Coin bak kwa $75 per kg Bite-sized chicken bak kwa coins. BBQ Chilli Pork $78 per kg Spicy version of sliced pork for chilli lovers. Prime Bak Kwa (premium) $85 per kg Softer, premium cut pork (hind quarter) for extra tenderness. Gourmet Fusion (special blend) $88 per kg Popular Applewood-smoked pork variant; smokier flavour. Applewood Sliced Pork $88 per kg Limited edition applewood-smoked pork (festive favourite). Sliced Beef bak kwa $92 per kg Beef option (note: not halal-certified). Gourmet / Chilli Gourmet $110 per kg Ultra-premium bak kwa with gourmet cuts (e.g. wagyu or Iberico pork), also available in a spicy version.

If you're planning a haul, the goal is to maximise the perks while dodging peak-season surcharges. While islandwide delivery is usually affordable (at a flat rate of $8, free with a minimum spend of $50), the free shipping threshold spikes to a hefty $280 during the festive rush, so self-pickup is the smarter move for your wallet.

To sweeten the deal, you can use your CDC vouchers at most heartland locations (excluding airports); spending $50 in vouchers even nets you an additional $4 Bee Cheng Hiang credit.

If you hit the $128 mark, don't forget to claim your free "Lucky Leo Trio"-a zodiac-themed blind box featuring a Merlion plushie and mini bak kwa.

Just keep in mind that the brand is not halal-certified, and there are no vegetarian options for your plant-based friends.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTpkoHfgeQO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa outlets: Visit their website to see all Bee Cheng Hiang outlets

Bee Cheng Hiang online store: Order online

Tel: 6500 0888

2. Fragrance - most value for money

Fragrance is another heavy hitter in the bak kwa scene, boasting over 40 outlets that make it nearly impossible to miss whether you're in a flashy mall or your local heartland. Known for being one of the more wallet-friendly options without sacrificing that essential "widespread availability," Fragrance is a go-to for many Singaporeans looking for a reliable fix.

For CNY 2026, they've managed to keep their pricing relatively stable compared to last year:

Fragrance

bak kwa prices Price per kg Promotions and notes Signature Sliced Tender Bak Kwa $62.70 Soft, tender sliced pork (house favourite). Chicken Bak Kwa $62.70 Chicken thigh bak kwa

(not halal-certified). Gold Coin Bak Kwa $62.70 Traditional coin-shaped pork bak kwa. Chilli Bak Kwa $64.60 Spicy sliced pork variant. Bacon Bak Kwa $70.00 Smoky bacon-cut bak kwa strips. Red Yeast Freshly Grilled $62.70 Uniquely marinated with red yeast for colour and flavour.

Known for aggressive promotions, they've leaned hard into a Disney's Winnie-the-Pooh collaboration for CNY 2026.

You can snag a limited-edition Pooh poker card set with a minimum $88 spend via NETS.

Or pick up the honey-infused "Hunny" Bak Kwa gift set at a discounted $34.80 (U.P. $40.80) if you're an OCBC cardmember.

Delivery is also more accessible here, with a much lower free-shipping threshold of $128 (otherwise a $10 fee), and you can easily burn your CDC vouchers at 18 designated heartland outlets.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTy_uW7Erld/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

Dietary-wise, Fragrance sticks to a "no added preservatives" rule, which gives their meat a shorter, 5-day unrefrigerated shelf life-so don't let it sit out past the reunion dinner. While they offer chicken options and have a history of "exotic" meats like crocodile, the brand is not halal-certified due to shared facilities.

There's also no word on a vegetarian version, so your plant-based guests will have to stick to the pineapple tarts. If you're a bargain hunter, keep an eye out for their signature flash deals, which often include 1-for-1 bundles on smaller packets closer to the festive peak.

Fragrance bak kwa outlets: Visit their website for full addresses of all Fragrance Bak Kwa outlets

Fragrance bak kwa online store: Order online

Tel: 6257 8608

3. Lim Chee Guan - widest variety of meats

If you're the type who views a 3-hour queue as a rite of passage, Lim Chee Guan remains the ultimate heritage flex. With only 4 outlets (Chinatown, ION, and Jewel), they don't need aggressive marketing-their "sold out by 10 AM" reputation does the talking. For CNY 2026, prices have stayed remarkably steady at around $80 per kg for their signature sliced pork.

Lim Chee Guan bak kwa Price for 500g Equivalent price for 1 kg Signature Sliced Pork $40 $80 BBQ Chilli Pork $41 $82 BBQ Bacon $60 $120 Gold Coin Pork $37 $74 BBQ Chicken $37 $74 BBQ Beef $41 $82 BBQ Prawn $37 $74 BBQ Fish $37 $74

However, getting your hands on it is the real hurdle; online pre-order slots are notoriously "blink-and-you-miss-it," often filling up by mid-January. If you missed the digital boat, your only option is to join the dawn patrol at their physical stores.

While Lim Chee Guan rarely does bank discounts, there is a "secret" workaround for the savvy shopper: Safra members can snag 10 per cent off via the WhyQ delivery platform (min. $68 spend) using the code CNYSAFRA10 until Feb 13, 2026. It's a rare price drop for a brand that usually charges full freight.

You can also technically use your CDC vouchers here, though it's not loudly advertised, so have your Singpass ready at the counter.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1GPiU8rLZa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

Just remember that while they offer everything from beef to prawn bak kwa, the facility handles pork, so it isn't the spot for your halal-conscious guests.

Lim Chee Guan bak kwa outlets: 203 New Bridge Road Singapore (059429), People's Park Complex #01-25 Singapore (059108), ION Orchard #B4-37, Jewel Changi Airport #B2-222

Tel: 6933 7230

4. Kim Joo Guan - gourmet cuts at fair prices

If you're after that "boutique" vibe without the 3-hour commitment required by other heritage brands, Kim Joo Guan is the connoisseur's choice. This fourth-generation family brand is all about the meat, specifically using 100 per cent Australian grain-fed fresh pork that's chilled, not frozen, before it hits the grill.

They've managed to keep their prices remarkably stable over the years; for CNY 2026, their signature Gourmet Traditional Sliced Pork is sitting at a competitive $74 per kg (sold in 500g packs for $37).

Kim Joo Guan

bak kwa prices Price Promotions and notes Gourmet Traditional Pork (sliced) $68 per kg Signature sliced bak kwa (premium pork hind). Gourmet Chilli Pork (sliced) $70 per kg Spicy version of the above gourmet sliced. Gold Coin Bak Kwa $66 per kg Round coins of bak kwa (traditional recipe). Premium Pork Belly Bak Kwa $91 per kg Marbled pork belly slices; rich and tender. Premium Iberico Bak Kwa $216 per kg Ultra-premium Spanish Iberico pork; limited edition. Vacuum-Packed Traditional (individual slices) $82 per kg Pre-packed slices for convenience (standard flavour). Vacuum-Packed Chilli $84 per kg Pre-packed slices (spicy flavour).



If you're looking to flex at the reunion dinner, their Premium Iberico Bak Kwa is the ultimate luxury at $216 per kg ($108 per 500g pack). It's made in small batches and usually vanishes faster than your bonus, so you'll want to move quickly.

Operationally, they keep things old-school, which means no flashy bank promos or CDC voucher acceptance-you're better off bringing a card to their Chinatown flagship or Irrawaddy branch. Note that online pre-orders typically close by mid-January once they hit capacity, so if you've missed that window, your best bet is to call ahead and see if there's any retail stock left for a walk-in purchase.

Kim Joo Guan bak kwa outlets: 257 South Bridge Road (Flagship store); 103 Irrawaddy Road #01-25

Online store: Browse products online. But walk into their physical store to buy; online orders are closed.

Tel: 6225 5257 or 9151 6018

5. Kim Peng Hiang - the OG pineapple bak kwa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEq7x9xTVo1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

Type of bak kwa Price per kg Sliced Royal Pork $58 Pineapple BBQ Pork $62 BBQ Pork (regular) $54 Royal Chilli Slice $58 Fa Choy Chicken $58

Think of Kim Peng Hiang as the "speakeasy" of the bak kwa world-it's hidden on Changi Road, refuses to touch credit cards, and has absolutely zero online presence. Yet, people willingly subject themselves to 4-to-8-hour queues just for a taste of their famous Pineapple BBQ Pork.

Because they don't do delivery or phone orders, the only way to secure a stash is to show up in person, snag a queue number, and pray you make the daily quota before they shut the gates at noon.

The reason for the madness?

At $52-$62 per kg for CNY 2026, this is hands-down the best value-for-money play in Singapore-essentially half the price of the "big boys." You're getting thick, juicy slices with a distinct tang from the pineapple bits, wrapped in simple plastic bags that scream "old-school quality."

Just a heads-up for the modern shopper: leave the CDC vouchers at home, as this is a strictly cash-only operation. If you aren't there by 11am, you're likely going home empty-handed.

Kim Peng Hiang bak kwa outlet: 465 Changi Road Singapore

Tel: 6742 6853

6. Kim Hock Guan - most old-school (and also the oldest!)

Operating since 1905, Kim Hock Guan is the brand you choose when you want zero gimmicks and 100 per cent tradition. They are one of the few purists left that refuse to use minced meat, opting exclusively for sliced lean pork hind to ensure every bite is "meatier" than the standard commercial fare.

For CNY 2026, expect their signature BBQ Sliced Pork to hover around $75 to $80 per kg-though be warned that they've been known to slap on a ~10 per cent surge as the festive date approaches, so buying early via their Bencoolen or Chinatown outlets is the smart move.

Product Price

(500g / 1kg) Promotions & Notes Traditional Sliced Pork $37.50 / $75 per kg Signature item; classic charcoal aroma. Bite-Sized BBQ Pork (small cubes) $35.50 / $71 per kg Smaller cut version of traditional sliced. BBQ Chilli Sliced Pork $39.50 / $79 per kg Spicy variant of the traditional sliced pork. Gold Coin Pork $37.50 / $75 per kg Round coin pork slices (traditional recipe). BBQ Bacon (pork belly slices) $56 / $112 per kg Premium bacon-cut bak kwa;

very limited quantity.

Prices above are per kilogram. You can order bak kwa from Kim Hock Guan in denominations of 500g, 600g, or 1kg.

The "traditional" label extends to their tech, too: don't expect a fancy e-commerce site here. Your best bet for ordering is a direct WhatsApp to +65 9135 9952 or a physical visit. While they can technically arrange delivery, the fees are often distance-based and steep ($15-$23), so most regulars just brave the queue for self-collection.

You likely won't find bank promos or loud CDC voucher ads here-this is a "cash or NETS" kind of establishment. If you're a label-reader, you'll appreciate their clean-label approach: no MSG, no artificial colouring, and no preservatives, just old-school charcoal smoke and their century-old marinade.

Kim Hock Guan bak kwa outlets: 150 South Bridge Road #01-02 Fook Hai Building, 180 Bencoolen Street #01-25 The Bencoolen

Tel: 9135 9952

8. Kim Wah Heong-The underrated hawker

Hidden away in the Farrer Road area, Kim Wah Heong is the ultimate "if you know, you know" hawker gem that proves you don't need a fancy storefront to dominate the bak kwa game. Founded by a former butcher, this single-stall operation at Empress Road Market is legendary for its charcoal-grilled aroma and tenderness that fans claim hits Michelin-level quality.

For CNY 2026, expect their signature sliced pork to sit around $68-$75 per kg (factoring in the usual festive surge).

Kim Wah Heong

bak kwa prices Price per kg Promotions and notes Minced Pork $66 Minced style bak kwa (softer, melts in mouth). Sliced Pork $68 Traditional sliced pork, charcoal-grilled. Chilli Bak Kwa $70 Spicy pork slices with robust smoky heat. Truffle Bak Kwa $72 Truffle-infused pork bak kwa (gourmet twist).

Prices above are correct as of Jan 26, 2025. They will increase up to 10 per cent as we near CNY, according to Kim Wah Heong when we contacted them.

If you were hoping to skip the queue with a pre-order, the window has officially slammed shut for the peak dates of 9, 10, 13, and 14 Feb. To make matters more urgent, their modern Truffle Bak Kwa is already sold out for the season, and the stall's last day of operation for the festivities is 14 Feb 2026.

Your only move now is to head down for a walk-in purchase before they go out of stock for the day. Since it's a neighborhood stall, keep your CDC vouchers ready-just look for the teal decal to offset your reunion dinner bill.

Kim Wah Heong bak kwa outlet: 7 Empress Rd, #01-92, Singapore 260007

Tel: 9777 0947

8. Friendly Vegetarian - vegetarian bak kwa at budget prices

While the seven heavy hitters we've covered are strictly for the carnivores, Friendly Vegetarian (善缘素食) is your go-to if you're hosting guests who've swapped pork for plant-based diet. Most traditional brands leave vegetarians and vegans entirely out of the snack loop, but this local wholesaler fills the gap with a soy-based "bak kwa" that captures that essential smoky BBQ char and chewy texture.

Product Price Source Promotions and notes Friendly BBQ Snack (Original) $7.09 per 250g

( ~$28 per kg ) Online (website) & select stores Classic sweet-savoury vegan bak kwa made of soy and mushroom. Friendly BBQ Snack (Spicy) $7.09 per 250g ( ~$28 per kg ) Online & stores Spicy version of the soy jerky for a mild kick.

At approximately ~$28 per kg retail (sold in 250g vacuum packs), it's also the ultimate budget play — coming in at about a third of the price of the big-name pork players.

Securing a stash is straightforward: you can hit up their retail outlets in Ang Mo Kio or Pasir Panjang, or simply order via their website.

Since they supply many heartland vegetarian grocers and even some FairPrice outlets, you can likely spend some of your CDC vouchers here. It's 100 per cent plant-based, lard-free, and naturally lower in cholesterol, making it the only real inclusive option for a truly diverse family reunion.

Other bak kwa options in Singapore

Beyond the big-name players, Singapore's bak kwa scene is packed with heritage gems and niche alternatives that cater to everyone from budget hunters to health-conscious foodies.

1. Bee Kim Heng: The people's choice

Bee Kim Heng, a 50-year-old stall in People's Park Food Centre, remains a top pick for those who crave that authentic charcoal-grilled taste without the soul-crushing lines of Chinatown's larger shops.

Expect to pay around $76/kg for their original sliced pork, with a flat $15 delivery fee if you'd rather WhatsApp your order than brave the crowds.

2. Kim Tee: Heritage with a modern twist

For a brand celebrating its Golden Jubilee in 2026, head to Kim Tee in Serangoon Garden. They've managed to capture the headlines with their 50th-anniversary promotions, but the real star is their signature bak kwa priced at $70/kg for early birds, rising to $76/kg as CNY approaches.

If you're a fan of experimental flavours, their limited-edition Mandarin Orange and Truffle variants are worth the pre-order, though you'll need to move fast as their delivery slots for CNY 2026 are already fully booked.

3. Peng Guan: The value king

If your priority is purely value and freshness, Peng Guan is the newer entrant you need to know. Operating out of Toa Payoh and various heartland kiosks, they undercut almost every major brand with handmade, charcoal-grilled pork at just $56/kg. They keep things simple and smoky, with pre-orders usually closing in early February.

4. Exotic Meats: Duck, dendeng, and more

For those looking to venture off the beaten path of pork:

Dendeng (Halal-friendly): For a spicy, thinner alternative, Dendeng House and vendors at Geylang Serai offer beef and chicken dendeng (around $52/kg). These are the go-to for Muslim friends, and you can even find frozen versions for around $17 per pack to grill at home.

Duck bak kwa: If you're feeling fancy, Dian Xiao Er has brought back its Signature Duck Bak Kwa for 2026, featuring a new Angelica (Dang Gui) flavour. It's a splurge at $22.80 per pack (approx. $126/kg), but it's MSG-free and serves as an impressive gourmet gift.

Exotic flavours: Keep an eye on Fragrance for their occasional crocodile meat novelty, or smaller artisanal stalls experimenting with mala or even coffee-infused marinades.

Wrapping it all up

The 2026 bak kwa landscape is surprisingly stable-even with the economy doing its thing, most brands have only introduced minor price bumps or held steady from last year. Whether you're a "heritage purist" willing to queue 8 hours for Kim Peng Hiang's $52/kg pineapple slices or a "convenience seeker" hitting up Bee Cheng Hiang for their $280 free delivery threshold, the goal remains the same: don't leave money on the table.

The MoneySmart bak kwa cheat sheet for CNY 2026:

For the Budget Hunters: Stick with Fragrance ($62.70/kg) for major chain convenience, or go deep into the heartlands for Peng Guan ($56/kg) if you want that smoky charcoal flavour without the $80 price tag.

For the "Plant-Based" Crowd: Friendly Vegetarian is the undisputed value king at ~$28/kg. Considering the other seven big players offer zero vegetarian options, this is your best (and cheapest) bet for inclusive snacking.

For the Savvy Spenders: Check those CDC vouchers! Using them at heartland outlets like Bee Cheng Hiang (where $50 in vouchers nets you a $4 bonus) or Fragrance is basically a government-sponsored discount on your festive feast.

For the Late-Comers: If you've missed the pre-order windows for Kim Wah Heong or Lim Chee Guan, your only choice is a morning walk-in. Remember to check Kim Wah Heong's blackout dates (Feb 9, 10, 13, 14) and note that their Truffle flavour is already OOS.

Ultimately, while the fancy $200/kg Iberico options are great for impressing the in-laws, the standard sliced pork from a solid heartland stall will usually hit the spot just as well. Combine your haul with a cashback credit card, and you've officially "hacked" your Chinese New Year budget.

[[nid:728469]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.