Best bak kwas you can buy without queueing this CNY (2021)

With the Lunar New Year of the Ox right around the corner, what better way to celebrate the auspicious season than with a not-so-healthy serving of Bak Kwa!

One of the top few must-have snacks of the season, no home is truly complete without a platter of this sweet, savoury porky goodness.

To help you gear up for a feast, here’s a list of our top recommended Bak Kwa stores you’d have to visit to get your share this Chinese New Year.

This year’s Chinese New Year will be slightly different as some Bak Kwa stores are moving their sales online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But that means a yay for us hungry consumers – no more queueing just to get some of this goodness!

If you prefer heading down to the store, there will still be walk-in purchases available for most outlets.

TL;DR: List of best bak kwa establishments to purchase online or in-store this CNY 2021

Establishment Price (500g) Location Opening Hours Available Online? Bee Cheng Hiang $28 49 outlets across Singapore Varies Yes Fragrance $22.40 Various outlets: Star Vista, Clementi, Bedok, The Centrepoint, etc. Varies Yes Hu Zheng Long $30 Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street



272 South Bridge Road 10am to 8pm, Daily Yes Kim Hock Guan $28 South Bridge Road, Bedok North Street 5, 180 Bencoolen Street Mon - Fri, 10am to 7pm



Sat,

10am to 8pm



Sun,

11am to 7pm No Kim Hock Seng $24 570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34 10.30am to 10.30pm, Daily No Kim Hwa Guan $29 People's Park Food Centre, #01-1022



32 New Market Road 9am to 7pm, Daily Yes Kim Joo Guan $28.50 257 South Bridge Road 9.30am to 8.30pm,

Daily Yes Kim Peng Hiang $24 465 Changi Road 9am to 6pm, Daily No Lim Chee Guan $34 4 Outlets - 203 New Bridge Road, People's Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport Varies Yes New Eastern Kim Tee $27 Main Outlet: 22 Maju Avenue, Serangoon Garden



210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69



51 Old Airport Road, #01-112



147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85



Tangs Orchard 10am to 9pm, Daily Yes New Peng Hiang $24 Manufacture outlet. Available online. - Yes Peng Guan Bak Kwa $24 Chinatown Complex, #02-36 8am to 8pm, Daily Yes Friendly Vegetarian $19.26 Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165



Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre Mon - Sat, 8am to 6pm



Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm Yes

Friendly PSA: Expect prices to increase slightly week on week towards Chinese New Year!

1. Bee Cheng Hiang

Starting off with Singapore’s favourite household bak kwa brand, Bee Cheng Hiang boasts smoky rich bak kwa that has the right balance of sweet and savoury.

You can get yours at one of the 48 outlets located across Singapore, or online as well.

Opening Hours: Varies

Outlets: Located throughout Singapore

Type Weight Price Applewood Sliced Pork Bak Kwa (Currently OOS online) 300g - 1kg From $19.80 Sliced Pork 500g - 1kg $28 - $56 Minced Pork 500g - 1kg $27 - $54 Gourmet Fusion 500g - 1kg $34 - $68 Golden Coin 500g - 1kg $28 - $56 Sliced Beef 500g - 1kg $33 - $66 Chilli Pork 500g - 1kg $29 - $58 Sliced Chicken 500g - 1kg $28 - $56 Chicken Coin 500g - 1kg $28 - $56

Where to order: Website

2. Fragrance

By now, Fragrance is a household name to many Singaporeans and their Bak Kwa outlets can be found in many shopping mall outlets.

So it will be easy for you to grab a pack on your way home as well!

Opening Hours: Varies

Outlets: Located throughout Singapore

Type Weight Price Signature Sliced Tender Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $22.40 - $44.80 Bak Kwa Strips 500g $22.40 Chicken Bak Kwa 500g $22.40 Chilli Bak Kwa 500g $23.20 Gold Coin Bak Kwa 500g $22.40 Mala Bak Kwa 300g $13.80 Bacon Bak Kwa 300g $19.20

Where to order: Website , Qoo10

Delivery fee: Free next day delivery for orders above $48

3. Hu Zhen Long

Intend to surprise your guests this Lunar New Year with never seen before Bak Kwa flavours?

Then look out for Crocodile meat, BBQ lobster or durian-flavoured Bak Kwa at this establishment!

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 8pm

Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street

2nd Outlet: 272 South Bridge Road

Type Weight Price Traditional BBQ Pork Bak Kwa 250g - 500g $15 - $30 BBQ Beef Bak Kwa 4 individually vacuum-packed pieces $20

Where to order: Shopee

Delivery fee: $1.49 for orders below $30

4. Kim Hock Guan

Operating since 1905, Kim Hock Guan easily remains as one of the oldest Bak Kwa stores in town.

Instead of using minced pork, their unique recipe calls for traditionally sliced pork, giving their Bak Kwa a completely new mouth feel.

Opening Hours: Mon – Fri, 10am to 7pm. Sat, 10am to 8pm. Sun, 11am to 7pm.

Chinatown Outlet: Fook Hai Building, #01-02

Bugis Outlet: The Bencoolen, #01-25

Type Weight Price Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork 500g - 1kg $28 - $56

5. Kim Hock Seng

Did you know… the owner/chef of Kim Hock Seng still insists on making and cooking Bak Kwa in its original round shape form before cutting it into its widely known square shape!

They are also famous for their honey bacon bak kwa which honestly sounds delicious.

Opening Hours: Daily, 10.30am to 10.30pm

570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34

Type Weight Price Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork 500g - 1kg $24 - $48 (price unconfirmed during time of writing)

6. Kim Hwa Guan

Drop by on weekend mornings and you’re probably met with hour-long queues.

This is easily one of the top contenders in our Bak Kwa list.

What differentiates them from the rest is their commitment to the marinade. Essentially, this means that your Bak Kwa remains in its gloriously glazed crunchy texture – the way it’s originally meant to be.

Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 7pm

Outram Outlet: People’s Park Food Centre, #01-1022

Toa Payoh Outlet: 127 Lor 1 Toa Payoh, #02-40, Singapore 310127

Type Weight Price Traditional Chili Square Minced Pork 500g - 1kg $28 - $56 Traditional Slice Square Pork 500g - 1kg $29 - $58 Traditional Square Minced Pork (Signature) 500g - 1kg $27 – $54

*Minimum online order of 5kg to check-out.

Where to order: Website

Delivery fee: $15

Store pickup: From 10am to 8pm

7. Kim Joo Guan

Using only chilled 100per cent Australian grained-fed fresh pork, you know they take their Bak Kwa craft very seriously here.

For a sweeter, more natural tasting Bak Kwa, this is the place you want to order from.

Opening Hours: Daily, 9.30am to 8.30pm

257 South Bridge Road

Type Weight Price Premium Pork Belly Bak Kwa 500g $40 Gourmet Traditional Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $28.50 – $57 Gourmet Chilli Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $29.50 – $59 Gold Coin Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $27.50 – $55

Where to order: Website

Delivery fee: $15

Store pickup: From 3pm to 8pm

8. Kim Peng Hiang

Kim Peng Hiang has long been proven wildly popular with its charcoal-grilled pineapple bak kwa (they claim to be the first ones for this!).

While it does not have any website, its snaking queues every Chinese New Year shows just proves how delicious they are.

They have also secured the top position in a couple of bak kwa articles, so do give it a try if you’re willing to brave the queues during CNY!

Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm

465 Changi Road

Type Weight Price Sliced Royal Pork 500g - 1kg $24 - $48 Pineapple BBQ Pork 500g $26

9. Lim Chee Guan

Lim Chee Guan is a very popular brand in Singapore, as proven by how its website was down for days right after it announced that pre-orders are available online.

While their pre-order site is still down due to overwhelming response, fret not as stocks are still available.

All updates will be announced via their Instagram and Facebook page.

With no 3rd party delivery vendor, the only way you can get their signature bak kwa is to pop by any of their 4 outlets in Singapore.

Opening Hours: Varies

Outlets: 4 Outlets – 203 New Bridge Road, People’s Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport

Type Weight Price Signature Sliced Pork 500g $34 BBQ Chilli Pork 500g $35 Mini BBQ Pork 500g $31 BBQ Bacon 500g $55 Gold Coin Pork 500g $30 BBQ Chicken 500g $30 BBQ Beef 500g $31 BBQ Prawn 500g $30 BBQ Fish 500g $30

Delivery fee: $15 for orders below 8kg, $8 for orders between 8kg and 15kg, free for orders above 15kg

10. New Eastern Kim Tee

Boasting 100 per cent handmade Bak Kwa products, their barbecued meats are noticeably thinner than their competitors.

So, if you’re looking for a cleaner bite, this is the establishment for you.

Plus, they’ve got 5 outlets islandwide, perfect for all you last-minute shoppers out there!

Opening Hours: Mon to Sat, 10am – 8pm, Sun & PH, 10am-6pm (Main outlet)

Main Outlet: 22 Maju Ave, Serangoon Garden (Collection only at this outlet, walk-ins available for others)

2nd Outlet: 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69

3rd Outlet: 51 Old Airport Road, #01-112

4th Outlet: 147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85

5th Outlet: Tangs Orchard

Type Weight Price Signature Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $27 - $54 Chilli Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $28 - $56 Sliced Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $29 – $58 Golden Coin Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $30 – $60 Black Pepper Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $30 – $60

*Minimum order of 5kg of Bak Kwa for pre-orders.

Where to order: Website

Delivery fee: $5, additional $5 for orders below $60

Store pickup: 9am to 8:30pm

11. New Peng Hiang

If you’re one who loves variety, you can get it from New Peng Hiang.

Think Turkey BBQ, kimchi, sesame pork and even garlic pork…

New Peng Hiang’s Bak Kwa comes thickly cut, with bits of fats that seem compressed into the meat.

Opening Hours: NIL

Outlets: Available at various Sheng Siong outlets, online, and on Redmart, Shopee and Qoo10

Type Weight Price Traditional Hand-made Sliced Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $24 - $54 Traditional Hand-made Tender Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $22 Golden Coin Bak Kwa 500g $24 Red Wine Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $24 Garlic Pork Bak Kwa 500g $24 Nonya Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $24 Traditional Hand-made Chilli Sliced Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $26 Traditional Hand-made Chilli Tender Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $24 Sesame Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $24 Pineapple Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $24 Kimchi Pork BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $24 Chicken BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $22 Turkey BBQ Bak Kwa 500g $22

Where to order: Website

12. Peng Guan Bak Kwa

Unfortunately, their online/call orders have been temporarily halted due to overwhelming demand and you know what this means. Walk-ins are still welcome so get yours while stocks last!

Opening Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 8am-3.45pm

Blk 335, Smith Street @ Chinatown Complex, #02-36

Type Weight Price Traditional Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $24 - $48 Sliced Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $24 – $48 Chilli Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $24 - $48 Chicken Bak Kwa 500g - 1kg $24 - $48

Where to order: Website

Delivery fee: $12, free delivery for purchase more than 10kg

13. Friendly Vegetarian

Who says being vegetarian needs to be boring?

Satisfy your Bak Kwa cravings with Friendly Vegetarian’s 100 per cent vegetarian “Bak Kwa”, made from soy beans and other vegetarian-friendly ingredients.

Opening Hours: Mon – Sat, 8am to 6pm. Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm.

Main Outlet: Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165

2nd Outlet: Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre

Type Weight Price Spicy Mushroom Snack (Bak Kwa-shaped) 200g $5.89 Vegetarian BBQ Meat 500g $19.26 Friendly BBQ Snack Spicy (Rounded) 3kg, carton of 12 boxes $77.04 Friendly BBQ Snack Spicy (Big Piece) 3kg, carton of 12 packets $77.04

Where to order: Website

This article was first published in Seedly.