Best bak kwas you can buy without queueing this CNY (2021)

With the Lunar New Year of the Ox right around the corner, what better way to celebrate the auspicious season than with a not-so-healthy serving of Bak Kwa!
One of the top few must-have snacks of the season, no home is truly complete without a platter of this sweet, savoury porky goodness.
To help you gear up for a feast, here’s a list of our top recommended Bak Kwa stores you’d have to visit to get your share this Chinese New Year.
This year’s Chinese New Year will be slightly different as some Bak Kwa stores are moving their sales online due to Covid-19 restrictions.
But that means a yay for us hungry consumers – no more queueing just to get some of this goodness!
If you prefer heading down to the store, there will still be walk-in purchases available for most outlets.
TL;DR: List of best bak kwa establishments to purchase online or in-store this CNY 2021
|Establishment
|Price (500g)
|Location
|Opening Hours
|Available Online?
|Bee Cheng Hiang
|$28
|49 outlets across Singapore
|Varies
|Yes
|Fragrance
|$22.40
|Various outlets: Star Vista, Clementi, Bedok, The Centrepoint, etc.
|Varies
|Yes
|Hu Zheng Long
|$30
|Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street
272 South Bridge Road
|10am to 8pm, Daily
|Yes
|Kim Hock Guan
|$28
|South Bridge Road, Bedok North Street 5, 180 Bencoolen Street
|Mon - Fri, 10am to 7pm
Sat,
10am to 8pm
Sun,
11am to 7pm
|No
|Kim Hock Seng
|$24
|570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34
|10.30am to 10.30pm, Daily
|No
|Kim Hwa Guan
|$29
|People's Park Food Centre, #01-1022
32 New Market Road
|9am to 7pm, Daily
|Yes
|Kim Joo Guan
|$28.50
|257 South Bridge Road
|9.30am to 8.30pm,
Daily
|Yes
|Kim Peng Hiang
|$24
|465 Changi Road
|9am to 6pm, Daily
|No
|Lim Chee Guan
|$34
|4 Outlets - 203 New Bridge Road, People's Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport
|Varies
|Yes
|New Eastern Kim Tee
|$27
|Main Outlet: 22 Maju Avenue, Serangoon Garden
210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69
51 Old Airport Road, #01-112
147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85
Tangs Orchard
|10am to 9pm, Daily
|Yes
|New Peng Hiang
|$24
|Manufacture outlet. Available online.
|-
|Yes
|Peng Guan Bak Kwa
|$24
|Chinatown Complex, #02-36
|8am to 8pm, Daily
|Yes
|Friendly Vegetarian
|$19.26
|Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165
Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre
|Mon - Sat, 8am to 6pm
Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm
|Yes
Friendly PSA: Expect prices to increase slightly week on week towards Chinese New Year!
1. Bee Cheng Hiang
Starting off with Singapore’s favourite household bak kwa brand, Bee Cheng Hiang boasts smoky rich bak kwa that has the right balance of sweet and savoury.
You can get yours at one of the 48 outlets located across Singapore, or online as well.
- Opening Hours: Varies
- Outlets: Located throughout Singapore
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Applewood Sliced Pork Bak Kwa (Currently OOS online)
|300g - 1kg
|From $19.80
|Sliced Pork
|500g - 1kg
|$28 - $56
|Minced Pork
|500g - 1kg
|$27 - $54
|Gourmet Fusion
|500g - 1kg
|$34 - $68
|Golden Coin
|500g - 1kg
|$28 - $56
|Sliced Beef
|500g - 1kg
|$33 - $66
|Chilli Pork
|500g - 1kg
|$29 - $58
|Sliced Chicken
|500g - 1kg
|$28 - $56
|Chicken Coin
|500g - 1kg
|$28 - $56
Where to order: Website
2. Fragrance
By now, Fragrance is a household name to many Singaporeans and their Bak Kwa outlets can be found in many shopping mall outlets.
So it will be easy for you to grab a pack on your way home as well!
- Opening Hours: Varies
- Outlets: Located throughout Singapore
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Signature Sliced Tender Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$22.40 - $44.80
|Bak Kwa Strips
|500g
|$22.40
|Chicken Bak Kwa
|500g
|$22.40
|Chilli Bak Kwa
|500g
|$23.20
|Gold Coin Bak Kwa
|500g
|$22.40
|Mala Bak Kwa
|300g
|$13.80
|Bacon Bak Kwa
|300g
|$19.20
Where to order: Website , Qoo10
Delivery fee: Free next day delivery for orders above $48
3. Hu Zhen Long
Intend to surprise your guests this Lunar New Year with never seen before Bak Kwa flavours?
Then look out for Crocodile meat, BBQ lobster or durian-flavoured Bak Kwa at this establishment!
- Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 8pm
- Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street
- 2nd Outlet: 272 South Bridge Road
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Traditional BBQ Pork Bak Kwa
|250g - 500g
|$15 - $30
|BBQ Beef Bak Kwa
|4 individually vacuum-packed pieces
|$20
Where to order: Shopee
Delivery fee: $1.49 for orders below $30
4. Kim Hock Guan
Operating since 1905, Kim Hock Guan easily remains as one of the oldest Bak Kwa stores in town.
Instead of using minced pork, their unique recipe calls for traditionally sliced pork, giving their Bak Kwa a completely new mouth feel.
- Opening Hours: Mon – Fri, 10am to 7pm. Sat, 10am to 8pm. Sun, 11am to 7pm.
- Chinatown Outlet: Fook Hai Building, #01-02
- Bugis Outlet: The Bencoolen, #01-25
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork
|500g - 1kg
|$28 - $56
5. Kim Hock Seng
Did you know… the owner/chef of Kim Hock Seng still insists on making and cooking Bak Kwa in its original round shape form before cutting it into its widely known square shape!
They are also famous for their honey bacon bak kwa which honestly sounds delicious.
- Opening Hours: Daily, 10.30am to 10.30pm
- 570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork
|500g - 1kg
|$24 - $48 (price unconfirmed during time of writing)
6. Kim Hwa Guan
Drop by on weekend mornings and you’re probably met with hour-long queues.
This is easily one of the top contenders in our Bak Kwa list.
What differentiates them from the rest is their commitment to the marinade. Essentially, this means that your Bak Kwa remains in its gloriously glazed crunchy texture – the way it’s originally meant to be.
- Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 7pm
- Outram Outlet: People’s Park Food Centre, #01-1022
- Toa Payoh Outlet: 127 Lor 1 Toa Payoh, #02-40, Singapore 310127
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Traditional Chili Square Minced Pork
|500g - 1kg
|$28 - $56
|Traditional Slice Square Pork
|500g - 1kg
|$29 - $58
|Traditional Square Minced Pork (Signature)
|500g - 1kg
|$27 – $54
*Minimum online order of 5kg to check-out.
Where to order: Website
Delivery fee: $15
Store pickup: From 10am to 8pm
7. Kim Joo Guan
Using only chilled 100per cent Australian grained-fed fresh pork, you know they take their Bak Kwa craft very seriously here.
For a sweeter, more natural tasting Bak Kwa, this is the place you want to order from.
- Opening Hours: Daily, 9.30am to 8.30pm
- 257 South Bridge Road
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Premium Pork Belly Bak Kwa
|500g
|$40
|Gourmet Traditional Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$28.50 – $57
|Gourmet Chilli Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$29.50 – $59
|Gold Coin Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$27.50 – $55
Where to order: Website
Delivery fee: $15
Store pickup: From 3pm to 8pm
8. Kim Peng Hiang
Kim Peng Hiang has long been proven wildly popular with its charcoal-grilled pineapple bak kwa (they claim to be the first ones for this!).
While it does not have any website, its snaking queues every Chinese New Year shows just proves how delicious they are.
They have also secured the top position in a couple of bak kwa articles, so do give it a try if you’re willing to brave the queues during CNY!
- Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm
- 465 Changi Road
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Sliced Royal Pork
|500g - 1kg
|$24 - $48
|Pineapple BBQ Pork
|500g
|$26
9. Lim Chee Guan
Lim Chee Guan is a very popular brand in Singapore, as proven by how its website was down for days right after it announced that pre-orders are available online.
While their pre-order site is still down due to overwhelming response, fret not as stocks are still available.
All updates will be announced via their Instagram and Facebook page.
With no 3rd party delivery vendor, the only way you can get their signature bak kwa is to pop by any of their 4 outlets in Singapore.
- Opening Hours: Varies
- Outlets: 4 Outlets – 203 New Bridge Road, People’s Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Signature Sliced Pork
|500g
|$34
|BBQ Chilli Pork
|500g
|$35
|Mini BBQ Pork
|500g
|$31
|BBQ Bacon
|500g
|$55
|Gold Coin Pork
|500g
|$30
|BBQ Chicken
|500g
|$30
|BBQ Beef
|500g
|$31
|BBQ Prawn
|500g
|$30
|BBQ Fish
|500g
|$30
Delivery fee: $15 for orders below 8kg, $8 for orders between 8kg and 15kg, free for orders above 15kg
10. New Eastern Kim Tee
Boasting 100 per cent handmade Bak Kwa products, their barbecued meats are noticeably thinner than their competitors.
So, if you’re looking for a cleaner bite, this is the establishment for you.
Plus, they’ve got 5 outlets islandwide, perfect for all you last-minute shoppers out there!
- Opening Hours: Mon to Sat, 10am – 8pm, Sun & PH, 10am-6pm (Main outlet)
- Main Outlet: 22 Maju Ave, Serangoon Garden (Collection only at this outlet, walk-ins available for others)
- 2nd Outlet: 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69
- 3rd Outlet: 51 Old Airport Road, #01-112
- 4th Outlet: 147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85
- 5th Outlet: Tangs Orchard
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Signature Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$27 - $54
|Chilli Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$28 - $56
|Sliced Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$29 – $58
|Golden Coin Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$30 – $60
|Black Pepper Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$30 – $60
*Minimum order of 5kg of Bak Kwa for pre-orders.
Where to order: Website
Delivery fee: $5, additional $5 for orders below $60
Store pickup: 9am to 8:30pm
11. New Peng Hiang
If you’re one who loves variety, you can get it from New Peng Hiang.
Think Turkey BBQ, kimchi, sesame pork and even garlic pork…
New Peng Hiang’s Bak Kwa comes thickly cut, with bits of fats that seem compressed into the meat.
- Opening Hours: NIL
- Outlets: Available at various Sheng Siong outlets, online, and on Redmart, Shopee and Qoo10
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Traditional Hand-made Sliced Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24 - $54
|Traditional Hand-made Tender Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$22
|Golden Coin Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24
|Red Wine Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24
|Garlic Pork Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24
|Nonya Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24
|Traditional Hand-made Chilli Sliced Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$26
|Traditional Hand-made Chilli Tender Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24
|Sesame Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24
|Pineapple Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24
|Kimchi Pork BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$24
|Chicken BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$22
|Turkey BBQ Bak Kwa
|500g
|$22
Where to order: Website
12. Peng Guan Bak Kwa
Unfortunately, their online/call orders have been temporarily halted due to overwhelming demand and you know what this means. Walk-ins are still welcome so get yours while stocks last!
- Opening Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 8am-3.45pm
- Blk 335, Smith Street @ Chinatown Complex, #02-36
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Traditional Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$24 - $48
|Sliced Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$24 – $48
|Chilli Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$24 - $48
|Chicken Bak Kwa
|500g - 1kg
|$24 - $48
Where to order: Website
Delivery fee: $12, free delivery for purchase more than 10kg
13. Friendly Vegetarian
Who says being vegetarian needs to be boring?
Satisfy your Bak Kwa cravings with Friendly Vegetarian’s 100 per cent vegetarian “Bak Kwa”, made from soy beans and other vegetarian-friendly ingredients.
- Opening Hours: Mon – Sat, 8am to 6pm. Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm.
- Main Outlet: Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165
- 2nd Outlet: Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre
|Type
|Weight
|Price
|Spicy Mushroom Snack (Bak Kwa-shaped)
|200g
|$5.89
|Vegetarian BBQ Meat
|500g
|$19.26
|Friendly BBQ Snack Spicy (Rounded)
|3kg, carton of 12 boxes
|$77.04
|Friendly BBQ Snack Spicy (Big Piece)
|3kg, carton of 12 packets
|$77.04
Where to order: Website
