Best basque burnt cheesecakes in Singapore

The Basque burnt cheesecake is definitely last year ‘s leading foodie trend that took Singapore by storm.

Now that bakeries and restaurants dealing in this sweet treat that perfectly combines the sweet and savoury have stopped mushrooming up like crazy, here’s our treasure map of some of the best burnt cheesecakes in Singapore.

Order online

1. Teaspoon of Love

Created by a mother-daughter duo that wanted to share their baked treats and the magic of tea, homegrown online tea company Teaspoon of Love has expanded into tea-infused desserts like the Da Hong Pao Tea Burnt Cheesecake ($51.90).

This creative twist puts the earthy, full-bodied tea and richness of the cheese together beautifully for a subtle nutty and woody flavour with faint floral notes. Pair it with some their single-origin tea from China, Taiwan and Sri Lanka.

Shop Teaspoon of Love here .

2. Paparch

Boasting a gloriously oozy centre and perfectly caramelised golden brown-hued top, it’s no wonder Paparch has a two-month waiting list for their Burnt Cheesecake ($49).

Priding themselves in their #sweetmeltedooze, the home-based Halal bakery specialises in just the one dessert, available in two flavours – original and matcha.

Don’t want to wait? Keep an eye on their Instagram for announcements on extra cakes; fastest fingers first.

Shop Paparch here .

3. Le Petit Baker

Le Petit Baker’s decadent lava brownies and cookies are divine, but it’s their burnt cheesecakes that has the crowd captivated, especially for those looking for variety in flavours.

Tea lovers can choose between the matcha, hojicha and genmaicha while coffee lovers will surely pick the espresso . For a milder flavour profile, look no further than the black sesame.

Shop Le Petit Baker here .

4. sugarwhim

While baker extraordinaire Eliza started with gorgeous bespoke celebration cakes – think whimsical watercolours to Minecraft-inspired – she’s coped with the stay-home blues by branching out into tarts, cupcakes and Basque Burnt Cheesecakes (from $32).

Deliciously creamy on the inside with a gorgeous charred top, each bite is velvety smooth and rich without going overboard. Original aside, try the playful Chunky Oreo or Strawberry (both $36).

Shop sugarwhim here .

5. melted.bakehouse

If you like your burnt cheesecakes thicc, your search stops at melted.bakehouse. Don’t be fooled by the crackly exterior of their Classic Basque Burnt Cheesecake (from $49.90) – fall in love with its luscious texture.

Other flavours here are also unconventional; look forward to the likes of Earl Grey and Lavender Honey (both from $59.90) to refresh the palate, as well as robust ones such Truffle Cheese (from $65.90) and fruit-crowned Forest Basque Burnt Cheesecake (from $55.90).

Shop melted.bakehouse here .

6. Burnt Bakes

This Halal bakeshop fires up sexy Original Burnt ($44, U.P. $47) artisanal Basque cheesecakes made from a delectable blend of two cream cheeses to create a sinful cheesecake batter burnt to an aesthetic black crust with a molten cheese centre.

Aside from the aromatic house favourite Vanilla & Thyme ($57), their latest creation, the Durian Sea Salt ($49, U.P. $57), is an absolute winner, featuring fresh D24 durian flesh, a hint of coconut cream, a sprinkling of sea salt, and creamy cheesy goodness.

Shop Burnt Bakes here .

Available in-store

1. Bakery Brera & Fine Foods

Tucked away in Empress Mall, Bakery Brera is a hidden gem highly lauded for their freshly baked artisanal bread and buttery pastries. Boasting three types of cheeses in their trio of burnt cheesecake flavours – Original, Houjicha ($8 per slice, S$66 whole cake) and Earl Grey Chocolate ($8.50 per slice) – expect an avalanche of savoury sweetness.

They’re usually sold out before the end of the day, so head down early to pick up your share.

Bakery Brera & Fine Foods is located at Empress Mall, 8 Empress Road, #01-05, Singapore 260008, p. +65 6492 5428. Open Tues-Sun 7am-7pm.

2. Keong Saik Bakery

This retro cafe is the go-to in Singapore for contemporary takes on old-school baked goods; they applied the same concept to the burnt cheesecake scene, and boy, was it a hit.

The must-try flavours are Pandan ($8.50 per slice, $70 whole cake), Orh Choo Bee ($8.50 per slice), and their very first three-layer Ispahan reimagined ($9 per slice, S$74 whole cake), featuring floral notes of lychee, rose and raspberry.

Keong Saik Bakery is located at 33 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089140, p. +65 9021 9626. Open Mon 8am-6.30pm, Tues-Sun 8am-7.30pm.

3. Olivia Restaurant & Lounge

Olivia’s Creamy Homemade Cheesecake ($14 per slice, $80 per whole cake) is on a different level from regular ol’ burnt cheesecake, thanks to the usage of blue cheese to give it more of a savoury flavour supported by a toasty almond sable base.

Watch how the gooey centre oozes out onto your plate in a striking contrast with its caramelised top as you slice through this indulgent treat.

Olivia Restaurant & Lounge is located at 55 Keong Saik Road, #01-03, Singapore 089159, p. +65 6221 0522 / +65 8296 0740. Open Tues-Thurs 12pm-2pm, 6pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm.

4. The Kin’s Specialty Coffee

Located right by Pasir Panjang MRT, this minimalistic cafe is hailed for their mouth-watering desserts in the neighbourhood.

The Kin’s Burnt Cheesecake ($8 per slice) and Houjicha Burnt Cheesecake ($8.50 per slice) is a glorious combination of melt-in-your-mouth fluffiness and gooey mousse, with a smoky burnt layer as the literal cherry on top.

Pair with a nice hot cuppa from 2degrees North and Artisan Roastery or refreshing cold brew tea.

The Kin’s Specialty Coffee is located at 2 Jalan Mat Jambol, Bijou Condo, #01-08/09, Singapore 119554, p. +65 8286 2230. Open Mon-Tues, Thurs-Sun 9am-7pm.

5. The Whisking Well

A little out-of-the-way for some, The Whisking Well is a wonderland of deliciously indulgent baked treats, including the burnt cheesecake realm.

The best-selling Signature Burnt Cheesecake ($38) boasts a blend of three cheeses whereas those that enjoy fruity treats can opt for the Mixed Berry Jam Drop ($48) and ‘Fruits Basket’ ($48). There’s also Matcha, Latte (both $45) and an uber-silky Mao Shan Wang Durian S$48).

The Whisking Well is located at ThePromenade@Pelikat, 183 Jalan Pelikat, #01-73, Singapore 537643. Check their IG page for opening hours (based on bake sales). Shop online on their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.