Best beauty buys 2021: Beauty supplements to take for amazing skin and hair

Beauty supplements often pickup where lifestyle habits and skincare products leave off. Consider them to be an add-on to power up your skincare routine. From brightening, firming, to even hair growth supplements – find our picks here.

1. Best Hair Growth Oral Supplement 2021, Expert and Editor's Pick: Miriqa Professional Hair Nutrition Supplement, $125

PHOTO: RE:ERTH

This hair supplement helps to strengthen, shine, and multiple hair growth as it’s packed with the essential foundations for healthy hair.

2. Best Firming Oral Supplement 2021, Expert's Pick: Jyunka Placenta Plus, $292

PHOTO: Jyunka

This beauty supplement helps to encourage collagen growth and the levels of serotonin to rejuvenate kidneys, liver and pancreas so that it helps prevent heart disease in the long run.

3. Best Sun Care Oral Supplement 2021, Expert and Editor's Pick: Crystal Tomato Supplement, $180

PHOTO: Shopee

Aside from its benefits of minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this oral supplement also helps to restore radiance, even out the skin tone, all while protecting it from UVA and UVB rays.

4. Best Hair Growth Oral Supplement 2021, Expert and Editor's Pick: Miriqa Professional Hair Nutrition Supplement, $125

PHOTO: Miriqa

This hair supplement helps to strengthen, shine, and multiple hair growth as it’s packed with the essential foundations for healthy hair.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.