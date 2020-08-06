Are you a fan of recent hit K-dramas such as Crash Landing On You and The World Of The Married?

These massively popular dramas together with other favourites such as Hotel del Luna were up for awards in the 56th edition of the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards, an annual celebration of the best in TV, film and theatre in Korea.

Another big name at the awards ceremony was Bong Joon Ho’s groundbreaking Parasite. The Oscar-winning film was in the running for a staggering 12 awards, the highest number of nominations that night.

Besides the actual ceremony, we were all eyes on the star-studded red carpet where we spotted amazing outfits worn by the female stars.

Scroll down our gallery to check out who were the best-dressed female celebrities of the night.

Best beauty & fashion looks at Baeksang Awards

1. Son Ye Jin

The star of hit series Crash Landing On You came dressed to impress with a get-up that we can see her character Yoon Se Ri wear.

Ye Jin sported a slinky Ralph Lauren champagne slip dress embellished with sequins to accentuate her fair skin. She finished the glitzy look with diamond drop earrings.

2. IU

Less is more for IU, who was in the running for the Best Actress award for her role in Hotel Del Luna (she didn’t win).

She wore a silver dress from Gucci Spring/Sumer 2020 collection and went bare with accessories.

We actually like this pared-down look, from the outfit, slightly blushed lip to the straight glossy hair.

3. Kim Da Mi

Unlike her edgy style in Itaewon Class, Da Mi went for a softer look with a white dress.

The outfit featured translucent panels juxtaposed against ruffled details that gave the overall look a blend of hard and soft.

4. Suzy Bae

One of the hosts of last night’s show, the actress looks like a goddess in a beige dress with waterfall neckline.

Can we also talk about how she did a complete 180 with her hair and sported bangs mid-show?

5. Seohyun

The Girls’ Generation member went for a striking red dress to present the Best Screenplay awards with fellow actor Go Kyung Pyo.

The asymmetric neckline was paired with a bow shoulder detail for extra visual interest before she finished it with delicate accessories. She wasn’t afraid to show off her toned gams with a high slit too.

We also love her makeup look of cat-eye liner and red-tinged lips, which is bolder than her usual no-makeup looks.

6. Han So Hee

While So Hee narrowly missed out on the Best New Actress win for her role in The World of the Married, she definitely deserves a prize for being one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

We loved the contrast between the structured brown fabric and sheer black layer as well as the judicious use of jewellery to let the dress shine.

Instead of a slick ‘do, she opted for a slightly toussled look that oozed sexiness.

7. Cho Yeo Jeong

It just turned to summer in South Korea and Parasite’s Yeo-jeong was ready to celebrate the warmer weather with a resplendent penny yellow dress.

The pilgrim collar and poufy skirt also elevated the simple-looking dress into a red carpet stunner.

8. Seo Ji Hye

If you haven’t noticed, white dresses were the preferred look for the night. And Ji Hye managed to add her own spin to it.

Shedding off the boss-like looks she wore in Crash Landing On You, Seo opted for this angelic number that exuded both class and sophistication.

We also love the slight waves she had in her hair to give it a bit of volume.

9. Gong Hyo Jin

We have to admit, Hyo Jin’s choice of red carpet outfits can be a little unpredictable, as she’s gone from full-blown pouffy dresses to a simple LBD.

This time round, she opted for a blazer-with-skirt combo that wouldn’t look out of place in a corporate setting.

She cleverly paired it with lots of dazzling diamonds to elevate her look from office-ready to red carpet-ready.

10. Kim Hee Ae

Can you tell that Hee Ae of The World of the Married is 56 this year?

She went feminine with a soft pink dress with a unique asymmetric cape shoulder detail.

Our favourite part of the outfit, however, was the chunky, statement crystal-encrusted necklace and earrings.

11. Park So Dam

While most actresses chose to wear their hair down, the Parasite actress opted for an elegant chic bun, framed with bangs.

She also went for understated makeup with just a hint of colour.

Her focus seems to be on accessories, as seen by her bold choices of chunky bracelet, layered necklace and even ear cuffs, quite unlike the elegant pieces usually seen on red carpet.

12. Kim So Hye

You might remember her as a member of I.O.I, but her glow-up from Produce 101 is real.

The singer-actress opted for a simplicity with a classic white dress and a ponytail.

13. Kim Hye Soo

We can’t stress how important the right piece of jewellery can serve to elevate a look. Such was the case for Hyena’s Hye Soo.

Her simple black dress and white blazer is nothing new, but the Bvlgari necklace took the cake and made the look nothing short of spectacular.

14. Kwon Nara

Pretty in pink, the dress of Itaewon Class‘ Nara turned the feminine shade on its head with the halter-like neckline and the pearl embellishing.

Letting the beautiful gown do all the talking, we love how she kept her accessories simple and minimal.

15. Jung Yu Mi

If there’s anything that caught our attention from her glitzy outfit, it has to be that skirt.

And that cropped ‘do that one rarely sees on red carpets in Korea. Love!

This article was first published in Her World Online, with additional text from CLEO Singapore.