Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Celeb hair and makeup looks to steal this CNY

Yvonne Lim

The former actress is the queen of the no makeup, makeup look. Yvonne’s look features a radiant foundation and hazy, blurred-edge lip.

To mimic her blotted lip, apply your usual lippy and smear the outline with your fingers.

Hera Sensual Powder Matte Lip Tint, $43

PHOTO: Hera

Apply the tint to the centre of your lips. With your ring finger, tap the colour out to the edge of your pout.

Zoe Tay

Ah Jie’s addition of wispy loose pieces add a touch of glam and romance to her low bun.

Sachajuan Hair Spray Light & Flexible, $38

PHOTO: Sachajuan

After gathering your tresses in a low bun, spritz some hairspray to secure the ‘do.

Jeanette Aw

Perfect for ushering in the spring season, Jeanette’s makeup look is all about a peachy-pink blush and a dewy glow.

Nars Air Matte blush in Orgasm, $36.40

PHOTO: Nars

Instead of focusing your blusher on the apples of the cheeks, concentrate the colour on the tops of your cheekbones (where you’d normally apply your highlight) to create the illusion of a v-shaped face.

With a brush or your fingers, blend the colour downwards, towards the apples of your cheeks.

Michelle Chia

Less is more. Michelle keeps her beauty look natural, thanks to her porcelain complexion and well-groomed brows.

Cezanne Nose & Eyebrow Powder, $9.54

PHOTO: Cezanne

Fake fuller brows by filling in bald spots with brow powder and an angled brush.

Jesseca Liu

Our favourite part of Jesseca’s makeup? Her rosy pink pout. Keep the rest of your look minimal so your lips can stand out.

Rose Hermes, Rosy Lip Enhancer in 30 Rose d'Été, $105

PHOTO: Hermes

Pair your rose-petal pink lippy with a matte foundation and skip blush altogether.

This article was first published in Her World Online.