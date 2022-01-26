Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Celeb hair and makeup looks to steal this CNY

Yvonne Lim
The former actress is the queen of the no makeup, makeup look. Yvonne’s look features a radiant foundation and hazy, blurred-edge lip.
To mimic her blotted lip, apply your usual lippy and smear the outline with your fingers.
Hera Sensual Powder Matte Lip Tint, $43
Apply the tint to the centre of your lips. With your ring finger, tap the colour out to the edge of your pout.
Zoe Tay
Ah Jie’s addition of wispy loose pieces add a touch of glam and romance to her low bun.
Sachajuan Hair Spray Light & Flexible, $38
After gathering your tresses in a low bun, spritz some hairspray to secure the ‘do.
Jeanette Aw
Perfect for ushering in the spring season, Jeanette’s makeup look is all about a peachy-pink blush and a dewy glow.
Nars Air Matte blush in Orgasm, $36.40
Instead of focusing your blusher on the apples of the cheeks, concentrate the colour on the tops of your cheekbones (where you’d normally apply your highlight) to create the illusion of a v-shaped face.
With a brush or your fingers, blend the colour downwards, towards the apples of your cheeks.
Michelle Chia
Less is more. Michelle keeps her beauty look natural, thanks to her porcelain complexion and well-groomed brows.
Cezanne Nose & Eyebrow Powder, $9.54
Fake fuller brows by filling in bald spots with brow powder and an angled brush.
Jesseca Liu
Our favourite part of Jesseca’s makeup? Her rosy pink pout. Keep the rest of your look minimal so your lips can stand out.
Rose Hermes, Rosy Lip Enhancer in 30 Rose d'Été, $105
Pair your rose-petal pink lippy with a matte foundation and skip blush altogether.
This article was first published in Her World Online.