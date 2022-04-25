Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Hazelle Teo just convinced us to get baby bangs

Zoe Tay

Zoe added body and movement to her medium-length shag with S curls and a middle part.

IGK Beach Club Texture Spray, $47

PHOTO: IGK

To recreate Ah Jie’s S curls, create bends in your hair by moving a flat iron flat in forward and backward motions. Complete your new ‘do with a spritz of texturising spray.

Eleanor Lee

Eleanor regularly sports this iteration of natural, no-makeup makeup that features a glowy foundation, puppy dog eyeliner at the outer corners and a coral tint.

Clarins Water Lip in #02 Orange Water, $38

PHOTO: Clarins

When applying a lip tint, work in thin layers for the best colour payoff. Pro tip: your favourite lip tint can also double up as a liquid blusher. What’s not to love?

Hong Ling

Our favourite part of Hong Ling’s makeup has to be her luminous base (other than her statement-making pout, of course).

Sigi Skin Bright Skies, $52

To mimic Hong Ling’s complexion, we recommend incorporating an exfoliant in your skincare routine. Exfoliation can help to slough away dead skin cells and dial up your glow.

Hazelle Teo

New hair, who dis? The radio jock’s blunt, micro bangs and sleek shoulder-grazing lob is setting the bar high for cool summer hair.

MKUP Airy Volume Dry Shampoo, $4.90

PHOTO: MKUP

Bangs tend to be weighed down by excess oil compared to other parts of your hair – especially since they rest on your forehead. Mop up excess sebum on second-day hair with a spritz of dry shampoo.

Carrie Wong

Carrie plays up her porcelain complexion with this barely-there makeup look. She paired a rosy-pink lip with a light pink blush swept across the apples of the cheek.

Diorskin Rouge Blush in 475 Rose Caprice, $80

PHOTO: Dior

Blush isn’t just reserved for your cheeks. Besides dusting the colour on your cheeks, you can also add some to your temples and bridge of your nose for that all-over beachy glow.

This article was first published in Her World Online.