Best beauty Instagrams of the week: How to achieve Rui En's enviable eyebrows

Fann Wong

The star of Fann’s wefie? Her bold, orange lip (besides her mum, of course). She kept the rest of her makeup simple and minimal so her pout can stand out.

NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Orange County, $13

Orange County is a great colour for those with olive undertones as it has a slight yellow tinge to it. If your skin is fair with pink undertones, opt for a blue-based orange lippy instead. For those with deeper complexions, go bold and rock a neon orange lipstick.

Jesseca Liu

If you’re sporting curls like Jessca, opt for shaggy, undone waves. To recreate the look, flip a flat iron from left to right to create bends in your mane.

Babyliss Pro Keratin Lustre Straightener in Pink Blush, $176

Pro tip: Give your hair a few minutes to cool before running a comb or your fingers through your locks to cop Jesseca’s effortless ‘do.

Rebecca Lim

You’ll be happy to know that Becks’ subtly bronzed skin can be quickly recreated.

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in Always Sunny, $38

Applying foundation over your contour will result in a more natural finish and prevent the formation of unsightly streaks.

Michelle Wong

Michelle’s makeup is all about the summery coral shade. This vibrant hue imparts just the right amount of colour to her porcelain complexion.

Rose Hermes, Silky blush powder in Rose Blush, $117

The easiest way to wear coral is to dust some of that universally flattering colour onto the apples of your cheeks. A coral blush will instantly enliven your complexion and elevate your look.

Rui En

We’re fans of Rui En’s soft, lightly tinted brows, which are more flattering than blocky, painted on brows.

Diorshow Crayons Sourcils Poudre Powder Eyebrow Pencil, $40

To get the most natural-looking result, create tiny, hair-like strokes with your eyebrow pencil by working in small flicking motions.

This article was first published in Her World Online.