Best beauty Instagrams of the week: How to get Fiona Xie's 'genie' ponytail

Fiona Xie

In order to recreate the “Crazy Rich Asians” star’s sky-high, “snatched” ponytail, flip your head upside down and gather your hair into a ponytail.

Pro tip: a boar bristle brush can help to smooth kinks and eliminate bumps.

Silkie London Hair Ties, $59

PHOTO: Sephora

Want added volume and height sans hair extensions? Try this TikTok-approved hack. Simply create two ponytails – one on top of the other – about half an inch apart.

We recommend using a silk hair tie to secure your ponytail to prevent breakage.

Get it here.

Fann Wong

The veteran actress is a beauty chameleon. She has embraced fresh new hair cuts and colours in recent years. But she is just as adventurous with her makeup looks, as she recently demonstrated on social media.

The celebrity mum served up major #beautyinspo with her tangerine lips, peachy blush and subtle eyeshadow.

NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Orange Lipstick in Orange County, $15.99

PHOTO: Asos

If you’re dipping your toes into the citrus-inspired lips trend, try an orange lip tint or dab an orange lipstick like this one from NYX on the centre of your bottom lip and blend with the pad of your finger.

Get it here.

Rui En

Want to up your hair game? Follow actress Rui En’s lead and opt for a cool C-Curl perm. This hairstyle is great for framing your face and creating the illusion of a slimmer, V-shaped visage.

Ouai Texturising Hair Spray, $21

PHOTO: Sephora

A C-Curl perm is super easy to maintain – some dry shampoo, a curling iron and volumising setting spray will suffice.

What you do is to grab sections of hair at ear height and coil around your iron, making sure they curl inwards towards your chin. Spritz some texturising hair spray to ensure strands stay put.

Get it here.

Michelle Chong

The comedian’s makeup look might be understated, but her luminous, dewy complexion demands to be noticed.

Chanel Sublimage L’essence De Teint, $228

PHOTO: Chanel

To mimic her glowing complexion, look for a serum foundation like this one from Chanel. These formulas are made with soothing and moisturising nutrients and ingredients that are often found in skincare.

Get it here.

Zoe Tay

The focal point of Ah Jie’s festive makeup look? Her scarlet pout. If you’re wearing a statement-making lip colour like red, you want to keep the rest of your makeup simple and clean.

Fresh Sugar Lip Polish, $27

PHOTO: Sephora

To prep your pout, hydrate and exfoliate to make sure that there are no dry flakes. The best way to gently slough off dead skin cells is to use a sugar-based lip scrub before following up with a thick layer of lip balm.

Give your lip balm a few minutes to soak in, before blotting away the excess with tissue.

Get it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.