Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Jesseca Liu shows us how to tie a scarf like a French girl

Jesseca Liu

The Singapore-based Langkawi-born actress showed us that hair scarves don’t have to be complicated. She channelled her inner French girl and wrapped a cream scarf around her low pony.

Anthropologie Floral Scarf Scrunchie Set, $30

PHOTO: Anthropologie

A hair scarf is the perfect accessory when you’re in-between washes (the extra grease helps to pull your hair back and keep things sleek).

Best part? There are loads of scrunchie scarf options like this one from Anthropologie.

Fiona Xie

Our favourite part of Her World cover girl Fiona Xie’s makeup look has to be her hazy, lived-in blotted lip.

To recreate the look, concentrate your lippy on the centre of your lips and gently blend the colour towards the edges for that insouciant charm.

Burberry Beauty Lip Velvet Crush Sheer-Matte Stain, $48

PHOTO: Burberry

A stain with a cushion applicator like the Burberry Lip Velvet Crush can help you to achieve that gradient-lip look without the blending.

Rui En

Red lacquered nails seen on actress Rui En will never go out of style. Shiny, scarlet digits can elevate any outfit and add a touch of sophistication.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Her Majesty’s Red, $27

PHOTO: Sephora

Red varnish is striking when worn alone, but you can amp up the opacity by applying a white polish before layering red on top.

Eleanor Lee

Eleanor often sports this no-makeup, makeup look that features a luminous foundation, slight flick of eyeliner and pink pout.

La Roche-Posay Uvidea Anthelios Tone Up Rosy (Anti-UV Anti Fine Particles), $49.90

PHOTO: La Roche-Posay

To mimic Eleanor’s enviable complexion, incorporate a tone up cream in your skincare routine to brighten and even out your skin tone.

This one from La Roche-Posay contains thermal spring water to instantly soothe and hydrate parched skin.

Jeanette Aw

Bangs are great for faking fuller tresses and framing the face, à la Jeanette Aw.

Rare Beauty Blot & Glow Blotting Paper Refill, $9

PHOTO: Sephora

Your skincare could actually cause your bangs to look limp and lifeless. Of course, we’d never advise you to stop your skincare routine.

To prevent your products from getting onto your fringe, clip your bangs away from your face for about five to 10 minutes until your products have fully absorbed. Before taking out your clip, wick away excess grease with blotting paper.

