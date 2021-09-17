Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Joanne Peh, Fann Wong and Zoe Tay

From Joanne Peh’s polished no-makeup, makeup look to Fann Wong’s perfectly groomed eyebrows, here are some of the best celebrity beauty looks of the week — plus tips and product picks to help you pull them off.
Joanne Peh
It’s no secret that the local actress is the queen of natural makeup looks. The star of her wedding anniversary makeup? Her hydrated, rose pink pout.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Love Lipstick in Mrs Kisses ($52)
To mimic her pout, apply Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Love Lipstick in Mrs Kisses. Follow Joanne’s lead and keep the rest of your makeup clean and let your lips take centre stage.
Fann Wong
Ever wonder how local actress Fann Wong manages to look put together at all times? Borrow a leaf out of the “Creme De La Creme” star’s book and opt for a thick, straight brow for a more youthful look.
If full arches don’t come naturally to you, consider eyebrow embroidery (Fann’s go-to salon is Bernice Brow Artistry) or fill them in with a brow pencil.
Shu Uemura Brow: Sword in Stone Gray ($53)
Inspired by the shape of the naginata (traditional Japanese blade), this angled-tipped brow pencil offers precision and evenly distributes pigment throughout your brows.
Rosé
Whenever Blackpink Rosé sports a barely there petal pink lip, Yves Saint Laurent’s Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick in 304 Beige Instinct (US$39) (S$52) is her weapon of choice.
“@yslbeauty Slim Velvet [Radical Matte] Lipstick. I fell in love with it while filming,” she wrote via Instagram. The “Gone” singer paired her understated pout with a darker smokey eye.
Yves Saint Laurent Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick in 304 Beige Instinct US$39 (S$52)
A semi-matte finish is great for those with dry, chapped lips. Infused with hydrating oils, Yves Saint Laurent’s Slim Velvet Radical Matte lip sets to a soft, velvety finish. The best part? Its square bullet makes sweeping on colour a breeze. What’s not to like?
Zoe Tay
Ah Jie just schooled us in the off-duty visor look. The 53-year-old actress who was enjoying a relaxing staycay at One Farrer Hotel wore her visor with her hair down for a more elegant look.
Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer ($43)
A visor is great for shielding you from the sun while keeping your hair in place. If you’re wearing your mane down and straight, tame flyaways and frizz with Living Proof’s No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer that is made with the brand’s patented hair molecule to block humidity and smooth hair.
Carrie Wong
“A Quest to Heal” star Carrie Wong opts for an all-over ash brown hair colour that brings out the warmth of her flawless complexion.
Liese Creamy Bubble Color Ash Brown ($17.90)
This foam hair dye delivers a salon-like finish and contains lanolin acid to hydrate and smoothen hair.
Jeanette Aw
Jeanette’s pared-back makeup look features a subtle eyeliner, glossy lips and dewy complexion.
Sephora Collection Mini Eye Pencil To Go in 03 Deep Brown ($7)
For a more fresh-faced look à la Jeanette Aw, line your peepers in short, tiny strokes with a brown pencil eyeliner.
Lisa
Blackpink Lisa plays up her healthy complexion with this natural, everyday makeup look. Her orange red pout is the star of the show, with her peach blush falling not too far behind.
Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush ($61)
This universally flattering blush imparts a lovely wash of colour to the cheeks.
This article was first published in Her World Online.