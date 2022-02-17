Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Nurul Aini perfected the art of wearing makeup with a mask on

Nurul Aini

When you’re wearing a surgical mask, the first thing people notice are your eyes. Follow actress Nurul Aini’s lead and draw attention to your peepers with inky lashes.

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Double Extension Waterproof Lengthening Mascara, $19.40

If you want to fake fuller lashes, apply a coat or two of mascara. To prevent clumps, work with two different types of formula – a thinner formula will help to separate and define the lashes while a thicker formula helps to add volume.

Get it here.

Zoe Tay

The cherry on top of Ah Jie’s lip makeup has got to be her defined cupid’s bow. Even if you don’t have a prominent cupid’s bow, you can always enhance yours with makeup.

Sephora Nano Lip Liner in #06 Rosewood, $10

PHOTO: Sephora

To mimic Zoe’s pout, define your cupid’s bow by marking out an “x” on the middle of your lips with lip liner.

With the same lip liner, outline your pout, starting from the corners of your mouth. Then, outline the bottom of your lower lip. Finally, fill in your lips with a lippy in the same shade.

Get it here.

Jeanette Aw

Actress and baker Jeanette Aw’s natural, monochromatic peachy makeup look is proof that you don’t need bright colours to make a statement. We love how she paired her peachy-pink eyes, blush and lips with highlighted, luminous skin.

Skin Inc Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $68

PHOTO: Skin Inc

Instead of slathering moisturiser all over, press hydrating serum into your skin (focusing on parts of your face where you’d typically apply highlighter) to get that “lit-from-within glow”.

Get it here.

Rebecca Lim

Rebecca Lim plays up her radiant complexion with this amped-up blush look. Her blush is beautifully paired with a fuschia lip that enlivens and freshens her mien.

Diorskin Rouge Blush in #277 Osee, $75

PHOTO: Sephora

Pro tip: layer a cream or gel blush over a powder blush for a rosy flush that won’t crease or budge.

Get it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.