Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Rui En has highlights now and she looks amazing

Rui En

Rui En’s hair looks glossier than ever thanks to her darker chocolate cherry hair colour. Her colourist added lighter copper highlights that are enhanced by her rich brown base.

Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Hair Masque Light, from $68

If you’re thinking of getting Rui En’s hair colour at the salon, consider showering your tresses with extra TLC ahead of your appointment. Hair masks like this one from Aveda do a great job in revitalising your strands.

Belinda Lee

We can’t decide what we like more – Belinda’s glowing mien or her rosy, highlighted cheeks. We’re calling it a tie.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Primer + Serum, $16.29

For an extra radiance boost, prep your skin with a glow-giving, hydrating primer. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Primer + Serum is infused with squalene and peptides to moisturise and plump skin.

Chantalle Ng

Ponytails aren’t reserved for those with long hair. Follow Chantalle’s lead and opt for a slicked-back low pony.

Gatsby Long Keep Gel Super Hard, $2

The best part about this hairstyle? It looks even better on second or third day hair. If you’re working with a lob like Chantalle, tame flyaways and shorter strands with a styling gel. Gel also helps to add a pretty mirror-like, glossy shine.

Fiona Xie

If you often wear your hair with a side part, switch things up by pinning your locks down with metallic barrettes à la “Crazy Rich Asians” star Fiona Xie.

Lovisa Gold Chain Link Clips, $20

To secure your barrette, backcomb the section of hair (where you want your clip to sit). Follow up with a light mist of hairspray or texturising spray.