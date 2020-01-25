Best beauty products to buy from Taiwan

TAIWANESE BEAUTY

While it hasn't quite gained as much international fame as South Korea and Japan as a beauty destination, Taiwan's beauty industry has been slowly but surely making waves, gaining a cult following over the years.

The next time you visit, don't forget to pick up these 8 products, in between trips to the night markets, of course.

ANIMUS HAND CREAMS

PHOTO: Animus.com

IG-worthy packaging + effective formulas make Animus one of the best products you can buy for yourself or as a gift when visiting Taiwan.

The brand made its debut with 2 aromatic lines (Jasmine and Lemongrass) and has since added Rosemary to the rotation.

All their products feature their own essential oil blends, but their hand creams are exceptionally popular and we can totally see why.

BONANZA GEL MASK

PHOTO: taiwantrade.com

A cult favourite amongst Taiwan's top beauty bloggers and influencers is the Bonanza Gel Mask series, which is widely available across the country.

Well known for its hydrating properties, the masks are also lightweight enough to be used daily, and it is said its cooling effects help pores appear smaller - perfect for our tropical climes!

DAUGHTER

PHOTO: pinkoi.com

Symbolic of family ties and bonds, 'nu-er' (daughter in mandarin) started when the founders took over their father's OEM factory and sought to create quality care products that didn't rely on marketing gimmicks.

The brand is best known for their toner, which features a gentle, non-alcoholic formula made from gourd extract that helps to hydrate and calm skin.

DR.WU SERUMS

PHOTO: drwu.com

One of the brands to make waves in the international market, Dr Wu is so popular because their highly effective products were developed by one of Taiwan's most renowned dermatologists, Dr Ying-Chin Wu.

Using his 40 years of clinical experiences and extensive research into skin tissue structure, he and his son created a technologically-advanced skincare line of products designed for sensitive skin.

Their best-selling product, the Intensive Renewal Serum is beloved by local celebrities and international beauty influencers, and boasts an impressive score of 1 bottle being sold every 15 seconds.

L'HERBOFLORE EYE MASKS

PHOTO: Instagram/Animus

Head to any drugstore in Taiwan and chances are you'll spot this eye catching brand from a mile away!

L'Herboflore is best known for its eye masks, which feature a smart design that is shaped to perfectly fit around your eye contours while nourishing the delicate under eye area with proteins and vitamins.

The brand also has masks for your neck, hands, feet and even bust areas.

MISS HANA WATERPROOF EYELINER

PHOTO: Instagram/misshana_official

Available in matte and glitter finish, this smudge-proof hard worker has gained cult status in Taiwan, having been featured in several beauty talk shows and is a favourite amongst make up artists.

Not only is the eyeliner a lot cheaper than many western brands, we love that there are 4 different shades to choose from too.

MY BEAUTY DIARY FACIAL MASKS

PHOTO: Instagram/ mybeautydiarytw

Taiwanese sheet masks tend to be thinner and silkier than their Korean counterparts, and hence adhere to your facial counters better.

My Beauty Diary is one of Taiwan's award-winning skincare labels, and offers a massive variety of masks for various skin needs.

They can be found around Asia, but they are much cheaper in Taiwan. PS: the best-selling variations are the Black Pearl Sheet Mask and Hyaluronic Acid Sheet Masks

REISE

PHOTO: reise.com

Paying homage to Asian's main food staple - rice - this beauty label is not just a pretty face.

The brand seeks to raise awareness around the tons of rice bran that goes wasted every year in the country and in an effort to cut down waste, makes their shampoos, lotions and even bottles out of discarded rice bran.

Rice is also highly beneficial in beauty as the bran is packed with antioxidants that your skin and hair loves. Sustainable and effective? We stan.

This article was first published in Her World Online.