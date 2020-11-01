Best bookstores in Singapore: Indie book havens for page turners

While mainstream bookstores – such as Popular, Kinokuniya, and Prologue – still retain some of its appeal, we swap those for something a little more hipster and better-curated.

Here are six independent book havens that will satiate all your literary niches in Singapore.

BooksActually

One of the first independent bookstores in Singapore, BooksActually was among the pioneers of gentrified (hipster-fied) Tiong Bahru, but this charming shop has now moved entirely online recently.

Their range of books center around classic literature, local writing, and self-published titles. Be sure to look out for their super cute Gifts & Stationery range too, featuring pins, tote bags, notebooks, and more.

Shop BooksActually here.

The Moon

The Moon is one of the newest indie bookstores on the block, and has gathered a devout audience for its unique focus on elevating female writers as well as writers of colour.

Their book cafe space is a quaint and comforting environment to tuck into hearty grub and magical drinks (with a range of gluten-free and vegan options available) while also devouring your latest book.

Stocking everything from poetry to cookbooks to novels, they also offer tarot readings if you’re after something extra otherworldly.

The Moon is located at 37 Mosque Street, Singapore 059515. Open Mon - Thu 11am - 6pm Fri - Sun 9.30am - 8.30pm.

Woods In The Books

Woods In The Books is a brilliant place to bring out the inner kid in you.

Though marketed towards children, the bookstore is more than just a children’s bookstore. With a wide variety of classic titles, it’s a perfect opportunity to relish in nostalgia with the books you grew up on, not to mention a cosy place for mums and pops to bring the kids.

Stories by local writers, such as the Sherlock Sam and Bobo Cha Cha series are also stocked, and you’ll find picture books — think The Little Prince and Wizard of Oz in pop-up version.

Woods In The Books is located at No. 3 Yong Siak Street, Tiong Bahru, Singapore 168642. Open Sun - Mon 10am - 6pm, Tue - Fri 10am - 7pm Sat 10am - 8pm.

Their sister outlet Books Ahoy! is located at 583 Orchard Rd, #02-03 Forum The Shopping Mall, Singapore 238884. Open 11am - 7pm daily.

Select Books

If you’re a passionate history major or just simply interested in the rich cultures of Southeast Asia, Select Books is the go-to place to find some of the most important works in the region, whether it’s an analysis of Singapore’s political climate or an account of the Malayan Emergency.

They also offer a great set of books on various aspects of Singapore’s history, from pre- and early-colonial accounts to entertainment in the 20s-70s.

Their Armenian Street outlet shut recently but sales go on as usual at their online store.

Shop Select Books here.

Basheer Graphic Books

Chances are that if you’re any sort of creative, you’d have heard of Basheer Graphic Books.

There are texts related to architecture, graphic design, interior design, fashion, animation, art & craft, and more.

Not restricting itself to just design, the store also stocks an assortment of independent lifestyle and travel magazines.

Whether you’re a design aficionado or just a venturing hipster looking for something to place on your coffee table, Basheer promises not to disappoint.

Basheer Graphic Books is located at Blk 231 Bain Street, #04-19, Bras Basah Complex, Singapore 180231. Open Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm, Sun 10am - 7pm.

Littered With Books

Located in one of those quaint conservation shophouses lining Duxton Road is Littered With Books, a charming little bookstore that distributes a carefully-selected collection of fiction and non-fiction literature.

You’ll see a bit of everything—from fantasy, classics, sci-fi, thrillers, and children’s stories.

Travel accounts, recipe books, and books by local authors are aplenty as well.

With beautiful glass skylights allowing natural sunlight to stream in, it’s easy for customers to be mesmerised and lose themselves in the little world of books that the owners created.

Littered With Books is located at 20 Duxton Road, Singapore 089586. Open Mon - Fri 12pm - 8pm and Sat - Sun 11am - 8pm.