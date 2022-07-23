Best boutique hotels in Kuala Lumpur: Charming and cosy stays in Malaysia's capital city

Where are we off to? What kind of hotel is it? How much is it going to cost this time?

Sometimes booking a getaway can be stressful, and jumping on a long flight across the world even more so.

If you're on the hunt for a quick escape with luxurious stays without breaking the bank, here's our top picks of best boutique hotels in Kuala Lumpur.

The Chow Kit

With the overly frilly left out and essentials done right, award-winning hotel The Chow Kit prides itself on comfortable, purposeful and balanced extravagance.

With local stories explored within its modern design, cosy bedrooms and splendid suites sport floor-to-ceiling windows, timber floors, and luxury linens.

Its food and beverage offerings also offer flavours of Malaysia in lovely settings. Traditional home-cooked food can be had at Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar, where dishes like Signature Chilli Crab and Claypot Curry Fish Head await.

In collaboration with The Mizukami Collective (by veteran bartender Shawn Chong), indulge in a nostalgia driven cocktail menu including ingredients like Vitagen, Ribena, and Milo.

The Chow Kit — an Ormond Hotel is located at 1012 Jln Sultan Ismail, Chow Kit, 50100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For reservations, please visit the website, call +60 3-27786666 or email hello@thechowkit.com.

The RuMa Hotel and Residences

PHOTO: The RuMa Hotel and Residences

Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, The RuMa Hotel and Residences is pure urban sanctuary.

With luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites, the urban sanctuary's intelligently laid out open spaces have sliding floor-to-ceiling partitions to create more private settings, alongside intricately designed bathrooms.

For refreshments, the hotel's Asia's 50 Best Discovery recognised modern eatery, Atas celebrates local flavours in contemporary fashion, or take the party to Santai Pool Bar and Lounge, adjacent to the gorgeous 25-meter outdoor pool and sundeck.

The RuMa Hotel and Residences is located at 7 Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For reservations, please visit the website, call +60 3-27780888 or email information@theruma.com.

Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur

With luxe retro inspired interiors, Hotel Stripes catches one's eye with its chill vibes and edgy style.

Ideally situated for both business and leisure, you'll find an urban neighbourhood with the city's top restaurants, art galleries, shops and legendary landmarks.

The modern rooms boast statement wall art, huge vanity mirrors, marbled bathrooms, and plenty of gold accents threading different elements together.

If you don't feel like stepping out amidst the social hub, check out to rooftop pool and bar for stunning views and picture opportunities.

Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur, Autograph Collection is located at 25 Jalan Kamunting, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For reservations, please visit the website, or call +60 3-20380000.

Alila Bangsar Kuala Lumpur

Sleek, tranquil and surrounded with lush greenery, Alila Bangsar's contemporary interior is designed to let Kuala Lumpur's famed skyline shine.

A retreat for young urban travellers and sophisticated executives alike, this is one destination to remove yourself from the stress and exhaustion of busy work life.

Room sizes start from a spacious 38 square metres and include access to the property's Alila Living Room stocked with refreshments.

Apart from the pool and the gym, here you can also partake in curated experiences like the art of artisan pewter crafting, cooking classes, and exploring cultural and heritage sites.

Alila Bangsar Kuala Lumpur is located at 58 Jalan Ang Seng, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For reservations, please visit the website, call +60 3-22683888 or email kulal-reservation@hyatt.com.

KLoé Hotel

PHOTO: KLoé Hotel

Fresh and new to the scene, KLoé Hotel resonates with the younger crowd, thanks to its home-like space that celebrates the pursuit of music, art, food, reading, and gardening.

Its range of accommodation options also showcase works of local artists in the form of furniture, ceramics and artwork.

City and courtyard rooms are more rustic, with turquoise walls accented with wooden details while artist lofts and studios allows you to get creative with art supplies, kitchen equipment, vinyl records, and books.

For a pick me up, or some inspiration, head to Lucky Coffee Bar or take a quick dip in the courtyard pool.

KLoé Hotel is located at 227 Bukit Bintang St, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For reservations, please visit the website, call +60 3-27721313 or email reservations@kloehotel.com.

Wolo Kuala Lumpur

PHOTO: Wolo Kuala Lumpur

A stay that imitates the city's electric energy and creativity, Wolo is the definition of a modern luxurious boutique hotel.

Located in the heart of Bukit Bintang, the rooms are perfect for a value-for-money stays in a compact and cosy space, whilst the suites are unbeatable for longer trips to Kuala Lumpur.

The hotel's brick wall façade, marbled interiors, and overhead art installations keep things interesting, but you'll not be shortchanged on exploring the city, since food, shopping, culture and nightlife are within easy reach.

Wolo Kuala Lumpur is located at corner of Jalan Bukit Bintang and Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For reservations, please visit the website, call +60 3-27191333 or email enquiry@wolohotel.com.my.

Bello & Bella Boutique Hotel

PHOTO: Bello & Bella Boutique Hotel

A quint property right by the Cheras Leisure Mall, everything you may need is just a stone's throw away from Bello & Bella Boutique Hotel.

With MRT stations in the vicinity, it's also easy to travel around the city.

While rooms are small, with the Superior Queen starting at 10 square metres, all bases are covered from beverage facilities and dressing valets to rain showers and bath amenities. shower facilities and an indulgent bath tub for a lavish stay.

Just because we all need it at different times of day, the lobby also serves unlimited free coffee and tea all day long.

Bello & Bella Boutique Hotel is located at 19 Jalan Manis 6, Taman Bukit Segar, 56100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For reservations, please visit the website, call +60 3-91303388, or email reservation@bellobellahotel.com.my.

CitizenM Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang

PHOTO: CitizenM Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang

An affordable luxury hospitality brand from the Netherlands, CitizenM hotels invites guests with its vibrant hangout spaces, comfy rooms, and 24/7 food services.

If you're into funky sculptures, pop-art, and loud colours paired with wooden fixtures, you'll love CitizenM Kula Lumpur. Technology plays a big part here, as you're empowered to adjust lights & blinds, browse TV channels, control room temperature and see the breakfast food menu on their app.

With superfast free Wi-Fi, lots of books to browse and even iMacs for guest use — it's perfect for work, play, and relaxation.

CitizenM Kuala Lumpur is located at 128, Jln Pudu, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For reservations, please visit the website, or call +60 3-92126340.

Ami Suites

PHOTO: Ami Suites

French opulent exteriors blends with art-deco interiors at AMI Suites in the best possible way.

A concept boutique hotel, expect snug studios and up to three bedroom suites outfitted with interesting wall art, rattan furniture and comfy beds. Facilities are also top of their game here, boasting the likes of swimming pools, fitness centre, butterfly mesh garden, jacuzzi pods, and a rainbow lounge.

Hungry? The property's Allo by The Owls Cafe serves up casual comfort fare, which covers morning coffee to sharing plates and signature waffle desserts.

Ami Suites is located at G-09, Arte, Jalan Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For reservations, please visit the website, call +60 3-62110188, or email hello@amisuites.com.

This article was first published in City Nomads.