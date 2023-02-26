Best boxing gyms in Singapore for satisfying workouts and trainings

Boxing may have been known as a gentleman’s sport, but more ladies and children are also getting into it for its numerous benefits. From fat burning to improved strength, and self-defence, stress relief to training the mind, boxing is rising in popularity in Singapore.

If you are not in on the action yet or looking to switch places to punch some bags, here are the best boxing gyms to get satisfying workouts and serious training.

Learn from World Champions at Evolve MMA

Whether you’re new to boxing or are looking to up your sparring game, pick up your skills from Asia’s most experienced instructor team at Evolve MMA! Ranked the number one boxing gym and martial arts academy in Asia with other forms like Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, expect to learn from their legion of World Champions trainers, who have themselves trained and competed in the most prestigious competitions globally.

Expect state-of-the-art facilities, including a full-sized boxing ring and an MMA cage to simulate real-life matches. With five locations conveniently located around Singapore, Evolve MMA runs over 1,000 classes per week (starting as early as 6.30 am), giving you flexibility in scheduling so that you can keep your game on. All ages, genders, skill levels, and fitness levels are welcome to try a complimentary 30-minute introductory class. Sign up for a trial class here.

Evolve MMA has five convenient locations in Singapore at Far East Square, Orchard Central, Kinex, Clarke Quay Central, and Star Vista, p. +65 6536 4525, email [email protected]

“Hook” Up with Music and Lights at Boom Singapore

Throw your punches to the beat of catchy music under quirky lights, Boom amps up the fun as you work up a sweat. Combining the rigour of boxing with functional training, Boom offers workouts that include a variety of routines like heavy bag training, shadow boxing, HIIT components, and more.

Their 10-round aerobic and resistance workouts are well-suited for experienced and beginner boxers to pick up some new moves while improving their fitness at the same time.

Boom Singapore is located at 62 Cecil St, B1-00 TPI Building, Singapore 049710, p. +65 6224 0323. Open Mon- Thu 7am–9am, 11am–2 pm, 6–9.30 pm; Fri 7am–9 am, 11.30am–2 pm, 5.30pm–7.30 pm; Sat 8.30am–12.30 pm, 2–6 pm; Sun 8.30 am–1 pm.

Jab at Aqua Bags at Still Boxing

Instead of the traditional heavy bags stuffed with sand, Still Boxing uses aqua bags. As its name suggests, these bags are filled with water, offering lower impact and higher shock absorption, so unnecessary stress or exhaustion doesn’t get to you.

This way, you can focus on maximising your workout, hitting harder for an extended time. With the combination of Aqua boxing, cardio, strength, and endurance formats, you get all the benefits of a workout without the strain.

Still Boxing is located at 6A Shenton Way, #B1-06 OUE Downtown Gallery, Singapore 068809. Open Mon-Fri 8.30 am–1 pm, 4.30pm-9.30pm; Sat-Sun and Public Holidays 9am-5.30pm.

Serious Boxing at Juggernaut Fight Club

If you are serious about the art of combat, you will be happy to know that head coach of Team Singapore, Arvind Lalwani, is the founder of Juggernaut Fight Club.

You don’t have to be on the national team to train here, but knowing that you are in the company of national boxer Tay Jia Wei and Singapore’s first professional boxer, The Sniper – Nurshaidah Roslie – will give you the additional push to train hard. The boxing classes here are suitable for all levels, and if you want to mix it up a little, try boxing and Muay Thai together.

Juggernaut Fight Club is located at Beach Road and Chinatown. Open Mon-Fri 11am -10pm, Sat 10am- 4pm. Closed Sun.

Box to the Beat at Box Office

If you think boxing is all about the fight, Box Office will prove you wrong. Here, boxing is made fun with curated rhythmic moves with themed music. Throw some punches to “Taylor and her exes”, or knock out the blues with “Emo anthems”, or maybe you’d like to groove with a cross and a hook to your favourite Kpop.

The themed classes will give you just as much intensity as the signature Knockout class, which features boxing-inspired cardio, muscle strength training, and metabolic conditioning. Classes start as early as 6am on weekdays so you can get your fitness on.

Box Office is located at 35 North Canal Rd, #03-01, Singapore 059291. Open Mon -Fri 6am -10pm, Sat- Sun 8am -10pm.

Train Your Warrior Spirit at Spartan Boxing Club

Although it is named after the most fearsome warriors in ancient Greek, don’t let its name scare you. Just like the Greek Spartans, Spartan Boxing Club values honour, fitness, and courage, but unlike the soldiers, the boxing club connects with people through boxing.

They offer an extensive range of classes from basic boxing, kids and ladies classes, to sparring, strength, and personal training, making boxing accessible for everyone. Bring a friend and book a partner class, or if you like, get some fresh air with the outdoor classes. Cultivate the warrior spirit in you to keep healthy.

Spartan Boxing Club is located at multiple locations around Singapore. Please refer to the website for location details and opening hours

Accessible Boxing at The Ring Boxing Community

More than just a boxing gym, The Ring Boxing builds a community within its industrial-vibe space, where boxing is made for everyone. You can easily get to your morning or evening workout with two convenient locations or sneak one in between shopping.

Whether you want to stay in shape or train for success, its membership-based system means you have full access to its facilities and classes. Choose from boxing, strength and conditioning, and even Muay Thai. If you prefer individualised training, book an exclusive personal training session.

The Ring Boxing Community is located at Club Street and Orchard Road. Please refer to the website for location details and opening hours

This article was first published in City Nomads.