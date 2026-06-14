Best boxing gyms in Singapore for workouts and trainings

Boxing has come a long way from its reputation as a contact sport for the serious few.

Today, you'll find everyone from working professionals and students to parents and retirees lacing up gloves across Singapore, drawn in by the full-body workout, the stress release, and the focus it demands.

Whether you're after technical training, a fitness class with energy, or something that pushes you toward the ring, Singapore's boxing scene has real options at every level.

Here are the gyms we'd point you to.

Evolve MMA

Whether you are picking up the basics or looking to sharpen your sparring, Evolve MMA brings together one of the largest collections of World Champion instructors in Asia under one roof.

Its boxing programme is led by WBA World Champion Drian Francisco, and training covers everything from beginner technique to advanced pad and ring work.

With four locations across the island, Raffles Place, Orchard Central, Kinex, and Star Vista, and classes running from 6.30am daily, it fits around most schedules.

New to the gym? First-timers can book a complimentary 30-minute introductory class.

Address: Raffles Place, Orchard Central, Kinex, and Star Vista

Website: evolve-mma.com

Legends Fight Sport

Founded in 2014, Legends Fight Sport has built a reputation as one of Singapore's strongest locally-grown boxing gyms.

Its proprietary TCW Coaching System runs through every class, from the beginner-friendly Boxing School and Fundamentals sessions through to the 12 Rounds partner class, which simulates ring conditions at controlled intensity.

The Padwork Class caps at eight students to guarantee each person gets rounds on the mitts with a coach directly. Junior classes are also on the timetable.

Address: 33A Hongkong Street, Level 2, Singapore 059672

Website: legends.com.sg

Spartan Boxing Club

Spartan Boxing Club takes an inclusive approach with its class offerings span basics, kids and ladies sessions, partner work, strength training, sparring, and personal training.

Outdoor classes are also available if you prefer to train in the fresh air.

The club has grown to multiple locations around the island, making it a practical option whether you're in the north, south, or central parts of Singapore.

Address: multiple locations around Singapore

Website: spartansboxing.com

Impact MMA

Impact MMA has been part of Singapore's combat sports scene since 2010, and its history shows.

The gym produced Singapore's first UFC competitor, Royston Wee, and its founder Bruce Loh was the country's first professional MMA fighter.

While boxing sits alongside Muay Thai, BJJ, wrestling, and MMA on the programme, the boxing classes are grounded in real technique and conditioning, not watered-down fitness formats.

There's also an Impact Junior Squad for children.

This is a gym that trains people seriously, but welcomes those coming in purely for fitness too.

Address: 424 Race Course Road, Singapore 218670

Website: impactmmasg.com

Kadir's Boxing School

If you want to learn boxing from someone who has lived it at the highest level, Kadir's Boxing School is unlike anywhere else on this list.

Head coach Syed Abdul Kadir represented Singapore at the 1972 Munich Olympics, won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal, and was inducted into the Singapore Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.

Classes run weekday evenings at the Guillemard Crescent venue, making it a practical option for those who train after work. It's a no-frills set-up with a long history behind it.

Address: 1 Guillemard Crescent, Singapore 399913

Website: kadirboxing.com

The Ring

The Ring runs a membership-based model, which means once you're in, you have full access to its facilities and class schedule across two locations.

Boxing sits alongside strength and conditioning and Muay Thai on the timetable, and the industrial-style spaces at Choa Chu Kang Orchard Road give the gym a grittier feel than the typical fitness studio.

Personal training is available for those who want one-on-one sessions outside the group class format.

Address: Located at Orchard Road and Choa Chu Kang Safra

Website: thering.sg

Foxgloves Fight Gym

Tucked away on Purvis Street near Bugis, Foxgloves Fight Gym runs a tight operation with a serious fight-team culture.

Boxing classes range from pad and bag work sessions for those who prefer no-contact training through to technical sparring for those who want to test themselves properly.

The gym also offers BJJ, wrestling, and MMA, and runs its own amateur competition events.

Class sizes are capped, and the coaching approach is technical rather than circuit-workout.

A free trial is available for new members.

Address: 9 Purvis Street, #05-02, Singapore 188588

Website: foxglovesfightgym.com

Box Office

Boxing here comes with a playlist. Box Office builds its classes around themed music sets.

Think Taylor Swift, K-pop, and emo anthems, that make the hour feel less like a workout and more like a session you'll actually look forward to.

Behind the fun format, the programming is solid: its signature Knockout class mixes boxing-inspired cardio, strength work, and metabolic conditioning.

Classes start as early as 6am on weekdays.

Address: 19 Carpenter Street, Level 5, Singapore 059908

Website: boxoffice-fitness.com

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This article was first published in City Nomads.