The best Bridgerton-inspired fashion pieces to buy

After many months of working from home and living in loungewear, we seriously miss dressing up. Thankfully, there’s the new Netflix drama, Bridgerton, which is a major fashion feast for the eyes. (Go watch it, if you haven’t already!)

Told in a manner similar to Gossip Girl, the period rom-com follows the English high society families in their quest to marry off their daughters. Which explains why the female characters are all dressed to impress potential suitors.

Since it’s a Regency-era drama, you’ll find lots of elaborate and extravagant looks, from floor-sweeping gowns to floral frocks. Whether you’re feeling Daphne Bridgerton or more Penelope Featherington, here are some modern-day designs that will make you feel very Bridgerton.

1. Daphne Bridgerton’s wardrobe is filled with a mix of dainty and dreamy pieces

PHOTO: Netflix

Sparkling snowflake necklace, $149, Pandora

PHOTO: Pandora

Satin shirt, $55.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Organdy dress, $5,100, Miu Miu

PHOTO: Miu Miu

Midi dress, US$41.90 (S$55.56), Urban Revivo

PHOTO: Urban Revivo

Follie crystal-fringed bag, $1,267, Rosantica

PHOTO: Rosantica

Carlie stainless steel watch, $179 (UP: $199), Fossil

PHOTO: Fossil

Satin dress, $910 (UP: $3,035), Luisa Beccaria

PHOTO: Luisa Beccaria

Raegan cotton-jacquard dress, $1,610, Erdem

PHOTO: Erdem

Embroidered floral mules, $29.90 (UP: $49.90), Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

2. The Featheringtons are fans of bright hues and feminine florals

PHOTO: Netflix

The Cate midi dress, $776 (UP: $1,555), The Vampire's Wife

PHOTO: The Vampire's Wife

Mini dress, $725, Elzinga

PHOTO: Elzinga

Printed silk skirt, $6,300, Miu Miu

PHOTO: Miu Miu

Angie midi dress, $720, Loveshackfancy

PHOTO: Loveshackfancy

Shirt, $59.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Merry Berry watch, $104, Swatch

PHOTO: Swatch

Fascinator, US$250.86, Merve Bayindir

PHOTO: Merve Bayindir

Antronapiana Slingback Pumps, $135.92 (UP: $169.90), Menbur

PHOTO: Menbur

Green Birds watch, $208, Sara Miller

PHOTO: Sara Miller

