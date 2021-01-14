The best Bridgerton-inspired fashion pieces to buy

After many months of working from home and living in loungewear, we seriously miss dressing up. Thankfully, there’s the new Netflix drama, Bridgerton, which is a major fashion feast for the eyes. (Go watch it, if you haven’t already!)
Told in a manner similar to Gossip Girl, the period rom-com follows the English high society families in their quest to marry off their daughters. Which explains why the female characters are all dressed to impress potential suitors.
Since it’s a Regency-era drama, you’ll find lots of elaborate and extravagant looks, from floor-sweeping gowns to floral frocks. Whether you’re feeling Daphne Bridgerton or more Penelope Featherington, here are some modern-day designs that will make you feel very Bridgerton.
1. Daphne Bridgerton’s wardrobe is filled with a mix of dainty and dreamy pieces
Sparkling snowflake necklace, $149, Pandora
Satin shirt, $55.90, Zara
Organdy dress, $5,100, Miu Miu
Midi dress, US$41.90 (S$55.56), Urban Revivo
Follie crystal-fringed bag, $1,267, Rosantica
Carlie stainless steel watch, $179 (UP: $199), Fossil
Satin dress, $910 (UP: $3,035), Luisa Beccaria
Raegan cotton-jacquard dress, $1,610, Erdem
Embroidered floral mules, $29.90 (UP: $49.90), Charles & Keith
2. The Featheringtons are fans of bright hues and feminine florals
The Cate midi dress, $776 (UP: $1,555), The Vampire's Wife
Mini dress, $725, Elzinga
Printed silk skirt, $6,300, Miu Miu
Angie midi dress, $720, Loveshackfancy
Shirt, $59.90, Mango
Merry Berry watch, $104, Swatch
Fascinator, US$250.86, Merve Bayindir
Antronapiana Slingback Pumps, $135.92 (UP: $169.90), Menbur
Green Birds watch, $208, Sara Miller
This article was first published in Her World Online.