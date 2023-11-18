Best brunch buffets with bottomless booze: Free-flow alcohol, dim sum and more

Ever felt the urge to keep pace with that one friend who’s ready to party by midday? If you can’t think of such a person, well, then maybe that friend is you. But hold that thought. What’s better than diving into a brunch buffet?

Enter the bottomless brunch — a delightful combo of brunch and free-flowing alcohol.

Picture this: a spread that tantalises your taste buds and an endless stream of your favourite drinks. Bottomless brunches are the ultimate bang-for-your-buck experience, perfect for a gathering with friends, family, or your partner.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the free-flow alcohol brunch buffets at hotels and restaurants across Singapore, starting from $55++.

Name of restaurant/hotel Brunch timing Price S($) Promotion Kwee Zeen, Sofitel Sentosa Sunday, 12pm to 3pm $208++ for two diners/ $128++ per diner/$64++ per child (seven to 12 years old)/complimentary dining for children six years old and below. Top-up $55++ per diner with wine and beer, $75++ per diner with champagne, D.I.Y. Bloody Mary and Gin & Tonic. Citibank/HSBC: one dines free with four paying adults for Sunday brunch (until Dec 30, 2023) Food Exchange, Novotel Singapore on Stevens Sunday, 12pm to 3pm $88+ per pax (adult), $38++ per pax (child <12 years old). Top up $58++ for free-flow Perlino Spumante, Tiger Draught, house pour wines and Aperol spritz or $78++ for free-flow Taittinger and Aperol spritz. Accor Plus members enjoy 20 per cent off heritage hawker Sunday brunch (until Nov 19, 2023) Kinki Saturday and public holidays, 12pm to 3pm From $68++ per pax. Top up $38+ for free-flow alcoholic beverages. No ongoing promotions Ce La Vi Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm Order from a la carte menu. Top up $88++ for free flow Telmont Reserve Brut NV champagne or $58++ for free flow wine, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. No ongoing promotions Madame Fan Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays, 11am to 1pm, 1.30pm to 3.30pm $98++ per person. Top up $68 for two-hour free-flow cocktails, wine and beer or $88 for two-hour free-flow cocktails, champagne, wine and beer. No ongoing promotions LUCE by Davide Giacomelli, Intercontinental Hotel Every Sunday and first Saturday of each month, 12pm to 3pm $168++ with free-flow Bauget-Jouette Champagne, Aperol Spritz and selected cocktails and wines; $148++ with free-flow prosecco, Peroni beer, and soft drinks; $108++ with free-flow soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea. $38++ for children aged between three to five years old and $68++ for children aged between six to 11 years old. No ongoing promotions Manhattan, Conrad Singapore Orchard Sunday, 12pm to 3pm $198++ per person including the free flow of cocktails, beers and wines or $238++ per person for free-flow of cocktails, beers, wines and Telmont Champagne Hilton Honors members can enjoy up to 25 per cent off their bill and 500 bonus points when dining at Manhattan. Fat Prince Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am to 3pm $55++ per pax for a brunch set, a la carte options available. Top up $69++ for two hours of free flow wines, beers and cocktails; upgrade to Cava for $85++ No ongoing promotions Firangi Superstar Saturday, 12pm to 2.30pm $88 (food only) Top up $70 top up (for 2.5h free flow of drinks including Moet, cocktails, soft drinks or masala chai) or $289 (for 2.5h free flow of drinks such as Dom Perignon) No ongoing promotions LAVO Singapore Sunday, 12pm to 3pm $98++ (food only) Top up $70++ for free flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne, wines and cocktails (add-ons available) No ongoing promotions 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, The Capital Kempinski Hotel Sunday, 12pm to 3pm From $188++ per person with free-flow Telmont Champagne, house pour spirits, cocktails, red and white wines, and beers (add-ons available) Dine Five Pay Four, Dine Eight Pay Six, Dine 10 Pay Seven (until Dec 17) Publico Ristorante Saturday, Sunday and public holiday, 12pm to 3pm Order from a la carte menu Top up from $85++ for free-flow prosecco, rose, wine, champagne (add-ons available) Receive complimentary Publico Tiramisu with a minimum spend of $140++ in a single receipt with a Citibank credit/debit card (until Dec 31, 2023, conditions apply and while stocks last)

The Sofitel Sentosa Sunday Brunch at Kwee Zeen (12pm to 3pm) is not just a brunch buffet but an experience for the whole family. Children will be entranced by the exclusive Le Petit Prince & Princess Corner where they can enjoy a selection of over 15 treats and catch a movie screening with free-flow popcorn and fruit-infused water plus a creative balloon sculpture activity.

Parents, meanwhile, have access to a free-flow of champagne, D.I.Y. Bloody Mary and Gin & Tonic plus over 90 gourmet selections including fresh seafood such as Boston lobster. 10 live stations provide delights such as meat carvings and waffles. After brunch, take advantage of the complimentary access to the Sofitel Pool (from 3pm to 7pm) to chill out and relax.

The Sofitel Sentosa Sunday Brunch is running until Nov 26, 2023. Thereafter, starting from Dec 3, 2023, Kwee Zeen will feature a Festive Sunday Brunch.

Address: 2 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa, S099891

Contact: Website | +65 6708 8366

Brunch hours: Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Price: $208++ for two diners / $128++ per diner / $64++ per child (seven to 12 years old) / complimentary dining for children six years old and below. Top-up $55++ per diner for free-flow wine and beer or $75++ per diner for champagne, D.I.Y. Bloody Mary and Gin & Tonic

Promotions: Citibank/HSBC: one dines free with four paying adults for Sunday brunch (until Dec 30, 2023)

For a lively, modern take on local classics, Novotel’s Heritage Hawker Brunch is the place to be. Available every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm, the Brunch features live stations such as a satay bar, roast chicken rice carvery and otak-otak. Enjoy ayam panggang (Indonesian BBQ chicken), fresh tandoori chicken naan wraps as well as chendol from the live dessert station. Pair your meal with a wide range of free-flowing excellent boozy selections ranging from classic favourites such as Tiger Draught ($58++ top-up) or classy Taittinger champagne from $78++ top-up.

Address: 28 Stevens Road, S257878

Contact: Website / 6491 6100 / h9543-fb4@accor.com

Brunch hours: Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Price: $88+ per pax (adult), $38++ per pax (child <12 years old). Top up $58++ for free-flow Perlino Spumante, Tiger Draught, house pour wines and Aperol spritz or $78++ for free-flow Taittinger and Aperol spritz

Promotions: Accor Plus members enjoy 20 per cent off heritage hawker Sunday brunch (until Nov 19, 2023)

Singaporeans love going to Japan, so a visit to Kinki’s bottomless brunch (available on Saturdays and public holidays) is the perfect way to whet your appetite in between trips to the Land of the Rising Sun. Kinki makes the bold claim that its bottomless brunch is "so filling, it’ll be hard to keep your pants on".

With non-stop access to sashimi, maki rolls, and mains such as wagyu foie gras donburi, it’s not difficult to see why. For an additional $38++, enjoy a free flow of either sake, beer, prosecco or shochu to wash it all down.

Address: #02-02, Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay, S049323

Contact: Website / 8363 6697 / enquiry@kinki.com.sg

Brunch hours: Saturday and public holidays, 12pm to 3pm

Price: From $68++ per pax, additional $38+ for free-flow alcoholic beverages

What better way to enjoy a boozy brunch than perched high atop Marina Bay Sands and catching the breathtaking views below? Ce La Vi’s weekend brunches are every Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 3pm featuring live DJs and percussionists as well as excellent drinks to accompany a wide selection of delectable dishes.

Start with a caviar bump (served on your hand), share a Stockyard Angus Tomahawk and finish with a decadent celebration platter featuring coconut mousse, passionfruit ice cream, Madagascar vanilla ice cream and chocolate truffle. Plus all-you-can-drink champagne or wine, spirits, beers and cocktails of your choice.

Address: 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Tower 3, S018971

Contact: Website / 6508 2188 / events-sg@celavi.com

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Order from a la carte menu, free flow Telmont Reserve Brut NV champagne at $88++ or free flow wine, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at $58++

Bottomless brunch at Madame Fan’s is creatively dubbed "Drink Sum, Dim Sum". As expected, the menu is chock-full of dim sum favourites from crab roe har gau to fried prawn and cheese seafood rolls. Level up with lobster siew long bao or select from a range of modern Cantonese dishes. Most importantly, celebrate your weekend with free-flow alcoholic beverages, including the delicious Madame Fan Spritz cocktail (featuring Campari, Cinzano roasted coffee cold brew and prosecco).

Address: The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764

Contact: Website / 6818 1921 / madamefan.nco@marriott.com

Brunch hours: Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays, 11am to 1pm / 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: $98++ per person, add $68 for two hour free flow cocktails, wine and beer or $88 for two-hour free-flow cocktails, champagne, wine and beer. Two hours per seating.

Every Sunday and first Saturday of each month, enjoy the Enhanced International Champagne Brunch Buffet at LUCE by Davide Giacomelli. There are plenty of wonderful Italian specialities that have made LUCE a crowd favourite, including a Parmesan Cheese Wheel with Saffron Risotto live station.

However, you can also enjoy a wide range of cuisines from all over the world, including unlimited seafood-on-ice (two types of seasonal live oysters, Boston lobster and more) as well as an extensive Asian food selection. The best deal, of course, gives you access to a free flow of Bauget-Jouette Champagne for just $168++.

Address: Intercontinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, S 188966

Contact: Website / 6338 7600 / singapore@ihg.com

Brunch hours: Every Sunday and first Saturday of each month, 12pm to 3pm

Price: $168++ with free flow Bauget-Jouette Champagne, Aperol Spritz and selected cocktails ad wines; $148++ with free flow prosecco, Peroni beer, and soft drinks; $108++ with free flow soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea. $38++ for children aged between three to five years old and $68++ for children aged between six to 11 years old.

Indulge in your fantasies of living in the Roaring Twenties at Manhattan’s adults-only Cocktail Brunch, available every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm. Start your afternoon with a DIY Bloody Mary and personalised Manhattan Spritzer trolley, before knocking back a non-stop flow of delicious cocktails such as the Espresso Carameltini (coffee-infused vodka, Luxardo espresso liqueur, salted caramel syrup and cold brew coffee).

You’ve also got a huge choice of American classics on the menu, including freshly shucked oysters and Manhattan bagels. You can even design your own doughnut at one of the live stations!

Address: Conrad Singapore Orchard, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715

Contact info: Website / 6725 3377 / sinod.manhattan@conradhotels.com

Brunch hours: Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Price: $198++ per person including free flow of cocktails, beers and wines or $238++ per person for free-flow of cocktails, beers, wines and Telmont Champagne

Promotion: Hilton Honors members can enjoy up to 25 per cent off their bill and 500 bonus points when dining at Manhattan.

For a Middle Eastern twist on the boozy weekend brunch head on down to Fat Prince. Enjoy a filling brunch set including a choice of dips, mezzes, salads and classic mains such as the Bodrum Breakfast or Shakshuka and a chef’s selection of dessert. A top-up of $69++ gets you a free flow of alcohol to complement your brunch!

Address: 48 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079317

Contact info: Website / 3129 7547 / info@fatprincesg.com

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am to 3pm

Price: $55++ per pax for a brunch set, a la carte options available; $69++ for two hours free flow from a selection of wines, beers and cocktails; upgrades to Cava for $85++

Firangi Superstar’s Saturday brunch option is a fantastic choice for those hankering after quality Indian food. The fun starts with a personalised wooden "starter kit" box, featuring an array of classic favourites given a modern twist — think caviar or truffle puri, avocado kulcha and masala doughnuts. Mains include fish & chips made from Amritsari snapper and featuring gunpowder fries.

Finish your meal with sinful desserts including a honey rum chocolate cake or a masala chai eclair. Quench your thirst with a free-flow of premium drinks (available by topping up from $70) – we’re talking beers, wines, cocktails and of course spiced chai!

Address: #01-03, 20 Craig Road, S 089692

Contact info: Website / 3129 7552 / info@superfirangi.com

Brunch hours: Saturday, 12pm to 2.30pm

Price: $88 (food only); $70 top up (for 2.5h free flow of drinks including Moet, cocktails, soft drinks or masala chai); $289 top up (for 2.5h free flow of drinks such as Dom Perignon)

Italian restaurant LAVO’s legendary Sunday champagne brunch offers a delectable selection of food and drinks whilst enjoying perhaps the best view in Singapore. From seafood delights and a lavish charcuterie board to live stations offering Tomahawk and Roasted Chicken, LAVO’s brunch is a culinary journey. Top it off with delectable desserts, house-made gelato, and a free flow of speciality cocktails like the refreshing Lavo Mule, the exotic Dragon Spritz or the delicious Veuve Clicquot Champagne.

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956

Contact info: Website / 6688 8591 / lavo.reservations@marinabaysands.com

Brunch hours: Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Price: $98++ (food only); top up $70++ for free flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne, wines and cocktails (add-ons available)

The lavish surroundings of the Capitol Kempinski are the perfect backdrop to the Tropical Sunday Brunch at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung. Enjoy tiki-themed rum cocktails such as the Jungle Bird and Mai Tai and indulge in your island paradise fantasies, or opt for sparkling selections with free-flow champagne from the restaurant’s partner Telmont.

The wide selection of food includes a diverse range of live stations featuring a charcuterie board, pan-seared foie gras, seafood and grill carvings. The best part? From now until Dec 17, the restaurant is running a promotion in which five diners pay for four, eight diners pay for six and 10 diners pay for seven, so it’s a perfect wallet-friendly choice for a pre-Christmas gathering!

Address: 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906

Contact info: Website / 6715 6871 / 15stamford@kempinski.com

Brunch hours: Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Price: from $188++ per person with free-flow Telmont Champagne, house pour spirits, cocktails, red and white wines, and beers (add-ons available)

Promotions: Dine Five Pay Four, Dine Eight Pay Six, Dine 10 Pay Seven (until Dec 17)

Publico Ristorante’s "Brunch alla moda" offering brings a stylish Italian flavour to the Robertson Quay Riviera. Brunch specials include classics such as eggs florentine and roasted vegetable frittata, with add-ons including bacon, Parma ham and smoked salmon also available. Enjoy boozing by the riverside with a free-flow of tipples including prosecco, rose, red and white wine and beer for $85++, or top-up for Veuve Clicquot ($30++) or Bollinger ($45++).

From savoury delights and sweet temptations to free-flow bubbly, the variety of food and alcohol available at bottomless brunch buffets ensures there’s something for every taste. If having a boozy brunch indulging in a diverse array of mouthwatering treats is your idea of a good weekend, these brunches make for a worthwhile gain on your calories and wallet.

Address: 1 Nanson Road, Singapore 238909

Contact info: Website / 6826 5040 / ristorante@publico.sg

Time: Saturday, Sunday and public holiday, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Order from a la carte menu; top up from $85++ for free-flow prosecco, rose, wine, champagne (add-ons available)

Promotions: Receive complimentary Publico Tiramisu with a minimum spend of $140++ in a single receipt with a Citibank credit/debit card (until Dec 31, 2023, conditions apply and while stocks last)

