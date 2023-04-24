Best brunch spots at Orchard Road: Restaurants and cafes to check out

Easily a place to impress your parents at, or have a chill catch-up session with your friends on the weekend, Orchard Road houses some of the best brunch spots in Singapore. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best ones, for both wallet-friendly and splurge-worthy Thrills.

Wallet-Friendly Thrills

Eggslut

Evolving from a humble food truck in Los Angeles, Eggslut today is a household name. Though you would've already guessed this, egg is the name of the game here — from scrambled, hard-boiled, sunny side up, to poached.

For an all-encompassing breakfast treat, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich ($12) checks all the boxes with crispy applewood smoked bacon, a runny egg, chipotle ketchup and oozy cheddar sandwiched between buttery brioche.

Eggslut is located at Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Rd, #01-12, Singapore 228209. Open daily 8am to 9pm.

Crossroads Cafe

With its charming alfresco dining space in the heart of Orchard Road, Crossroads Cafe is the perfect place for a chill-out brunch date with friends. Between coffee and chats, sink your teeth into the succulent Lobster Brioche Roll ($38++), brimming with chunks of Boston lobster, bacon, and avocado sandwiched in a buttery brioche bun.

Eat fresh with healthful salads like the nutrient-packed Grilled Asparagus & Pumpkin Salad ($24++) with zucchini and flax seeds. Those wanting something heartier, look no further than the Crossroads Grilled Chicken ($30++) served on a bed of pearl barley risotto.

Crossroads Cafe is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865, +65 6831 4605. Open Sunday to Thursday, 11am to12am, Friday to Saturday, 11am to 1.30am. Reserve here.

Bacha Coffee

But first, coffee! One of town's most celebrated coffee roasters, Bacha Coffee is modern luxe take on traditional hand-roasted Arabica coffee. Just as mesmerising as its Moroccan interiors, the expansive coffee selection boasts over 200 types to pick from.

The 1910 Coffee ($9 per pot) is for those with a fruity flavour profile bearing the summery sweetness of strawberries in fresh cream. Whilst the Copacabana Coffee ($14.50 per pot), is a darker, earthier blend with nutty undertones. Whatever you choose, ensure to pair it with the remarkably buttery and flaky croissants.

Bacha Coffee is located at ION Orchard Mall, 2 Orchard Turn, #01-15/16, Singapore 238801, +65 6363 1910. Open daily 9.30am to 10pm.

Surrey Hills Grocer

Leave it to Surrey Hills Grocer to bring a slice of Australian tranquillity to a carpark on Orchard Road. With its greenhouse vibes, you can relax into a satisfying brunch with a BBQ Pork Shoulder Benny ($28++), which sees the 36-hour sous vide pork shoulder and benny drizzled with house-made BBQ sauce.

Not your usual French toast, the Cereals Crusted French Toast ($22++) gives you an extra crunch and fruitiness from bourbon peach. Savour aromatic brews from award-winning roasters like ONA coffee and Seven Seeds, then shop around to bring a piece of Australia home.

Surrey Hills Grocer ION is located at ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, #05-02, Singapore 238801. Open daily 10am to 10pm.

Wild Honey

With a menu that would fancy any globe-trotter, it's no wonder that Wild Honey has become a brunch institution, with two branches in the Orchard Road neighbourhood too. Let your tastebuds travel to Scandinavia with their signature Norwegian Breakfast ($30++), featuring perfectly poached eggs, smoked salmon, salmon roe, asparagus spears and whole-wheat brioche.

Alternatively, venture to Tunisian ($25) with the fiery, savoury shakshouka (a dish where eggs are poached in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, red pepper & chilli) served with chorizo, eggs, brioche, and Israeli salad.

Wild Honey has outlets in Mandarin Gallery and Scotts Square.

Social Place

PHOTO: Social Place

This retro restaurant might look like it came right out of 1960s Hong Kong, but its menu is ahead of its time. Social Place brings a modern brunch flair to traditional Cantonese cuisine with dishes like the Truffle Shiitake Buns ($6.80, three pieces), exquisitely crafted to look like mushrooms, and Charcoal Custard Buns ($8.80, three pieces).

Apart from their dim sum range, they also serve up moreish dishes like Roasted Quail ($9.90) and a range of adorable desserts — Mahjong Jelly ($6.80, six pieces), anyone?

Social Place is located at Forum the Shopping Mall 583 Orchard Road, #01-22, Singapore 238884, +65 88702288. Open Sunday to Thursday, 11.30am to 2.30pm and 6pm to 9pm, Friday to Saturday, 11.30am to 2.30pm and 6pm to 9.30pm.

French Fold

A concept by the Merci Marcel group, French Fold flips up savoury galettes and sweet crêpes for your indulgence. Savoury options run the gamut from No. 4 ($17), which features the timeless combination of ham, Comte cheese, and a sunny side up, to the cheeky satay-inspired No. 11 ($17).

Think spice-marinated succulence, doused in an utterly-satisfying peanut sauce. The crepes make for a wholesome dessert topped with add-on gelato scoops from homegrown brand Birds of Paradise, and a finishing drizzle. See our full review on French Fold here.

French Fold is located at Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road #01-02, Singapore 238871, +65 69083962. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 12am, Sunday 9am to 11pm.

Necessary Provisions

PHOTO: Necessary Provisions

Sporting a minimalist interior with a modern polish, Necessary Provisions at Tanglin attracts the health-conscious crowd. Serving aesthetic but delicious vegetarian delights, the menu is stacked with options like the French Toast ($17) topped with charred banana and Japanese omelette, and a side of maple butter, as well as savoury scone and cakes.

Our favourite is Eat Your Spinach ($18), plated with toasted bread, runny onsen egg, dark leafy greens, pesto sauce, and a drizzle of olive oil. Wash it all down with a hot Matcha Latte ($8).

Necessary Provisions is located at 91 Tanglin Road, #01-01, Singapore, Singapore, 247918, +65 81487765. Open daily 8am-5pm.

Walking on Sunshine

PHOTO: Walking on Sunshine

Brunch in a garden oasis nestled on the third floor of Orchard Central. With its dreamy botanical-themed design, the Korean fusion cafe pamper your Instagram feed and tastebuds. Have your usual plate of sausage, hash and scrambled eggs in the Sunshine Breakfast ($23++), or opt for the Korean-inspired Bulgolgi Beef and Mixed Beans Salad ($25++).

Find brunch favourites like Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon ($21++) or have your fill of their signature Kroffles in the Kroffles Buffet ($14.90++), with eight flavours to choose from.

Walking on Sunshine is located at 181 Orchard Rd, #03-07 Orchard Central Singapore 238896, +65 8877 8800. Open Sunday to Thursday, 9am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday, 9am to 11pm.

Worth The Splurge!

Binary

Can't decide between Asian or Western-styled brunch? Gastro-bar Binary offers a dual-approached menu, serving up Asian and Western cooking styles of single produce; choose one or both. Start your brunch with their signature Kubaneh Bread ($14++) with kombu butter.

Tuck into the Spatchcock Chicken ($42++), which can be roasted and served with Argentinian chimichurri or Chinese greens in Mum's secret recipe. Delight in sharing plates of Tiger Prawn ($18++) in its Hong Kong sesame toast version or in its classic Spanish al ajillo twist.

Binary is located at 390 Orchard Rd, #01-01A Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871, +65 9363 0101. Open daily 11.30am to 10.30pm.

Yan Ting

Some say "yum cha" is the OG of brunch. The small plates of dim sum you have with tea were typically eaten as breakfast or brunch. If you are up for Hong Kong cuisine, bring your tingling tastebuds to Yan Ting on the weekend for a sumptuous dim sum brunch.

Besides regular dim sum favourites like pan-fried radish cake and steamed barbeque pork buns, they also serve up specially crafted delights like Shrimp dumplings with caviar and deep-fried Boston lobster with pork floss. The extensive menu includes popular Hong Kong appetisers, seafood, rice, and noodles.

Yan Ting is located at 29 Tanglin Road, Level 1U, The St Regis Singapore, Singapore 247911, +65 6506 6887. Weekend Dim Sum Brunch runs Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays, from 10.30am to 12. 30pm and 1pm to 3pm, from $138++ per person.

Manhattan

Get boozed up at Manhattan with their adults-only California Sunday Cocktail Brunch (from $198++ with free-flow cocktails), bringing the Golden State's brunch culture to Singapore. Extraordinary ethnic fare meets the latest dietary movements with delights like Seafood Platters, boasting Norwegian smoked salmon, buffalo ranch marinated tiger prawns, poached Boston lobsters, and more.

Mains include Smashed Avocado Toast with a sunny side up and pico de Gallo, as well as the Crispy Buttermilk Chicken and Grilled Lamb Racks. To pair, opt for vino straight from Napa Valley, traditional favourites and roving picks from the trolley of the month.

Manhattan is located at Conrad Singapore Orchard, 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2, Singapore 249715. Sunday brunch runs 12pm to 3pm.

Estate

Sip on bottomless bubbles and wine as you are served with global delights, brunch classics, and premium seafood of the freshest quality at Estate's Grand Sunday Champagne Brunch Buffet ($188++).

Set within the modern colonial inspired interiors, the opulent affair sees decadent highlights like the Beef Wellington with Black Truffle Sauce, decadent Maine Lobster Thermidor, and freshly shucked oysters. To cap it all off, indulge in one of the largest selections of artisanal cheeses here, offering 32 varieties.

Estate is located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Singapore 238867, +65 68316270. Sunday brunch runs 12pm to 3pm.

