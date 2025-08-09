Best buffet dining promotion in Singapore: Carousel, Colony, Edge, Peppermint, The Line buffet prices (August 2025)

Ever been hit by decision fatigue… at a buffet?

You're standing in front of endless trays-sashimi or satay? Charcoal-grilled lamb or chilli crab? One plate turns into five before you even reach dessert. And the best part? It's all fair game.

Buffets are more than just a meal — they're an unspoken sport in Singapore. And if you're playing to win, the real strategy starts before you even pick up your plate: finding the best buffet deals out there.

So whether you're here for the crab legs, the laksa, or just to out-eat your tablemates, we've rounded up the top buffet promotions in Singapore for 2025.

Let the feast begin.

1. 9 best hotel international buffets (2025 prices)

Check out the list below to get up to speed with the latest buffet prices before your next big gathering with your foodie friends or family.

Generally, weekend prices are higher than weekday ones, and dinner costs more than lunch. Here are the adult prices for lunch and dinner buffets on weekdays and weekends:

Buffet prices for adults

Hotel and international buffets Weekday lunch Weekday dinner Weekend lunch Weekend dinner Carousel, Royal Plaza on Scotts (H) $68++

$88++ $78++ $98++ Colony, Ritz-Carlton Hotel $74++ $96++ $78++ (Sat) / From $228++ (Sun brunch) $118++ (Sat) / $96++ (Sun) Edge, Pan Pacific Hotel $72++ $95++ $80++ (Sat) / $118++ (Sun) $110++ (Sat)/ $95++ (Sun) Peppermint, ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay (H) $72++ $98++ $82++ $112++ The Line, Shangri-La Hotel $68++ $118++ $68++ (Sat) / $118++ (Sun) $98++ Landmark (1-for-1), Village Hotel Bugis (H) $85.50++ $94.90++ $88.90++ $102.90++ Oscar’s, Conrad Centennial Singapore $68++ From $78++ $68++ From $96++ Rise, Marina Bay Sands $72++ $98++ $92++ (Sat) / $102++ (Sun) $112++ (Sat) / $98 (Sun) 21 on Rajah, Aloft Singapore Novena (H) $56++ $68++ $68++ $78++

Also, disclaimer: We referred to published prices to compile this list, expanding below on the caveats (e.g. valid only on certain days, timings, etc) we could find.

However, we are only human. To be extra sure, please give the hotel/restaurant a call to confirm the prices and validity before heading down-just in case we missed anything, or if any terms and conditions have been amended since the time of writing.

2. Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts ($68++ to $98++)

Located in Orchard at the Royal Plaza on Scotts, Carousel's halal-certified international buffet dishes up seafood, Japanese salmon and tuna sashimi, oysters, mud crabs, tiger prawns, snow crab, Korean dishes, tapas, local dishes, and more.

Here are the standard buffet prices at Carousel:

Weekdays Weekend Carousel buffet Adult Child Adult Child Breakfast (6.30 am – 10 am) $30++ $15++ $30++ $15++ Lunch (12 – 2 pm) $68++ $34++ $78++ $39++ High tea* (3 – 5 pm) – – $58++ $29++ Dinner (6 – 9.30 pm) $88++ $44++ $98++ $49++

* Carousel's High Tea buffet is only available on weekends.

In commemoration of SAF Day and to celebrate the contributions of civil servants, Carousel is offering a promotion of 50 per cent off the second diner for Safra members and servicemen from now until Aug 31, 2025.

Carousel

Phone: +65 6219 3780

Address: Royal Plaza on Scotts, Lobby Level, 25 Scotts Road, Singapore 228220

Reserve online.

3. Colony buffet at Ritz-Carlton Hotel ($74++ to $998++)

Ritz-Carlton Hotel's Colony restaurant is best known for their afternoon high tea sets. The international buffet dinner was commonly lauded as one of the best luxury buffets in town, and commanded long queues in the past.

On Sundays, Colony hosts their Vintage Champagne Brunch, a lavish affair with unlimited champagne that starts at $228++ and can go up to $998++ for adults. And don't forget GST and service charge. *gulp*

But before you write Colony off as 100 per cent unattainable with your current pay check, check out their weekday lunch spread instead. For those of us whose pockets don't go as deep, their weekday lunch buffet costs a much friendlier $74++. Expect fresh seafood, sashimi, sushi, local Singaporean fare, grill and rotisserie cuts, dim sum, tandoor selections, and an assortment of desserts to end on a sweet note.

The dinner buffet menu is pretty similar, although you get a few more dishes in the spread such as freshly shucked oysters. On Fridays and Saturdays, dinners at Colony get a seafood spin with dishes like grilled Boston lobster, Spanish black mussel, and grilled octopus leg.

Colony buffet prices Adult Child Lunch (Mon – Fri) $74++ $37++ (6-12 years old) Lunch (Sat) $78++ $39++ (6-12 years old) Vintage Champagne Brunch (Sun) $228++ / $698++ / $998++ $57++ (3-5 years old) / $114++ (6-12 years old) Dinner (Sun – Thu) $96++ $48++ (6-12 years old) Seafood dinner (Fri – Sat) $118++ $59++ (6-12 years old)

Lunch: 12 pm - 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30pm - 10.30pm; Sunday brunch: 12pm - 3.30pm. Prices accurate as of 7 Aug 2025.

Credit card promotions for up to 15 per cent off Colony's buffet:

Credit card promotions at Colony Credit card provider Discount Applicable cards DBS/POSB 15% off food bill DBS Insignia

DBS Treasures Black Elite

DBS Vantage

DBS Woman’s World 10% off food bill All other DBS or POSB cards UOB 10% off food bill All other UOB cards 15% off food bill UOB Reserve

UOB Privilege Banking

UOB Visa Infinite

UOB Lady’s Solitaire

UOB Empire

UOB Regal Business Citibank 10% off food bill All other Citibank cards 15% off food bill Citi PremierMiles

Citi Prestige

Citi ULTIMA OCBC 10% off food bill OCBC Credit/Debit cards 15% off food bill OCBC VOYAGE

OCBC Premier VOYAGE

OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

Bank of Singapore VOYAGE HSBC 10% off food bill All other HSBC cards 15% off food bill HSBC Premier MasterCard

HSBC Premier Visa Infinite

The credit card promotions above are not applicable for the following:

Seafood Dinner (Fridays & Saturdays Dinner).

Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon tea and Dinners on weekends, and Sunday Vintage Champagne Brunch.

The eve of Public Holiday and Public Holidays, during special promotion and prepayment events.

Colony's beverage packages

Even though some of the 10 - 15 per cent credit card promotions aren't available on certain days, you can still get cashback with the right dining or cashback credit card.

If you're expecting a huge bill that will bust your dining cashback caps (going for the Sunday Vintage Champagne Brunch?), opt for unlimited cashback cards like the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard or the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card:

Colony

Phone: +65 6434 5288

Email: rc.sinrz.restaurantreservations@ritzcarlton.com

Address: Level 3, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue Singapore, S039799

Reserve online.

4. Edge buffet at Pan Pacific Hotel ($72++ to $138++)

Located on Level 3 of Pan Pacific Hotel, Edge's sprawling international buffet holds up to 316 guests at once. The buffet menu is pretty extensive as well, with all the usuals: seafood, sashimi, local dishes, Cantonese roast dishes, plant-based salads, hummus and kebabs, cheeses, hams, sausages, and desserts.

Plus, from what we see, Edge's buffet menu is perhaps one of the most vegetarian-friendly menus around town, with mains like roasted cauliflower, eggplant stew, carrot soup, and vegetarian curries and biryani.

If you've done a staycation at Pan Pacific Hotel over the past two years and became a member of Pan Pacific Privileges, you get to enjoy 10 per cent off (Premium members) and 15 per cent off (Prestige members) off your bill.

Edge is a great buffet option for families. Not only is the restaurant child-friendly, but it's also wheelchair accessible and offers free parking-very useful for those families dining with seniors.

Edge regular buffet prices Adult Child (6 – 12 years old) Lunch (Mon – Fri) $72++ $36++ Dinner (Sun – Thu) $95++ $47.50++ Dinner (Fri – Sat) $110++ $55++ Brunch (Sat / Sun) $80++ / $118++ $40++ / $59++

Brunch: 12 - 3pm; lunch: 12 - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10pm

To celebrate SG60, Edge is serving up a limited-time lunch buffet at just $60 nett per adult, exclusively for groups of four or more. This deal is available from Mondays until Saturdays, from now till Aug 31.

Credit card promotions for up to 15 per cent off at Edge:

HSBC: 15 per cent off total bill for lunch, dinner, and brunch with HSBC credit cards. Valid till Dec 30, 2025.

Maybank: 15 per cent off with DBS credit or debit cards from now till Dec 31, 2025.

Edge

Phone: +65 6826 8240

Email: dining.ppsin@panpacific.com

Address: Level 3, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039595

Reserve online.

5. Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay ($72++ to $138++)

Peppermint is a swanky buffet spot with pretty Instagram-worthy capsule seats nestled in ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay. Like its predecessor AquaMarine, Peppermint is also halal-certified.

At Peppermint, expect an international buffet with usuals such as seafoods, sashimi, bread, roast meats and seafood, but also special chef creations. Don't forget to do some exploring and step out onto their terrace, which is home to their Urban Farm. There, Peppermint grows over 60 varieties of herbs, edible flowers and vegetables that they use in their food and drinks.

Here are the Peppermint international buffet prices:

Peppermint buffet prices Adult Child Weekday Lunch (Mon – Thu, 12 – 2.30 pm) $72++ $36++ Weekend Lunch (Fri – Sun, 12 – 3.30 pm) $82++ $41++ Weekday Dinner (Mon – Thu, 6.30 – 10 pm) $98++ $49++ Weekend Dinner (Fri – Sun, 6.30 – 10 pm) $112++ $56++

Child pricing applies to children aged six to 12 years old.

Peppermint is serving up a Seoul Good Buffet from June 6 till July 13, 2025. Look forward to hearty Korean dishes curated by Chef de Cuisine Chef Leon and his culinary team. Tuck into favourites like Soegogi-yachaejuk (Wagyu beef brisket and seaweed rice soup), spicy Ramyeon Chijimi, indulgent Korean Cheese Grilled Lobster, and staples like Tteokbokki, Kimchi Bokkeumbap, and Bibimbap.

Credit card promotions for up to 15 per cent off your Peppermint buffet:

Maybank: 15 per cent off total bill at Peppermint with Maybank credit cards. Valid till Dec 31, 2025.

Peppermint

Phone: +65 6845 1111

Email: peppermint.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Level 4 ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore 039594

Reserve online.

6. The Line buffet at Shangri-La Hotel ($68++ to $168++)

The holy grail of all international buffets in Singapore is The Line at Shangri-La Hotel. Pre-Covid, you'd have to book your spot a month or so in advance to secure yourself a slot.

Today, The Line isn't that coveted anymore. But it still has a fairly good reputation for its buffet spreads. The Line features different buffet specialties on different nights.

For example, Thursday dinners are their Seafood Extravaganza nights with Boston Lobster, Snow Crab, and Half Shell Scallop on ice. Oyster lovers, take notes: Thursday nights at The Line also come with an oyster feast of Depp Fried Oyster and Grilled Oyster with either XO Sauce or Salted Egg Bechamel and Cheese .

Here are The Line's buffet prices:

The Line festive buffet prices (adults) Lunch (12 pm – 2.30 pm) Dinner (6 pm – 9.30 pm) Monday – – Tuesday – – Wednesday – – Thursday $68++ $118++ Friday $68++ $118++ Saturday $68++ $98++ Sunday $118++ $98++

Shangri-La Circle members: Children 6 - 11 years old pay 50 per cent of the adult price. Up to two children below six years old dine for free when accompanied by a dine-in adult.

The Line

Phone: +65 6213 4398

Email: dining.sls@shangri-la.com

Address: Tower Wing, Lower Lobby, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

Reserve online.

7. Landmark 1-for-1 buffet at Village Hotel Bugis ($85.90++ to $102.90++)

Need a hotel setting and an international buffet menu to impress your date… but on a budget? At Village Hotel Bugis, Landmark's 1-for-1 buffet from $85.90++ ($103 nett) for two pax is your best bet.

Wait, what is Village Hotel Bugis even? It's that greyish looking building that you always pass by en route to Haji Lane, with escalators leading up to a dingy shopping arcade full of vintage tailor and Chinese cheongsam shops.

Yup, your date won't be the most impressed with the walk there… so maybe you'd want to take a Grab or any other ride-hailing service directly to the hotel's drop off point.

Landmark buffet offers three menus, namely Menu A, B, and C, and they're all halal-certified and all applicable for the permanent 1-1 buffet deals Landmark has. The only downside is that the spreads aren't quite as extensive as the others on this list. But then again, neither are their prices as high, so we can't really complain.

Landmark buffet prices Adults Children (4 – 8 years old) 1-1 weekday lunch (Mon – Fri) $85.90++ ($103 nett) $15++ ($17.98 nett) 1-1 weekend lunch (Sat – Sun, PH, eve of PH) $88.90++ ($106.60 nett) 1-1 weekday dinner (Mon – Thu) $94.90++ ($113.80 nett) 1-1 weekend dinner (Fri – Sun, PH, eve of PH) $102.90++ ($123.40 nett)

Lunch: 12 - 2.30pm / Dinner: 6.30 - 10pm

Landmark

Phone: +65 629 97786

WhatsApp: +65 8869 9114

Email: enquiry@landmark.com.sg

Address: 390 Victoria Street, #05-01 Singapore 188061

Reserve online.

8. Oscar's buffet at Conrad Centennial Singapore ($68++ to $96++)

If you crave the variety of buffets but also can't live without freshly cooked food, Oscar's at Conrad Centennial Singapore may be the solution. Their buffet comes with both a sumptuous buffet spread as well as live stations, such as a noodle bar and Asian and Western stations.

That doesn't mean they skimp on the free-flow buffet items; you can expect the usual international buffet culprits such as lobsters and oysters on ice, sashimi, salads, and dishes from Asia and the West.

Oscar's offers two buffet dining options: weekday lunch (12 - 2.30pm) and daily dinner (6 - 10.30pm).

Here are their buffet prices:

Oscar’s festive buffet prices Adults Children (6 – 12 years old) Weekday lunch (Mon – Sun) $68++ $34++ Dinner (Sun – Tue / Wed – Sat) $78++ / $96++ $39++ / $48++

If you're a Hilton Honours member, you enjoy discounted rates at Oscar's buffets:

Base & Silver: 10 per cent off

Gold & Diamond: 25 per cent off

Oscar is also running an SG60 special, featuring a lunch buffet from June 23 to Aug 21, 2025, and a dinner special from Aug 4 to 9, 2025. Expect a spread of both local and international flavours — from Ayam Masak Merah and Sambal Prawn with Petai to fresh oysters, Japanese sashimi, and laksa.

Credit card promotions for up to 15 per cent off at Oscar's:

DBS credit cards:

15 per cent off Weekday and Weekend Buffet Lunch & Dinner.

Valid from now till Aug 31, 2025.

Oscar's

Phone: +65 6432 7481

Email: SINCI.Oscars@conradhotels.com

Address: 2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982

Reserve online.

9. Rise buffet at Marina Bay Sands ($72++ to $122++)

Rise's international buffet aims to give you "the world at your table" — their words, not ours. The classy restaurant located at the Marina Bay Sands Tower 1 lobby is the Winner for Best Buffet, RAS Epicurean Star Award 2023, was listed in the 2024 Tatler Dining Guide, and is also a people's favourite as the winner of Travellers' Choice 2024 on Tripadvisor.

It offers a selection of food from Thai and Vietnamese cuisines, local Singapore delights, and the usual buffet fare of seafood on ice, sashimi, sushi, carved meats, and a spread of Asian and Western desserts.

Their weekday lunch buffet stands out for being one of the most affordable ones on this list, starting from $72++. Who knew, right? And at Marina Bay Sands too! Plus, if you're a Sands Lifestyle member, you can earn up to 20 per cent instant Resort Dollars on your spending.

Rise’s buffet prices Adults Children (6 – 12 years old) Weekday lunch (Mon – Fri) $72++ $36++ Weekend lunch (Sat) $92++ $46++ Weekend lunch (Sun) $102++ $51++ Weekday dinner (Sun – Thu) $98++ $49++ Weekend dinner (Fri – Sat) $112++ $56++

Lunch buffet

Mon - Fri: 12pm - 2.45pm (last seating)

Sat - Sun: 12pm - 3.30pm (last seating)

Dinner buffet

Sun - Thu: 5pm - 9.45pm (last seating)

Fri - Sat: 5pm - 10.15pm (last seating)

Rise

Phone: +65 6688 5525

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Lobby Hotel Tower 1, Singapore 018972

Reserve online.

10. 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena ($56++ to $78++)

Located in Aloft Singapore Novena, 21 on Rajah is a Halal-certified restaurant that serves up the best of East and West. They specialise in Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, with Mediterranean classics like hummus and lavosh featured alongside a variety of Asian staples like sushi and beef rendang.

Round off your meal with a spread of desserts, a selection of ice creams, and a chocolate fondue the kids (and even most adults!) will love.

One of the more affordable buffets out there, 21 on Rajah's buffets usually start from $56++ for weekday lunch and go up to $78++ for weekend dinner. From now till July 5, 2025, they will be having a Taste of Thailand special, replacing their normal menu.

Buffet Type Days & Time Price per adult Price per child (6-12 years old) Weekday Lunch Mon to Fri, 12 – 2.30 pm $56++ $28++ Weekend Brunch Sat and Sun, 12 – 3 pm $68++ $34++ Weekday Dinner Sun to Thu, 6 – 10 pm $68++ $34++ Weekend Dinner Fri and Sat, 6 – 10 pm $78++ $39++

Promotions for up to 15 per cent off at 21 on Rajah:

30 per cent off (April 1 - Nov 30, 2025) adult buffets for Safra members and servicemen. Flash your Safra card/e-card or pay with NS LifeSG credits.

Up to 50 per cent off for PAssion members: 15 per cent off adult buffet (promo code: PASSION15) / 50 per cent off buffet for seniors (promo code: PASSION50)

21 on Rajah

Phone: +65 6808 6847

Email: 21onrajah@aloftsingapore.com

Address: Aloft Singapore Novena, East Wing, 1 Jalan Rajah, Singapore 329133

Reserve online.

11. Best Halal buffets in Singapore (2025)

Out of the nine most popular buffets in Singapore listed above, four of them are halal-certified:

Carousel buffet (Royal Plaza on Scotts)

Peppermint buffet (ParkRoyal Marina Bay)

Landmark buffet (Village Hotel Bugis)

21 on Rajah (Aloft Singapore Novena)

12. Credit card buffet and dining promotions 2025

Always check the terms and conditions for credit card buffet promotions first. Typically you have to call to reserve, quote your bank name to secure the discount, and pay using that card. Usually both credit or debit cards are accepted as long as it's from the partner bank.

Sign up for your preferred credit card from DBS/POSB, Citibank, UOB, OCBC, HSBC, and Maybank now to enjoy the buffet discounts below.

DBS/POSB credit card buffet promotions 2025

Restaurant Promotion Valid till Café Mosaic (Carlton Hotel Singapore) – 1-for-1 Weekday Lunch Buffet

– 1-for-1 Seafood Dinner Buffet (Thu to Sat)

– 1-for-1 Seafood Lunch Buffet (Sun)

– 20% off Mains (excluding Lunch sets) 30 Dec 2025 CLOVE (Swissôtel The Stamford) 20% off food bill 30 Dec 2025 Colony (The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore) – 15% off food bill for Lunch & Dinner (Mon to Thu) for DBS Insignia, DBS Treasures Black Elite, DBS Vantage, DBS Woman’s World Cardmembers

– 10% off food bill for Lunch & Dinner (Mon to Thu) for other DBS cardmembers 30 Dec 2025 Ellenborough Market Café (Paradox Singapore Merchant Court) 50% off buffets 30 Dec 2025 Oscar’s buffet at Conrad Centennial Singapore – 15% off Weekday and Weekend Buffet Lunch & Dinner. 31 Aug 2025 Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore) – 1-for-1 Weekday Buffet Lunch (Exclusively for DBS/POSB Cardmembers)

– 1-for-1 Sea & Grill Buffet Dinner (Fri & Sat) 30 Dec 2025 Racines (Sofitel Singapore City Centre) – 1-for-1 Buffet Brunch

– 20% off A La Carte Food Menu 31 Dec 2025 Royale (Mercure Singapore Bugis) – 1-for-1 Lunch Buffet (Mon to Fri)

– 1-for-1 Dinner Buffet (Sun to Thu)

– 30% off Lunch Buffet (Sat & Sun)

– 30% off Dinner Buffet (Fri & Sat) 31 Dec 2025 StraitsKitchen (Grand Hyatt Singapore) 15% off Lunch & Dinner Buffets with promo code DBS/POSB 30 Dec 2025 Sun’s Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore) – 1-for-1 Peranakan Buffet

– 1-for-1 American Breakfast Buffet 31 Dec 2025

Citibank credit card buffet promotions 2025

Restaurant Promotion Valid till Asian Market Café, Fairmont Singapore 20% off food bill 30 Dec 2025 Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach 15% off Lunch & Dinner Buffets (Mon – Sun) 31 Jul 2025 Café Mosaic, Carlton Hotel Singapore 1-for-1 Seafood Buffet for Adult Diners (Thu to Sat for Dinner, Sun for Lunch) 31 Dec 2025 Café Mosaic, Carlton Hotel Singapore 1-for-1 Weekday (Mon to Fri) Lunch Buffet for Adult Diners 31 Dec 2025 CLOVE, Swissotel The Stamford 20% off food bill 30 Dec 2025 StraitsKitchen, Grand Hyatt Singapore 15% off total food bill 30 Sep 2025 Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Singapore 1-for-1 Dinner Buffet and Second Diner 50% off Lunch Buffet 30 Dec 2025

UOB credit card buffet promotions 2025

Restaurant Promotion Valid till Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore For UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal and Empire Business Cardmembers only:

– 20% off a la carte food menu

– 20% off lunch & dinner buffet

All other UOB Cards:

– 15% off lunch & dinner buffet 30 Dec 2025

HSBC credit card buffet promotions 2025

Restaurant Promotion Valid till Asian Market Café, Fairmont Singapore 20% off food bill Unspecified Café 2000, M Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill 31 Dec 2025 CLOVE, Fairmont Singapore 20% off food bill Unspecified Colony, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 10% off / 15% off (for Premier Mastercard and Visa Infinite cardmembers) food bill or Afternoon Tea 7 Nov 2025 Food Capital, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore 20% off food bill 31 Dec 2025 LUCE, InterContinental Singapore 15% off total bill for buffet 30 Dec 2025 Princess Terrace, Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore

20% off food bill 31 Dec 2025 The Buffet Restaurant, M Hotel Singapore 20% off total food bill 31 Dec 2025 The Dining Room, Sheraton Towers Singapore 15% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 The Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Singapore 15% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 The Orchard Café, Orchard Hotel Singapore 20% off food bill 31 Dec 2025 Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore 20% off (HSBC Premier MasterCard/ Visa Infinite Credit Card members) / 15% off à la carte food bill and lunch & dinner buffet 30 Dec 2025

OCBC credit card buffet promotions 2025

Restaurant Promotion Expiry Asian Market Café, Fairmont Singapore 30% off total bill 31 Aug 2025 Café Mosaic, Carlton Hotel Singapore – 1-for-1 Weekday Lunch Buffet (Mon-Fri)

– 1-for-1 Seafood Dinner Buffet (Thu-Sat) & Seafood Lunch Buffet (Sun)

– 20% off Mains (excluding lunch sets) 30 Dec 2025 Café 2000, M Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 CLOVE, Swissôtel The Stamford 30% off total bill 31 Aug 2025 Colony, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore OCBC VOYAGE Card, OCBC Premier VOYAGE Card, OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE Card, OCBC Premier VISA Infinite Credit Card, and Bank of Singapore VOYAGE Card:

– 15% off Lunch Buffet (Mon-Fri) and Dinner Buffet (Mon-Thu)

– 15% off Afternoon Tea (Mon-Fri) 30 Dec 2025 All OCBC Cards:

– 10% off Lunch Buffet (Mon-Fri) and

– 10% off Dinner Buffet (Mon-Thu)

– 10% off Afternoon Tea (Mon-Fri) Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 Food Capital Restaurant, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 LUCE, InterContinental Singapore 15% off daily buffets 30 Dec 2025 Makan@Jen, JEN Singapore Orchardgateway by Shangri-La – 1-for-1 dinner buffet (Mon-Wed)

– 25% off total bill for lunch buffet (Sat-Sun)

– 25% off total bill for dinner buffet (Fri-Sat)

– 15% off for ala carte menu items (Alcohol, non-alcohol and food) 30 Dec 2025 Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore 1-for-1 Sea and Grill Buffet Dinner every Friday and Saturday 27 Dec 2025 Princess Terrace Authentic Penang Cuisine, Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 Racines, Sofitel Singapore City Centre – 1-for-1 Ultimate Buffet Brunch every Saturday (1230 – 3 pm)

– 20% off a la carte food 30 Dec 2025 Riverside Terrace, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 Sky22, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena 20% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 StraitsKitchen, Grand Hyatt Singapore 15% off Lunch and Dinner Buffets 30 Dec 2025 Sun’s Cafe, Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore 1-for-1 Peranakan Buffet 30 Dec 2025 The Buffet Restaurant, M Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 The Dining Room, Sheraton Towers Singapore 15% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 The Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Singapore 15% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 The Orchard Cafe, Orchard Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill 30 Dec 2025 Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore OCBC VOYAGE Card, OCBC Premier VOYAGE Card, OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE Card, OCBC Premier VISA Infinite Credit Card, and Bank of Singapore VOYAGE Card:

– 15% off Lunch and Dinner Buffet

– 15% off Ala-Carte menu 30 Dec 2025 All OCBC Cards:

– 15% off Lunch and Dinner Buffet

– 15% off Ala-Carte menu

Maybank credit card buffet promotions 2025

Restaurant Promotion Expiry Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore 20% off food bill 30 Dec 2025 CLOVE, Swissôtel The Stamford 20% off food bill 30 Dec 2025 Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20% off food bill 31 Dec 2025 Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore 15% off food bill 31 Dec 2025 Ginger, ParkRoyal on Beach Road 15% off total bill 31 Dec 2025 Lime Restaurant and Bar, ParkRoyal Collection Pickering, Singapore 15% off total bill 31 Dec 2025 Peppermint, ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore

15% off total bill 31 Dec 2025

13. American Express-Love Dining programme's buffet dining promotions 2025

Unlike its competitors, American Express doesn't offer 1-for-1 buffets to anyone with a credit card. Instead, you need to sign up for the Amex Platinum Card in order to get decent buffet discounts.

The Platinum card lets you take part in Amex's dining programme, Love Dining, which gives you up to 50 per cent off at atas restaurants and hotel buffets in Singapore. To get the maximum 50 per cent discount, you need to dine with one friend/date. Otherwise, your discount ranges from only 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

Participating dining establishments for hotel buffets include:

Asian Market Cafe (Fairmont Singapore)

Crossroads Buffet (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel)

Ellenborough Market Cafe (Paradox Singapore - Merchant Court at Clarke Quay)

CLOVE (Swissôtel The Stamford)

Town Restaurant (Fullerton Hotel)

the kitchen table (W Singapore - Sentosa Cove)

14. Other credit cards to consider signing up for

Didn't see any credit card dining promotions that suit you? Here are some best credit cards for dining so you can at least maximise your cashback and other savings.

Get eight per cent cashback on dining with the HSBC Live+ Card. Plus, you'll get complimentary access to 1-for-1 dining deals via the ENTERTAINER with HSBC app.

Use the Citi Cash Back Card for six per cent cashback on dining, including caterers, eating places, restaurants, and fast food restaurants worldwide.

Earn five per cent cashback on everyday dining with the OCBC 365 Credit Card.

15. Best dining deals that are alternatives to buffets

Aside from the promotional validity dates, many of these promotions are limited to a certain number of diners per day or promotional period. If for whatever reason you're not able to get a seat, don't despair — there are other food reward and dining apps to help you save on that buffet feast, including Chope, The Entertainer, Burpple Beyond, and Fave.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.