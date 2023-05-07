Best buffets in Singapore: Carousel, Colony, Edge, Peppermint, The Line buffet prices (2023)

Nothing gets Singaporeans going like a hotel buffet. After all, eating is our national hobby.

The only problem? The cost. Aside from atas Michelin-starred restaurants, buffets are pretty much the most lavish and expensive way to eat out. Sure, there’s the occasional credit card promotion and 1-for-1 hotel buffet offer, but more often than not, you’re gonna have to pay full price for a full spread.

Let’s clear something up: Paying the full buffet price doesn’t mean the buffet isn’t worth your money. It just means that you’ve got to be prudent about which buffets offer the best bang for your buck.

Here’s our guide to the best hotel buffets in Singapore in 2023.

Check out the list below to get yourself up to speed with the latest buffet prices before your next hotel buffet gathering with your foodie friends or family.

Generally, weekend prices are higher than weekday ones, and dinner costs more than lunch (just like wedding banquet prices!). Here are the adult prices for lunch and dinner buffets on weekdays and weekends:

Buffet prices below exclude alcoholic beverages, and are before GST and service charge.

While most of these restaurants define weekdays as Monday to Friday and weekends as Saturday and Sunday, there are several exceptions: Colony, Edge, The Line, Oscar’s, Rise. Kinda confusing, we know, but we’ve broken it down for you in this article. To get the deets or to find out the child pricing, just use the hyperlinks above to jump to their respective sections below!

Also, disclaimer: We referred to published prices to compile this list, expanding below on the caveats (e.g. valid only on certain days, timings, etc) we could find. However, we are only human. Please give the hotel/restaurant a call to confirm the prices and validity before heading down—just in case we missed anything, or if any terms and conditions have been amended since the time of writing.

1. Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts ($71++ to $98++)

Located in Orchard at the Royal Plaza on Scotts, Carousel’s halal-certified international buffet dishes up seafood, Japanese salmon and tuna sashimi, oysters, mud crabs, tiger prawns, snow crab, Korean dishes, tapas, local dishes, and more.

On some days, Carousel also serves up special menus. From May 3, 2023 to July 26, 2023, they’ll feature a lobster and crab feast every Wednesday night, including lobster on ice, lobster paella, crab bisque, mala river scampi and lobster laksa.

Is your mouth watering yet? If you’re blocking out calendar dates already, be sure to bring along your DBS/POSB or UOB credit card to get 15per cent off your total food bill from now till 31 Dec 2023.

Weekdays Weekend Carousel buffet Adult Child Adult Child Lunch (12pm – 2pm) $71++ $38++ $78++ $41++ Dinner (6.30pm – 9.30pm) $88++ $48++ $98++ $52++

For Carousel’s Lobsters & Crab Night every Wednesday (6.30pm – 9.30pm) between May 3 to July 26, 2023, adults pay $108++. Children pay the usual weekday dinner rate of $48++.

Credit card promotion: From now till Dec 31, 2023, get 15 per cent off at Carousel for lunch, high tea and dinner buffet when you pay using a UOB credit card.

2. Colony buffet at Ritz-Carlton Hotel ($74++ to $112++)

Ritz-Carlton Hotel’s Colony restaurant is best known for their afternoon high tea sets. The international buffet dinner was commonly lauded as one of the best luxury buffets in town, and commanded long queues in the past.

On Sundays, Colony hosts their Vintage Champagne Brunch, a lavish affair with unlimited champagne that starts at $228++ and can go up to $998++ for adults. Yup, that’s 1 grand per pax on a Sunday brunch!

But before you write Colony off as 100per cent unattainable with your current pay check, check out their weekday lunch spread instead. For those of us whose pockets don’t quite go as deep, their weekday lunch buffet costs a much friendlier $74++. Expect fresh seafood, sashimi, sushi, local Singaporean fare, grill and rotisserie cuts, dim sum, tandoor selections, and an assortment of desserts to end on a sweet note.

The dinner buffet menu is pretty similar, although you get a few more dishes in the spread such as freshly shucked oysters. On Fridays and Saturdays, dinners at Colony get a seafood spin with dishes like grilled Boston lobster, Spanish black mussel, and grilled octopus leg.

Colony buffet prices Adult Child Lunch (Mon – Fri) $74++ $37++ (6-12 years old) Lunch (Sat) $78++ $39++ (6-12 years old) Vintage Champagne Brunch (Sun) $228++ / $698++ / $998++ $57++ (3-5 years old) / $114++ (6-12 years old) Dinner (Sun – Thu) $92++ $46++ (6-12 years old) Seafood dinner (Fri – Sat) $112++ $56++ (6-12 years old)

Lunch: 12pm – 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30pm – 10.30pm; Sunday brunch: 12pm – 3.30pm

Credit card promotions for up to 20 per cent off your Colony buffet:

Citibank: Up to 15 per cent off lunch (Mon – Fri), dinner (Mon – Thu), and afternoon tea (Mon – Fri) with the Citi Premier Miles card, Citi Prestige card and Citi ULTIMA card. All other Citibank credit cards and debit cards enjoy 10per cent off. Valid till Nov 16, 2023.

UOB: 20 per cent off your bill at Colony for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal or Empire Business cardmembers. Other UOB credit cards get you 15 per cent off. Valid till Nov 16, 2023.

HSBC: 15 per cent off at Colony for lunch (Mon-Fri) and dinner (Mon-Thu) using HSBC Premier MasterCard & Visa Infinite cards. 10 per cent off food bill for other HSBC credit cards. Valid till Jan 31, 2024.

3. Edge buffet at Pan Pacific Hotel ($65++ to $108++)

Located on Level 3 of Pan Pacific Hotel, Edge‘s sprawling international buffet holds up to 316 guests at once. The buffet menu is pretty extensive as well, with all the usuals: seafood, sashimi, local dishes, Cantonese roast dishes, plant-based salads, hummus and kebabs, cheeses, hams, sausages, and desserts.

Plus, from what we see, Edge’s buffet menu is perhaps one of the most vegetarian-friendly menus around town, with mains like roasted cauliflower, eggplant stew, carrot soup, and vegetarian curries and biryani.

If you’ve done a staycation at Pan Pacific Hotel over the past 2 years and became a member of Pan Pacific Privileges, you get to enjoy up to 15per cent off your bill. Better yet, the Pan Pacific Discovery loyalty programme will get you up to 25 per cent off!

Edge is a great buffet option for families. Not only is the restaurant child-friendly, but it’s also wheelchair accessible and offers free parking—very useful for those families dining with seniors.

Edge buffet prices Adult Child Dinner (Mon – Wed) $84++ $42++ Seafood & Grill Night (Thu) $98++ $49++ Dinner (Fri – Sun) $92++ $46++ Lunch (Mon – Fri) $65++ $32.50++ Brunch (Sat / Sun) $72++ / $108++ $36++ / $59++

Brunch: 12pm – 3pm; lunch: 12pm – 2.30pm; dinner: 6pm – 10pm

Credit card promotions for up to 20 per cent off at Edge:

Citibank: 15 per cent off with a Citibank credit card or debit card. Valid till Dec 31, 2023.

HSBC: 15 per cent off with HSBC credit cards from now till Jan 31, 2024.

UOB: 20 per cent off for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal and Empire Business cardmembers. Or, get 15 per cent off with any UOB credit card. Valid till Dec 31, 2023.

4. Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay ($68++ to $108++)

Remember AquaMarine, that buffet restaurant that sat on level 4 of Marina Mandarin Singapore pre-Covid? Well since Covid-19, the buffet restaurant has gone through an overhaul. It now has a fresh face as Peppermint, a swanky buffet spot with pretty Instagram-worthy capsule seats in what is now ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay. Like its predecessor AquaMarine, Peppermint is also halal certified.

The new Peppermint buffet menu changes by season. Currently, Peppermint’s buffet theme is Flavours of Peranakan, and will run till 30 Apr 2023. Expect all the international buffet usuals such as seafoods, sashimi, bread, roast meats and seafood, but also Peranakan dishes like ayam buah keluak, itek sio, and beef oxtail pongteh.

Peppermint “Flavours of Peranakan” buffet prices (till 30 Apr 2023) Adult Child Weekday lunch (Mon – Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm) $68++ $34++ Weekday dinner (Mon – Thu, 6.30pm to 10pm) $98++ $49++ Weekend lunch (Sat, Sun, public holidays; 12pm – 3pm) $78++ $39++ Weekend dinner (Fri – Sun, public holidays and their eves; 6.30pm to 10pm) $108++ $54++

After the Flavours of Peranakan buffet, Peppermint is offering their “International Buffet” from May 1 to May 4, 2023.⁣⁣⁣⁣ Pretty generic sounding if you ask us—our guess is that this buffet is just a 4-day buffer before their next big culinary theme that is yet to be announced. Check their website or Instagram page for the latest!

Credit card promotions for up to 15 per cent off your Peppermint buffet:

Citibank: 15 per cent off with a Citibank credit card or debit card, for up to 12 people. Valid till Dec 31, 2023.

UOB: 20 per cent off at Peppermint for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal and Empire Business cardmembers. Otherwise, get 15per cent off with other UOB credit cards. Valid till 31 Dec 2023.

HSBC: 15 per cent off with any HSBC credit card, from now till Jan 31, 2024.

5. The Line buffet at Shangri-La Hotel ($68++ to $108++)

The holy grail of all international buffets in Singapore is The Line at Shangri-La Hotel. Pre-Covid, you’d have to book your spot a month or so in advance to secure yourself a slot.

Then, you could brag about it to your colleagues while you wait for the entire month: “I’m going to The Line soon leh, what should I wear? What should I eat?” Of course, there is only one correct answer: “You’re going to an international buffet, wear loose clothes and eat everything lah!”

Good news for these buffet show-offers, even after taking a hit during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Line’s buffet menu still features the Snow Crab, and salmon and tuna sashimi that they intend to spam eat. However, things like lobsters and scallops are only available on the Sunday Brunch and Seafood Extravaganza (Thursday night) menus, and we sadly don’t see oysters on any menu.

An important thing to note about The Line is that their lunch and dinner buffets only run from Thursday to Sunday. From Monday to Wednesday, you can only dine from their ala-carte menu. Here are The Line’s buffet prices:

The Line buffet prices (Adults) Lunch (12.30pm – 2.30pm) Dinner (6pm – 9.30pm) Thursday $68++ $108++ Friday $78++ $98++ Saturday $88++ Sunday $108++ $88++

Children 6 to 11 years old pay 50per cent of the adult price. Children below 6 years old dine for free with each paying adult.

6. Landmark 1-for-1 buffet at Village Hotel Bugis ($67.90++ to $84.95++)

Need a hotel setting and an international buffet menu to impress your date…but on a budget? At Village Hotel Bugis, Landmark’s 1-for-1 buffet at $84.95++ ($100.92 nett) for 2 pax is your best bet.

Wait, what is Village Hotel Bugis even? It’s that grey-ish looking building that you always pass by en route to Haji Lane, with escalators leading up to a dingy shopping arcade full of vintage tailor and Chinese cheongsam shops.

Yup, your date won’t be the most impressed with the walk there… so maybe you’d want to take a Grab or any other ride-hailing service directly to the hotel’s drop off point.

Landmark buffet offers 3 menus, namely Menu A, B, and C, and they’re all halal-certified and all applicable for the permanent 1-1 buffet deals Landmark has. The only downside is that the spreads aren’t quite as extensive as the others on this list. But then again, neither are their prices as high, so we can’t really complain.

Landmark buffet prices Adults Children (3-7 years old) 1-1 Lunch (Mon – Sun) $67.90++ $15++ 1-1 Weekday dinner (Mon – Thu) $75.50++ 1-1 Weekend dinner (Fri – Sun, PH & eve of PH) $84.95++

Lunch: 12pm – 2.30pm. Dinner: 6.30pm – 10pm.

7. Oscar’s buffet at Conrad Centennial Singapore ($65++ to $108++)

If you crave the variety of buffets but also can’t live without freshly cooked food, Oscar’s at Conrad Centennial Singapore may be the solution. Their buffet comes with both a sumptuous buffet spread as well as live stations, such as a noodle bar and Asian and Western stations. That doesn’t mean they skimp on the free-flow buffet items; you can expect the usual international buffet culprits such as lobsters and oysters on ice, sashimi, salads, and dishes from Asia and the West.

Oscar’s offers three buffet dining options: weekday lunch (12pm – 2.30pm), daily dinner (6pm – 10.30pm), and weekend brunch (12.30pm – 3.30pm). Here are their prices:

Oscar’s buffet prices Adults Children (6 – 12 years old) Weekday lunch (Mon – Fri) $65++ $32.50++ Mon – Tue dinner $85++ $42.50++ Wed – Sun dinner $95++ $47.50++ Weekend brunch $108++ (soft drinks and juices only) / $188++ (with alcohol) –

Credit card promotions for up to 20 per cent off at Oscar’s:

8. Rise buffet at Marina Bay Sands ($56++ to $115++)

Rise’s international buffet aims to give you the world at your table — their words, not ours. The classy restaurant located at the Marina Bay Sands Tower 1 lobby offers a selection of food from Thai and Vietnamese cuisines, local Singapore delights, and the usual buffet fare of seafood on ice, sashimi, sushi, carved meats, and a spread of Asian and Western desserts.

Their weekday lunch buffet stands out for being one of the most affordable ones on this list, starting from $56++. Who knew, right? And at Marina Bay Sands too! Plus, if you’re a Sands Rewards member, you can get 10per cent off for their lunch and dinner buffet.

Rise’s buffet prices Adults Children (6-12 years old) Weekday lunch (Mon – Fri) $56++ Each child under 12 years old dines for free with each paying adult. Otherwise for each additional child, the buffet cost price is 50per cent of the adult price. Weekend lunch (Sat – Sun) $78++ (includes a welcome drink) Weekday dinner (Sun – Thu) $105++ Weekend dinner (Fri – Sat) $115++

Out of the above list of eight most popular buffets in Singapore, three of them are halal-certified:

Carousel Buffet (Royal Plaza on Scotts)

Peppermint Buffet (Parkroyal Marina Bay)

Landmark Buffet (Village Hotel Bugis)

Credit card buffet promotions 2023

Always check the terms and conditions for credit card buffet promotions first. Typically you have to call to reserve, quote your bank name to secure the discount, and pay using that card. Usually both credit or debit cards are accepted as long as it’s from the partner bank.

Sign up for a preferred credit card from DBS/POSB, Citibank, UOB, OCBC, HSBC, and Maybank now to enjoy the buffet discounts below.

DBS/POSB credit card buffet promotions 2023

Restaurant DBS/POSB credit card buffet promotion 2023 Expiry The Dining Room (Sheraton Towers Singapore) 15 per cent off total dine-in or takeaway bill Dec 30, 2023 50 per cent off Sunday dine-in lunch buffet for seniors (60 years old and up) Nov 26, 2023 Ellenborough Market Café (Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay) 50 per cent off lunch and dinner buffet from Mon to Wed, and lunch buffet on Thu, for up to four diners. Dec 31, 2023 50 per cent off dinner buffet on Thu, lunch and dinner buffet from Fri to Sun, for up to 10 diners. Kids under 13 years old dine for free for lunch, dinner, and high tea buffets on Sunday only. Max 2 children per bill. Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore) 1-for-1 weekday lunch buffet (Mon-Fri) Dec 30, 2023 1-for-1 sea & grill dinner buffet (Fri & Sat) Café Mosaic (Carlton Hotel Singapore) 1-for-1 weekday lunch buffet (Mon to Fri, adult pricing with min. 2 adult diners) Dec 31, 2023 1-for-1 seafood dinner buffet (Thu to Sat dinner buffet; Sun lunch) 20 per cent off total bill Sun’s Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore) 1-for-1 Peranakan lunch or dinner buffet Dec 31, 2023

Unlike its competitors, American Express doesn’t offer 1-for-1 buffets to anyone with a credit card. Instead, you need to sign up for the Amex Platinum Card in order to get decent buffet discounts.

The Platinum card lets you take part in Amex’s dining programme, Love Dining, which gives you up to 50 per cent off at atas restaurants and hotel buffets in Singapore. To get the maximum 50per cent discount, you need to dine with one friend/date. Otherwise, your discount ranges from only 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

Participating dining establishments for hotel buffets include:

Asian Market Cafe (Fairmont Singapore)

Crossroads Buffet (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel)

Ellenborough Market Café (Paradox Singapore – Merchant Court at Clarke Quay)

CLOVE (Swissôtel The Stamford)

Brasserie Les Saveurs (The St. Regis Singapore)

