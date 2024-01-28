Best buffets Singapore: Carousel, Colony, Edge, Peppermint, The Line buffet prices (2024)

Nothing gets Singaporeans going like a hotel buffet. After all, eating is our national hobby.

The only problem? The cost. Aside from atas Michelin-starred restaurants, buffets are pretty much the most lavish and expensive way to eat out. Sure, there's the occasional credit card promotion and 1-for-1 hotel buffet offer, but more often than not, you're gonna have to pay full price for a full spread.

Let's clear something up: Paying the full buffet price doesn't mean the buffet isn't worth your money. It just means that you've got to be prudent about which buffets offer the best bang for your buck. Here's our guide to the best hotel buffets in Singapore in 2024.

1. 9 best hotel international buffets (2024 prices)

Check out the list below to get up to speed with the latest buffet prices before your next big gathering with your foodie friends or family.

Generally, weekend prices are higher than weekday ones, and dinner costs more than lunch (just like wedding banquet prices!). Here are the adult prices for lunch and dinner buffets on weekdays and weekends:

Buffet prices for adults Hotel and international buffets Weekday lunch Weekday dinner Weekend lunch Weekend dinner Carousel, Royal Plaza on Scotts* (H) $71++ $88++ $78++ $98++ Colony, Ritz-Carlton Hotel $74++ $92++ $78++ $112++ Edge, Pan Pacific Hotel $68++ $92++ $88++ / $138++ $108++ Peppermint, ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay (H) $72++ $102++ $82++ $102++ The Line, Shangri-La Hotel $78++ $98++ / $118++ $78++ / $118++ $98++ Landmark (1-for-1), Village Hotel Bugis (H) $75.50++ $84.50++ $75.50++ $92.50++ Oscar’s, Conrad Centennial Singapore $68++ $88++ / $98++ $108++ $98++ Rise, Marina Bay Sands $56++ $105++ $78++ $115++ 21 on Rajah, Aloft Singapore Novena (H) $52++ $68++ $68++ $78++

Buffet prices above exclude alcoholic beverages, and are before GST and service charge.

(H) = Halal-certified

* Carousel is increasing their prices for adult diners from Feb 13, 2024.

While most of these restaurants define weekdays as Monday to Friday and weekends as Saturday and Sunday, there are several exceptions: Colony, Edge, The Line, Oscar's, Rise.

Kinda confusing, we know, but we've broken it down for you in this article. To get the deets or to find out the child pricing, just use the hyperlinks above to jump to their respective sections below!

Also, disclaimer: We referred to published prices to compile this list, expanding below on the caveats (e.g. valid only on certain days, timings, etc) we could find. However, we are only human.

To be extra sure, please give the hotel/restaurant a call to confirm the prices and validity before heading down-just in case we missed anything, or if any terms and conditions have been amended since the time of writing.

2. Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts ($71++ to $98++)

Located in Orchard at the Royal Plaza on Scotts, Carousel's halal-certified international buffet dishes up seafood, Japanese salmon and tuna sashimi, oysters, mud crabs, tiger prawns, snow crab, Korean dishes, tapas, local dishes, and more.

Is your mouth watering yet? You might want to book your table at Carousel sooner rather than later — from Feb 13, 2024 (after Chinese New Year) Carousel will be increasing their prices for adult diners.

During the Chinese New Year period, Carousel will also charge different prices for their special Lunar New Year buffet. Here's how the prices are looking now and how they're going to change in the next few weeks.

Current buffet prices at Carousel:

Weekdays Weekend Carousel buffet Adult Child Adult Child Lunch (12pm – 2pm) $71++ $38++ $78++ $41++ Dinner (6.30pm – 9.30pm) $88++ $48++ $98++ $52++

Buffet prices at Carousel during CNY (Feb 9 to 12, 2024):

9 Feb 2024 10-11 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024 Carousel buffet Adult Child Adult Child Adult Child Lunch (12pm – 2pm) $78++ $41++ $88++ $41++ $88++ $41++ Dinner (6.30pm – 9.30pm) $118++ $52++ $108++ $52++ $98++ $48++

Buffet prices at Carousel from Feb 13, 2024:

Weekdays Weekend Carousel buffet Adult Child Adult Child Lunch (12pm – 2pm) $75++ $38++ $82++ $41++ Dinner (6.30pm – 9.30pm) $94++ $48++ $108++ $52++

Credit card promotions for up to 15% off Carousel’s buffet:

From now till Dec 30, 2024, get 15% off at Carousel when you pay using a UOB credit card or DBS/POSB credit card. Find out more about Carousel’s credit card promotions.

3. Colony buffet at Ritz-Carlton Hotel ($74++ to $998++)

Ritz-Carlton Hotel's Colony restaurant is best known for their afternoon high tea sets. The international buffet dinner was commonly lauded as one of the best luxury buffets in town, and commanded long queues in the past.

On Sundays, Colony hosts their Vintage Champagne Brunch, a lavish affair with unlimited champagne that starts at $228++ and can go up to $998++ for adults. Yup, that's 1 grand per pax on a Sunday brunch!

But before you write Colony off as 100 per cent unattainable with your current pay check, check out their weekday lunch spread instead. For those of us whose pockets don't quite go as deep, their weekday lunch buffet costs a much friendlier $74++. Expect fresh seafood, sashimi, sushi, local Singaporean fare, grill and rotisserie cuts, dim sum, tandoor selections, and an assortment of desserts to end on a sweet note.

The dinner buffet menu is pretty similar, although you get a few more dishes in the spread such as freshly shucked oysters. On Fridays and Saturdays, dinners at Colony get a seafood spin with dishes like grilled Boston lobster, Spanish black mussel, and grilled octopus leg.

Colony buffet prices Adult Child Lunch (Mon – Fri) $74++ $37++ (6-12 years old) Lunch (Sat) $78++ $39++ (6-12 years old) Vintage Champagne Brunch (Sun) $228++ / $698++ / $998++ $57++ (3-5 years old) / $114++ (6-12 years old) Dinner (Sun – Thu) $92++ $46++ (6-12 years old) Seafood dinner (Fri – Sat) $112++ $56++ (6-12 years old)

Lunch: 12pm – 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30pm – 10.30pm; Sunday brunch: 12pm – 3.30pm

This Chinese New Year, Colony has prepared special “Lo Hei” buffet menus with special Lunar New Year dishes like Confit Scallop with Szechuan Mala Sauce, Smoked Duck with Mandarin Orange and Plum Vinaigrette, and their Superior “Pen Cai”. Here are the CNY buffet prices at Colony from Feb 9 to 12 and 16, 2024:

Credit card promotions for up to 15% off Colony’s buffet:

Credit card promotions at Colony

(Monday to Friday lunch / Monday to Thursday dinner) Credit card provider Discount Applicable cards DBS/POSB 10% off food bill All cards UOB 10% off food bill All other cards 15% off food bill UOB Reserve

UOB Privilege Banking

UOB Visa Infinite

UOB Lady’s Solitaire

UOB Empire

UOB Regal Business Citibank 10% off food bill All other cards 15% off food bill Citi PremierMiles

Citi Prestige

Citi ULTIMA OCBC 10% off food bill All other cards 15% off food bill OCBC VOYAGE

OCBC Premier VOYAGE

OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

Bank of Singapore VOYAGE HSBC 10% off food bill All other cards 15% off food bill HSBC Premier MasterCard

HSBC Premier Visa Infinite

4. Edge buffet at Pan Pacific Hotel ($68++ to $138++)

Located on Level 3 of Pan Pacific Hotel, Edge's sprawling international buffet holds up to 316 guests at once. The buffet menu is pretty extensive as well, with all the usuals: seafood, sashimi, local dishes, Cantonese roast dishes, plant-based salads, hummus and kebabs, cheeses, hams, sausages, and desserts.

Plus, from what we see, Edge's buffet menu is perhaps one of the most vegetarian-friendly menus around town, with mains like roasted cauliflower, eggplant stew, carrot soup, and vegetarian curries and biryani.

If you've done a staycation at Pan Pacific Hotel over the past two years and became a member of Pan Pacific Privileges, you get to enjoy 10 per cent off (Premium members) and 15 per cent off (Prestige members) off your bill.

Edge is a great buffet option for families. Not only is the restaurant child-friendly, but it's also wheelchair accessible and offers free parking-very useful for those families dining with seniors.

Edge buffet prices Adult Child (6 – 12 years old) Lunch (Mon – Fri) $68++ $34++ Dinner (Sun – Wed) $92++ $46++ Dinner (Thu – Sat) $108++ $58++ Brunch (Sat / Sun) $88++ / $138++ $44++ / $69++

Brunch: 12pm – 3pm; lunch: 12pm – 2.30pm; dinner: 6pm – 10pm

Like the other buffet restaurants on this list, Edge is welcoming the Lunar New Year with special festive menus. They’ve broken down the CNY period into two periods: Pre-CNY (Jan 22 to Feb 8, 2024) and CNY (Feb 9 to 25, 2024). Here’s a summary of their prices:

Pre-CNY (Jan 22 to Feb 8, 2024)

Edge Pre-CNY buffet prices Adult Child (6 – 12 years old) Weekday Lunch (Mon – Fri) $78++ $39++ Saturday Brunch $98++ $49++ Sunday Brunch $138++ $69++ Dinner (Mon – Sun) $108++ $54++

CNY (Feb 9 to 25, 2024)

Edge CNY buffet prices Adult Child (6 – 12 years old) CNY Eve Lunch (9 Feb 2024) $128++ $64++ CNY Day 1 and 2 Brunch (10-11 Feb 2024) $158++ $79++ CNY Eve, Day 1, Day 2 Dinner (9-11 Feb 2024) $158++ $79++ Weekday Lunch (Mon – Fri) $88++ $44++ Saturday Brunch $108++ $54++ Sunday Brunch $138++ $69++ Dinner (Mon – Sun) $118++ $59++

The prices above exclude alcoholic beverages. If you want some bubbly to usher in CNY 2024, add on $90 for unlimited Champagne and alcoholic beverages or $48 for unlimited alcoholic beverages.

Credit card promotions for up to 20% off at Edge:

HSBC: 15% off with HSBC credit cards from now till Jan 31, 2024.

UOB: 20% off for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal and Empire Business cardmembers. Or, get 15% off with other UOB credit cards.

DBS/POSB: 15% off with DBS/POSB credit or debit cards from now till Dec 30, 2024.

5. Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay ($72++ to $118++)

Peppermint is a swanky buffet spot with pretty Instagram-worthy capsule seats nestled in Collection Marina Bay. Like its predecessor AquaMarine, Peppermint is also halal-certified.

At Peppermint, expect an international buffet with usuals such as seafoods, sashimi, bread, roast meats and seafood, but also special chef creations like Chef Tor's Fish Cheek Curry. Don't forget to do some exploring and step out onto their terrace, which is home to their Urban Farm. There, Peppermint grows over 60 varieties of herbs, edible flowers and vegetables that they use in their food and drinks.

This Chinese New Year, Peppermint is bringing you Cantonese-style Braised Black Angus Beef Short Ribs and Taro, Steamed Herbal Chicken with Red Dates and Ginseng, Lychee Velvet Gateaux, and more in their Jubilant Abundance Feast. Buffet pricing depends on when you're dining:

Peppermint Jubilant Abundance buffet prices (Now till 25 Feb 2024) Adult Child Weekday Lunch (Now till til Feb 8, 2024, Mon – Fri) $72++ $36++ Weekend Lunch (Now till til Feb 8, 2024, Sat – Sun) $82++ $41++ Weekday Dinner (Now till til Feb 8, 2024, Mon – Thu) $102++ $49++ Weekend Dinner (Now till til Feb 8, 2024, Fri – Sun) $102++ $51++ Lunch on CNY Eve, CNY Day 1, 2 & 15 (Feb 9-11 and 24, 2024) $88++ $44++ Dinner on CNY Eve, CNY Day 1, 2 & 15 (Feb 9-11 and 24, 2024) $118++ $59++ Rest of Lunar New Year Weekday Lunch (Feb 12-25, 2024, Mon – Thu) $78++ $39++ Rest of Lunar New Year Weekend Lunch (Feb 12-25, 2024, Fri – Sun) $88++ $44++ Rest of Lunar New Year Weekday Dinner (Feb 12-25, 2024, Mon – Thu) $108++ $54++ Rest of Lunar New Year Weekend Dinner (Feb 12-25, 2024, Fri – Sun) $118++ $59++

Child pricing applies to children aged six to 12 years old.

Credit card promotions for up to 20% off your Peppermint buffet:

UOB: 20% off at Peppermint for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal and Empire Business cardmembers. Otherwise, get 15% off with other UOB credit cards.

HSBC: 15% off with any HSBC credit card, from now till Jan 31, 2024.

DBS/POSB: 15% off with DBS/POSB credit or debit cards from now till Dec 30, 2024.

Credit card promotions aren’t applicable from Feb 9 – 24, 2024.

6. The Line buffet at Shangri-La Hotel ($78++ to $118++)

The holy grail of all international buffets in Singapore is The Line at Shangri-La Hotel. Pre-covid, you’d have to book your spot a month or so in advance to secure yourself a slot.

Then, you could brag about it to your colleagues while you wait for the entire month: "I'm going to The Line soon leh, what should I wear? What should I eat?" Of course, there is only one correct answer: "You're going to an international buffet, wear loose clothes and eat everything lah!"

Good news for these buffet show-offers, even after taking a hit during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Line's buffet menu still features the Snow Crab, and salmon and tuna sashimi that they intend to spam eat. However, things like lobsters and scallops are only available on the Sunday Brunch and Seafood Extravaganza (Thursday night) menus, and we sadly don't see oysters on any menu.

An important thing to note about The Line is that their lunch and dinner buffets only run from Thursday to Sunday. From Monday to Wednesday, you can only dine from their a-la-carte menu. Here are The Line's buffet prices:

The Line buffet prices (Adults) Lunch (12.30pm – 2.30pm) Dinner (6pm – 9.30pm) Thursday $78++ $118++ Friday $78++ $98++ Saturday $78++ $98++ Sunday $118++ $98++

Children six to 11 years old pay 50% of the adult price. Children below six years old dine for free with every one paying adult.

For Chinese New Year 2024, The Line is presenting a grand feast: their Hearty Spring Reunion Buffet. On top of succulent Chinese-roasted meats, look forward to Braised Pork Knuckle, Prosperity Yu Sheng with Smoked Salmon, Peking Duck Pizza, and more! Here’s a look at The Line’s CNY buffet pricing from Feb 1 to 24, 2024:

The Line CNY 2024 buffet Price (Adult) Price (Child 6-11 years old) Festive Lunch (1-3, 5-8, 12-17, 19-24 Feb 2024) $78++ $39++ Festive Dinner (2-7, 12 & 13, 16-21, 23 & 24 Feb 2024) $98++ $49++ Seafood Extravaganza Night (1, 8, 15 & 22 Feb 2024) $118++ $59++ Sunday Brunch (4, 11 & 18 Feb 2024) $118++ $59++ Lunar New Year Eve and Day 1 Lunch (9 & 10 Feb 2024) $118++ $59++ Lunar New Year Day 2 Lunch (11 Feb 2024) $108++ $54++ Lunar New Year Eve (9 Feb 2024) $118++ $59++ Lunar New Year Day 1 & 2 Dinner (10 & 11 Feb 2024) $198++ (Includes alcohol) $74++

7. Landmark 1-for-1 buffet at Village Hotel Bugis ($75.50++ to $92.50++)

Need a hotel setting and an international buffet menu to impress your date… but on a budget? At Village Hotel Bugis, Landmark's 1-for-1 buffet from $75.50++ ($90.52 nett) for two pax is your best bet.

Wait, what is Village Hotel Bugis even? It's that grey-ish looking building that you always pass by en route to Haji Lane, with escalators leading up to a dingy shopping arcade full of vintage tailor and Chinese cheongsam shops.

Yup, your date won't be the most impressed with the walk there… so maybe you'd want to take a Grab or any other ride-hailing service directly to the hotel's drop off point.

Landmark buffet offers three menus, namely Menu A, B, and C, and they're all halal-certified and all applicable for the permanent 1-1 buffet deals Landmark has. The only downside is that the spreads aren't quite as extensive as the others on this list. But then again, neither are their prices as high, so we can't really complain.

Landmark buffet prices Adults Children (3-7 years old) 1-1 Lunch (Mon – Sun) $75.50++ $15++ 1-1 Weekday dinner (Mon – Thu) $84.50++ 1-1 Weekend dinner (Fri – Sun, PH & eve of PH) $92.50++

Lunch: 12pm – 2.30pm. Dinner: 6.30pm – 10pm.

8. Oscar’s buffet at Conrad Centennial Singapore ($68++ to $188++)

If you crave the variety of buffets but also can’t live without freshly cooked food, Oscar's at Conrad Centennial Singapore may be the solution. Their buffet comes with both a sumptuous buffet spread as well as live stations, such as a noodle bar and Asian and Western stations.

That doesn’t mean they skimp on the free-flow buffet items; you can expect the usual international buffet culprits such as lobsters and oysters on ice, sashimi, salads, and dishes from Asia and the West.

Oscar’s offers three buffet dining options: weekday lunch (12pm – 2.30pm), daily dinner (6pm – 10.30pm), and weekend brunch (12.30pm – 3.30pm). Here are their buffet prices from now till Feb 25, with the exclusion of Feb 9-12 when their CNY special menu applies:

Oscar’s buffet prices Adults Children (6 – 12 years old) Weekday lunch (Mon – Fri) $68++ $34++ Mon – Tue dinner $88++ $44++ Wed – Sun dinner $98++ $49++ Weekend brunch $108++ (soft drinks and juices only) / $188++ (with alcohol) –

From Feb 9-12, 2024, Oscar's is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a special spread-indulge in seafood on ice (oysters and lobsters included!), charcoal barbecued meats, and more. Highlights include Lamb Navarin, Beef Stroganoff, Miso Glazed Seabass with Sake Clam Kombu Broth & Shimeji Mushroom, and Spicy Sambal Lobster.

If you're a sweet tooth like me, let me assure you Oscar's has come up with a sumptuous dessert spread for CNY 2024 too, including Sakura Rice Mousse, Jasmine Brulee, Homemade Green Smith Apple Crumble, Deep-fried 'Nian Gao', a live waffle station, chocolate fountain, and ice cream station. Yup, I may have to start with dessert first for this buffet.

Oscar’s CNY buffet pricing Price per person (Soft drinks and juices package / Alcoholic beverages package) 9 February Dinner $128++ / $208++ 10 & 11 February Brunch & Dinner $108++ / $188++ 12 February Brunch $108++ / $188++ 12 February Dinner $88++ / N/A

Credit card promotions for up to 15% off at Oscar's:

UOB: 15% off lunch, brunch and dinner when you pay using a UOB credit card.

9. Rise buffet at Marina Bay Sands ($56++ to $115++)

Rise’s international buffet aims to give you "the world at your table"-their words, not ours. The classy restaurant located at the Marina Bay Sands Tower 1 lobby offers a selection of food from Thai and Vietnamese cuisines, local Singapore delights, and the usual buffet fare of seafood on ice, sashimi, sushi, carved meats, and a spread of Asian and Western desserts.

Their weekday lunch buffet stands out for being one of the most affordable ones on this list, starting from $68++. Who knew, right? And at Marina Bay Sands too! Plus, if you're a Sands Rewards member, you can get 10 per cent off for their lunch and dinner buffet.

Rise’s buffet prices Adults Children (6-12 years old) Weekday lunch (Mon – Fri) $72++ Each child under 12 years old dines for free with each paying adult. Otherwise for each additional child, the buffet cost price is 50% of the adult price. Weekend lunch (Sat) $92++ (includes a welcome drink) Weekend lunch (Sun) $102++ (includes a welcome drink) Weekday dinner (Sun – Thu) $112++ Weekend dinner (Fri – Sat) $122++

This CNY 2024, Rise is bringing you a special selection of Chinese New Year classics from Feb 9 to 12, 2024. Start off strong with yusheng before you dive into savoury Cantonese roasts, crispy pork belly, suckling pig, and Peking duck. We'll let this photo do the talking:

Rise's CNY 2024 prices are slightly higher than their usual buffet pricing, but on par with most other buffets on this list:

Date Lunch Dinner Adult Child Adult Child 9 Feb, Fri $88 $46 $128 $64 10 Feb, Sat $98 $51 $148 $74 11 Feb, Sun $108 $51 12 Feb, Mon $88 $46

Prices are before 9% GST and 10% service charge.

10. 21 on Rajah ($58++ to $78++)

Located in Aloft Singapore Novena, 21 on Rajah is a Halal-certified restaurant that serves up the best of East and West. They specialise in Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, with Mediterranean classics like hummus and lavosh featured alongside a variety of Asian staples like sushi and beef rendang. Round off your meal with a spread of desserts, a selection of ice creams, and a chocolate fondue the kids (and even most adults!) will love.

One of the more affordable buffets out there, 21 on Rajah's buffets start from $52++ for weekday lunch and go up to $78++ for weekend dinner. Kids between six and 12 years old dine for half the adult price.

Buffet Type Days & Time Price per Adult Price per Child (6-12 years old) Weekday Lunch Mon to Fri | 12pm to 2.30pm $52++ $26++ Weekend Brunch Sat & Sun | 12pm to 3pm $68++ $34++ Weekday Dinner Mon to Thu | 6pm to 10pm $68++ $34++ Weekend Dinner Fri, Sat & Sun | 6pm to 10pm $78++ $39++

21 on Rajah is the only buffet restaurant on this list that is not increasing their prices for CNY 2024. Enjoy their special CNY menus (szechuan pepper sliced beef or salted egg slipper lobster, anyone?) for the same relatively affordable prices as you would on any other day.

Credit card promotions for up to 15% off at 21 on Rajah:

Citibank: 15% off buffet lunch and dinner from now till 30 Dec 2024.

10. Best Halal buffets in Singapore (2024)

Out of the eight most popular buffets in Singapore listed above, three of them are halal-certified:

11. Credit card buffet and dining promotions 2024

Always check the terms and conditions for credit card buffet promotions first. Typically you have to call to reserve, quote your bank name to secure the discount, and pay using that card. Usually both credit or debit cards are accepted as long as it’s from the partner bank.

DBS/POSB credit card buffet promotions 2024

Restaurant Promotion Validity Edge (Pan Pacific Singapore) 15% off food items Now till 30 Dec 2024 Ginger (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 15% off food items Now till 30 Dec 2024 Lime Restaurant and Bar (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering) 15% off food items Now till 30 Dec 2024 15% off Festive Buffet 29 Jan 2024 to 24 Feb 2024 Peppermint (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay) 15% off food items Now till 30 Dec 2024 Spice Brasserie (PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road) 15% off a la carte menu Now till 30 Dec 2024 Ginger (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 20% off buffet Now till 29 Feb 2024 Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore) 1-for-1 Reunion Weekday Buffet Lunch 29 Jan 2024 to 23 Feb 2024 Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore) 20% off CNY Eve Buffet Dinner Only on 9 Feb 2024 Café Mosaic (Carlton Hotel Singapore) 20% off Lunar New Year Eve Dinner Buffet 9 Feb 2024 (Reservation and full payment must be made by 2 Feb 2024.) 20% off Lunar New Year Day 1 to Day 5 Dinner Buffet 10 to 14 Feb 2024 (Reservation and full payment must be made by 2 Feb 2024.) 20% off Lunar New Year Day 1 to Day 3 Lunch Buffet 10 to 12 Feb 2024 (Reservation and full payment must be made by 2 Feb 2024.) Café Mosaic (Carlton Hotel Singapore) 1-for-1 Weekday Lunch Buffet

1-for-1 Seafood Dinner Buffet

20% off total bill Now till 31 Dec 2024 Kwee Zeen (Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa) 1 dines free with 4 paying adults for SeafoodFest Weekend Buffet (Fri & Sat) and Sunday Brunch Now till 31 Mar 2024 Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Singapore) 1-for-1 Flourishing Buffet Dinner

50% off for every 2nd diner for Fortune Buffet Lunch Now till 24 Feb 2024 CLOVE (Swissôtel The Stamford) 20% off food bill Now till 30 Dec 2024 Asian Market Café (Fairmont Singapore) 50% off food bill Now till 8 Mar 2024 20% off food bill Now till 30 Dec 2024 The Dining Room (Sheraton Towers Singapore) 15% off total bill Now till 30 Dec 2024

Citibank credit card buffet promotions 2024

Restaurant Promotion Validity Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore 20% off food bill Now till 30 Dec 2024 Sky22, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena 10% off total bill Now till 31 Dec 2024 CLOVE, Swissotel The Stamford 20% off food bill Now till 30 Dec 2024 21 on Rajah, Aloft Singapore Novena 15% off buffet lunch and dinner Now till 30 Dec 2024 Ginger, PARKROYAL on Beach Road 20% off buffet Now till 29 Feb 2024 The Dining Room, Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel 25% off Festive Feasts Now till 31 Jan 2024 15% off Festive Feasts 1 to 29 Feb 2024 15% off total bill Now till 30 Dec 2024 Colony, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 15% off food bill for Lunch (Mon – Fri) for Citi Premier Miles, Citi Prestige and Citi ULTIMA card.

10% off for all other Citi cards. Now till 15 Nov 2024 15% off food bill for Dinner (Mon – Thu) for Citi Premier Miles, Citi Prestige and Citi ULTIMA card.

10% off for all other Citi cards. Now till 15 Nov 2024 Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20% off total food bill Now till 31 Dec 2024 Café Mosaic, Carlton Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill

1-for-1 Weekday Lunch Buffet

1-for-1 Seafood Dinner Buffet Now till 31 Dec 2024 Café Mosaic, Carlton Hotel Singapore 20% off Chinese New Year Buffet Now till 2 Feb 2024 Atrium Restaurant, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 50% off buffet dining Now till 31 Dec 2024 Lime, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering 15% off on festive buffet 29 Jan – 24 Feb 2024 Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Singapore 1-for-1 Buffet Dinner and Second Diner 50% off Now till 30 Dec 2024 Kwee Zeen, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa 1 dines free with 4 paying adults for Seafood Fest Weekend Buffet (Friday & Saturday) and Sunday Brunch Now till 31 Mar 2024 Sun’s Cafe, Hotel Grand Pacific 1-for-1 Buffet Lunch and Dinner Now till 30 Dec 2024 Plate, Carlton City Hotel 1-for-1 Sea & Grill Buffet Dinner Now till 28 Dec 2024 Basilico, Conrad Singapore Orchard 15% off food bill (excluding Weekend Brunch) Now till 30 Jun 2024 Town Restaurant. The Fullerton Hotel 1 dines free with every 3 paying adults for selected buffets Now till 24 Feb 2024 Estate, Hilton Singapore Orchard 20% off all buffets, excluding breakfast and a la carte menus Now till 15 Jul 2024 Ellenborough Market Café, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay 50% off total food bill for Lunch and Dinner only (Mon – Sun) Now till 31 Dec 2024 Kids dine-free on Sundays Oscar’s Café and Terrace, Conrad Centennial Singapore 15% off food bill, inclusive of Weekend Brunch and Dinner Now till 30 Jun 2024

UOB credit card buffet promotions 2024

Restaurant Promotion Expiry Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20% off total food bill Now till 31 Dec 2024 Cafe Mosaic, Carlton Hotel Singapore 20% off total bill 1-for-1 weekday lunch buffet 1-for-1 seafood dinner buffet Now till 31 Dec 2024 Cafe Mosaic, Carlton Hotel Singapore 20% off festive buffet Now till 14 Feb 2024 CLOVE, Swissotel The Stamford 20% off food bill Now till 30 Dec 2024 Oscar’s, Conrad Centennial Singapore 15% off food bill including weekend brunch and dinner End date unspecified Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore 20% off food bill Now till 30 Dec 2024 Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore For UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal and Empire Business Cardmembers: 20% off total bill

For all other UOB Cardmembers: 15% off total bill End date unspecified Peppermint, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay For UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal and Empire Business Cardmembers: 20% off total bill

For all other UOB Cardmembers: 15% off total bill End date unspecified The Dining Room, Sheraton Towers Singapore 25% off festive feasts Now till 31 Jan 2024 15% off festive feasts 1 – 29 Feb 2024 Element, Amara Singapore 1-for-1 international buffet lunch and dinner Now till 25 Jan 2024 1-for-1 festive buffet lunch and dinner 1 – 25 Feb 2024 Royale, Mercure Singapore Bugis 15% off Spring festival buffet Now till 29 Jan 2024 10% off Spring festival buffet 5 – 16 Feb 2024 Carousel, Royal Plaza on Scotts 15% off food bill for lunch, high tea and dinner buffets Now till 31 Dec 2024 Opus Bar & Grill, voco Orchard Singapore 15% off Sunday buffet brunch Now till 31 Dec 2024 Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach 15% off brunch/lunch/dinner seafood buffet Now till 30 Jun 2024 Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena 10% off total bill Now till 24 Feb 2024 Kwee Zeen, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa 1 dines free with 4 paying adults for SeafoodFest weekend buffet and Sofitel Sentosa Sunday brunch Now till 31 Mar 2024 HSBC credit card buffet promotions 2024 Restaurant Promotion Expiry Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore 15% off food items 31 Jan 2024 Estate, Hilton Singapore Orchard 20% off all buffets, excluding breakfast and a la carte menus 30 Apr 2024 Sun’s Café, Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore 1-for-1 Peranakan Buffet Lunch and Dinner 30 Dec 2024 Peppermint, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay 15% off food items only 31 Jan 2024 Lime Restaurant, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering 15% off food items only 31 Jan 2024

OCBC credit card buffet promotions 2024

Restaurant Promotion Expiry Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20% off total food bill 30 Dec 2024

Maybank credit card buffet promotions 2024

Restaurant Promotion Expiry Sun’s Café, Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore 1-for-1 Peranakan buffet lunch and dinner 31 Dec 2024

12. American Express - Love Dining programme's buffet dining promotions 2024

Unlike its competitors, American Express doesn’t offer 1-for-1 buffets to anyone with a credit card. Instead, you need to sign up for the Amex Platinum Card in order to get decent buffet discounts.

The Platinum card lets you take part in Amex’s dining programme, Love Dining, which gives you up to 50% off at atas restaurants and hotel buffets in Singapore. To get the maximum 50% discount, you need to dine with one friend/date. Otherwise, your discount ranges from only 15% to 35%.

Participating dining establishments for hotel buffets include:

Asian Market Cafe (Fairmont Singapore)

Crossroads Buffet (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel)

Ellenborough Market Café (Paradox Singapore – Merchant Court at Clarke Quay)

CLOVE (Swissôtel The Stamford)

Brasserie Les Saveurs (The St. Regis Singapore)

13. Other credit cards to consider signing up for

14. Best dining deals that are alternatives to buffets

Aside from the promotional validity dates, many of these promotions are limited to a certain number of diners per day or promotional period. If for whatever reason you’re not able to get a seat, don’t despair — there are other food reward and dining apps to help you save on that buffet feast, including Chope, The Entertainer, Burpple Beyond, and Fave.

