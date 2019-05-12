Best business class to redeem miles for: SQ, Emirates or Qatar?

If you own an air mile credit card, your ultimate goal would be to take First Class to some place nice, like Paris. But Business Class is nice too, with larger legroom, a fully reclinable seat and Michelin star dishes to devour in the sky.

But not all airlines’ business class offerings are the same. Which airline should you go for?

HOW IS BUSINESS CLASS DIFFERENT FROM REGULAR ECONOMY?

Business class typically features several fancy things like priority boarding, a spacious seat that can lie flat, more leg room, more storage for belongings you don’t want to stow away, better meals, a larger and better quality screen and more attention from the cabin crew.

Sometimes, business class could also just mean more space, like in the case of budget airlines (e.g. Scoot business class) or domestic flights.

Business class is roughly double, or 3 times the price of an economy ticket, depending on the airline. Take a one-way flight from Singapore to Bangkok on Singapore Airlines as an example.

It costs roughly $600 for economy class and almost $1,000 for business class. In terms of miles, it takes 12,500 miles to redeem the flight in economy class and 21,500 miles in business class.

If you are paying that much more, you should probably do some research and go for an airline that has business class services and comfort fitting of your expectations.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES BUSINESS CLASS

The SQ business class is known for being one of the best in the world (despite being ranked 2nd by Skytrax), offering the widest seat you can get for business class with direct aisle access (that is, before ANA launched their new business class suite).

On board their A350 and B777, the seats are 75cm wide. The A380 aircrafts have slightly narrower seats but an improved experience overall.

The seats don’t recline to a lie-flat position by itself. Instead, you need a cabin crew’s help to fold down the seat and make the bed, which is rather cumbersome. If you are travelling as a couple, the crew can help you turn two partner seats into a double bed.

The downside is that you will have to sleep diagonally in order to place your feet in the footrest and stretch out your legs. Some travellers have given feedback about this point and the awkward position they have to sleep in, especially side sleepers.