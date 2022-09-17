Best cafes in Johor Bahru: TikTok-worthy spots, speciality coffee and fusion fare

If jam-packed traffic at the Causeway is evident of one thing, it's that Singaporeans are reverting back to Johor Bahru (also known as JB) as their quick weekend getaway.

Now, as you wander around Malaysia's second-largest city once again, don't miss out on these incredibly gorgeous cafes which satisfies not only in terms of a caffeine fix, but also gets our appetite rumbling for more.

Keijometo

PHOTO: Keijometo

Newly opened this year, Keijometo has already made it among the top picks amongst TikTokers. The industrial themed Japanese cafe sports exposed walls, minimalistic interior and a variety of affordable bites.

The hot favourite is the iconic Mentaiko Tamagoyaki Sando for RM18 (S$5.59), a flame-torched smoky stack featuring crispy egg patties, and creamy mentaiko sauce whilst dark horses include the cheesy Truffle Carbonara Udon and the Salmon Ochazuke (RM30).

For drinks, look forward to a decent cup of matcha and niche Macha Iced Latte curations flavours like in Watermelon (RM15), Strawberry (RM16), and Sugarcane (RM13).

Keijometo is located at 3, Jalan Chengai, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 7-331 1825. Open Tuesday-Sunday 11.30am-8pm. Closed on Monday.

Dusk by Mok Mok

PHOTO: Dusk by Mok Mok

A bohemian oasis, Dusk by Mok Mok is a spot complete with palm trees, hammocks, neon signs, and picture perfect drinks and desserts.

Be spoilt for choice with their freshly made and flavourful Japanese, Italian, and Western fare.

The Curry Katsu Don (RM32) makes for a savoury afternoon refuel after shopping and the Chilli Crab Pasta (RM32) is perfect to warm up the belly on cool rainy days with crab meat, egg, garlic and parmesan.

Definitely end the meal with the Kumo Ultimo Souffle Pancake (RM25) featuring lemon curd, homemade crumble, mixed fruit, and a white chocolate mermaid tail!

Dusk by Mok Mok is located at 49, Jalan Perang, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 19-771 0068. Open daily 12pm-10pm.

Merah Kitchen & Bar

PHOTO: Merah Kitchen & Bar

Hidden behind a vending machine, Merah Kitchen & Bar hits you with old school retro vibes. Sporting arcade and nostalgic 70's board games, it's the ideal hangout for families and friends.

Feeling hungry after all that competitive heat?

Start off with a Hot Mocha (RM12) or a refreshing Ice Yuzu Tea (RM16), followed by the aromatic Black Garlic Pasta (RM25) with smoked duck bacon and greens, or hot brunch picks like the Eggs on Croissant (RM18).

To end on a sweet note, the warm Brownie (RM18) and ice cream with strawberries make for the unbeatable combo.

You might also find some cute cats roaming around if you are lucky.

Merah Kitchen & Bar is located at 17, Jalan Ibrahim, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 11-5135 9434. Open Tuesday-Thursday 6pm-12am, Friday-Sunday 12pm-12am. Closed on Monday.

Sunday Morning Coffee Shop

PHOTO: Sunday Morning Coffee Shop

Sunday Morning Coffee Shop is the place where film, music and good coffee mingles in harmony to become a photographer's ideal escape.

Housing a film lab and a drip coffee cafe, the space is ideal to kill time as you get your photos developed.

Decorated with vintage cameras and vinyl records as decoration, the coffee hub sits pretty with its minimalist Japanese-inspired menu.

Cool off with the Iced Cafe au Lait (RM10), or go for the Japanese Soda with Ice Cream (RM12).

Satisfy the sweet-tooth with goodies like the jiggly, sweet and light Purin (RM10) with fresh cream and walnut or a moist Lemon Pound Cake (RM8).

Sunday Morning Coffee Shop is located at 124, Jalan Trus, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 14-914 8198. Open Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday 10am-6pm. Closed on Wednesday.

Commune by The Creators

PHOTO: Commune by The Creators

A bright Nordic haven, Commune by The Creators is a minimalist cafe located in the quaint neighbourhood of Taman Adda Heights.

On the menu here offers all-day brunch, and wholesome western fare. Get your healthy meal started with the classic Avocado Toast (RM23) with poached eggs, artisan bread and chimichurri sauce.

On the other hand, we simply can't deny the bonito-flakes topped Yuzu Eggs Benedict (RM19) with a choice of smoked salmon or beef bacon, poached eggs, and house-made yuzu hollandaise.

For a perk me up, try their Rose Latte (RM15, 17) or the Commune Coffee Mix (RM13) with soda, lime and double espresso.

Commune by The Creators 28 & 230, Jalan Adda 7, Taman Adda Heights, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 11-3120 2300. Open daily 9am-6pm.

Space Cafe

PHOTO: Space Cafe

Located below the Holiday Villa Hotel, Space Cafe is a multidimensional community & collaboration space with a bakery and specialty coffee.

The triple threat spot is spacious and Muslim friendly; best sellers include the sweet Caramel Biscotti Coffee (RM18), with hand frothed milk and house-blend espresso, the zesty Orange Americano (RM18), or the spicy innuendos of the hot Caramel Cinnamon Cafe Latte (RM18).

The French pastries here are equally popular – think Vanilla Strudels (RM12), Danishes (RM8), and Croissants (RM5).

Space Cafe is located at Holiday Villa, G-11, 260, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Abad, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 10-718 6508. Open Sunday-Thursday 8am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 8am-12am.

Bev C'afe

PHOTO: Bev C'afe

Bev C'afe is where culture, coffee and desserts collide to create an ambiance like no other.

Doubling up as a fashion retail store, it also presents a selection of unisex apparel by independent designers, so you can kill two birds with one stone.

Refuel with the Oh Mama! (RM18), where slow cook nanas chicken rendang is sandwiched in a croissant while seafood lovers can opt for Under The Sea (RM20) instead, is a Sambal ketuk salmon charcoal croissant.

For drinks, pick from cold brews, filtered coffees, Signature Espresso Ice Cubes and Espresso Moktinis (RM15).

Bev C'afe is located at 54, Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 16-725 3530. Open Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday 10am-6pm. Closed on Wednesday.

Mrs Whó

PHOTO: Mrs Whó

If you love the combination of savoury chicken with sweet waffles, this is the place for you.

At Mrs Who, the Whó Fried Chicken Waffles (RM31.90) are a mainstay, boasting crispy fried chicken, sunny side-up, maple chilli, and crushed peanuts.

All day brunch on weekends here is a tummy-filling affair too, with best sellers like Eggy Hash (RM27.90), a mishmash of potato pancake, poached eggs with hollandaise, beans, feta cheese, and beef.

Complete your nibbles by digging into the Popiah Pisang (RM19.90) filled with banana, nutella, chocolate gravy, and crushed peanuts.

Mrs Whó is located at Jalan Storey, Bukit Senyum, 80300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 12-774 6349. Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-8pm, Friday 2-8pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-8pm. Closed on Monday.

Soil JB

PHOTO: Soil JB

Flora resides at Soil JB, a cottage-inspired gem, only 35 minutes by car from Johor Bahru Checkpoint.

Along with gorgeous views and an aesthetic backdrop, the foliage covered fairy-tale cafe also serves great coffee and daily-baked French bakes by The Atlas Bakery.

Crusted with almond flakes for a sweet crunchy texture, the Croissant aux Amandes (RM8) packs a custard-filled surprise.

The Kouign Amann (RM7.50) is also highly raved, boasting a crusty butter cake with hints of cinnamon.

The branch also serves caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages – our picks include the Matcha Espresso (RM16), and the refreshing Mint Mocha (RM16).

Soil JB is located at Unit SL009, Spring Lab, Lot A (GF, Jalan Ekoflora Utama, Taman Ekoflora, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 17-392 1148. Open Monday-Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-7pm.

The Replacement Lodge & Kitchen

PHOTO: The Replacement Lodge & Kitchen

A list of the best cafes in JB would not be complete without The Replacement Lodge & Kitchen. Minutes away from the border, the Melbourne-inspired coffee place has been around since 2015.

With floor to ceiling windows and a cosy vibrant space, the coffee selection is stellar with specially house-roasted coffee beans, as well as Cold brew Coffee and Specialty tea with single origin coffee on a multi-roasters basis that changes every month.

To chow down, the Chicken Confit is a delicious treat served alongside roasted potato, vegetables with special sauce, whilst the Chicken Burger patty is for the easy-goers slathered with special sambal mayo.

The Replacement Lodge & Kitchen is located at 33, Jalan Dhoby, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 12-547 7885. Open Monday-Fri day10am-5:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 9.30am-5:30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.