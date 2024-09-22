Best cafes in Melbourne: Single origin beans, batch brews, baked goods and more

Coffee and Melbourne are two words that go together like wine and cheese or gin and tonic. Any Melbournian who is worth their beans will tell you where to get the best coffee in town.

But with so many awesome spots serving up an incredible variety of beans, roasts, and brews the choice can be daunting.

Fear not — after many caffeine fuelled days of research, we've come up with a shortlist of the best cafes in Melbourne, that will help you get your caffeine fix in a jiffy.

Patricia Coffee Brewers

Tucked away on Little Bourke Street, Patricia Coffee Brewers is all about high-quality coffee, simplicity, and that classic Melbourne vibe. The cafe was sweetly created as a tribute to best friends Bowen Holden and Pip Heath's grandmothers (both called Patricia).

If you're serious about your coffee, you would be glad to know they shine a spotlight on Melbourne-based coffees including their own known roasts. To accompany, you'll find goodies from the best bakeries in town including Baker Bleu, Mörk, Small Batch, Sucette, Little Bertha, All Are Welcome and more.

The space is intimate (you're standing while you sip), but the brews make up for it. Expect no frills-just exceptional espresso, or filtered coffee and a quick chat with friendly baristas.

Patricia Coffee Brewers is located at Rear of, 493-495 Little Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia. Open Mon-Fri 7 am-4 pm. Closed Sat-Sun.

Good Measure

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvJQBpgvHfm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you're after a cafe that mixes solid brunch vibes with excellent coffee, Good Measure is your jam. Located in Carlton, this spot has that laid-back aesthetic that invites you to stay a little longer.

If you need a recommendation, their signature Mont Blanc (A$8) is a crowd favourite with filter coffee, dark sugar, cream, orange & nutmeg. Whilst other options include Nitro Cold Brew (A$7), and Soy Matcha Latte (From A$7) together with bites like Ramen Egg Salad (A$16) and Pastrami DLX (A$16).

If you're looking for a mid-day pick-me-up, the beer taps start from 1pm onwards, or you can opt for a glass of cocktail or a nice wine.

Good Measure is located at 193 Lygon St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia. Open Sun-Thu 8am-11pm, Fri-Sat 8am-1am.

Path Melbourne

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CssqkGovHhe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For all the minimalist lovers, Path Melbourne is where style meets substance. This North Melbourne gem has a Scandi-inspired, clean aesthetic that makes your Instagram feed look like *chef's kiss*. But the coffee? Equally impressive.

You'll find smooth, rich blends that are the perfect companion for their simple yet flavour-packed pastries. If you're not a coffee expert, the menu also makes it far easier to order blends with each one grouped into four broad flavour profiles — Citrus, Floral, Berry, Chocolate.

If you still need help, you can always consult their knowledgeable staff. It's a bit pricey, but the experience is worth it.

Path Melbourne is located at 362 Victoria St, North Melbourne VIC 3051, Australia, Open Mon-Tue & Thu-Sun 9am-4 pm. Closed on Wed.

Two Conversations

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6VYB-cvnx_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Want something a little more low-key? Two Conversations, located in South Melbourne, is a quaint spot where you can enjoy both good coffee and good company (hence the name). They offer a rotating coffee selection, so there's always something new to try.

And while the menu is minimal, what they do offer is executed to perfection. Their Batch brew (From A$4) is perfect for those who want a smooth, easy-drinking coffee, and the Flat White is equally amazing.

They also have a small selections of baked goods, and their popular Croffle (A$9), which sells out super quick!

Two Conversations is located at Shop 26/10 Equitable Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia. Open Mon-Fri 8am-3pm. Closed Sat-Sun.

Maker

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9wsOHdznqJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you're all about that third-wave coffee scene, Maker is a must-visit. With an industrial-chic design and some of the best brews in town, this place is for coffee lovers.

Their single origin coffee beans are sourced from top roasters around the world, and the baristas here are true coffee connoisseur. Opt for their Filter Coffee, or go for their Espresso, perfect if've you've got time for a slow mornings filled with indulgent sips.

While they're primarily coffee-focused, they offer simple yet delicious toasties and pastries pair beautifully with their brews — must tires include the Three Cheese Toastie with Thyme Toastie and the Cinnamon Buns from Söt by Mörk.

Maker has outlets at various locations throughout Melbourne.

Disciple Roasters

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cej7dYJhNZA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Disciple Roasters in Brunswick is the epitome of craftsmanship. It's a small, tucked-away spot that focuses on specialty coffee with a level of dedication that's impressive.

They roast their own beans in-house, ensuring every cup is fresh, full-bodied, and packed with flavour. The industrial interior adds to the cool, understated vibe, whilst the premium selection of 15 black coffees and retail bags is an excuse to keep returning for something new.

Their espresso is unmatched, for those who appreciate their coffee strong and pure.

Disciple Roasters is located at 16 Black St, Brunswick VIC 3056, Australia. Open daily 7 am-3pm.

Capulus & Co

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwR--fAPjce/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you're looking for a cafe that feels like a well-kept secret, Capulus & Co is the place to go. This little gem is all about delivering quality coffee in a laid-back, cosy setting.

The cafe is family-run, operating out the front window of a home. Though their focus is house-made Focaccia, and other baked goods, coffee here still shines.

You'll find classic drinks like filter coffee, chai, teas, hot chocolate as well as creative interpretations like Double Orange Mocha Frappuccino.

Capulus & Co is located at 9 Sydney Rd, Brunswick VIC 3056, Australia. Open Tue-Fri 7 am-2 pm, Sat-Sun 8 am-1 pm. Closed on Mon.

Seven Seeds Coffee Roasters

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9VsHxbJsrO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A pioneer in Melbourne's specialty coffee scene, Seven Seeds Coffee Roasters is an institution. Located in Carlton, this spacious cafe and roasters has been serving up some of the best coffee in the city since 2007.

They roast their beans in-house, sourcing them from top farms around the world. It's the perfect spot for both coffee aficionados and casual sippers alike. For something different than the usual, the Vanilla Malt Milkshake is the ideal choice.

Alternatively, we also find ourselves drooling over the Bombay Beef Rendang, and Jordy's Boston Beans with bacon beans stew, goat cheese, dukkah, crispy curry leaves, and poached egg on sourdough.

Seven Seeds Coffee Roasters is located at 114 Berkeley St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia. Open Mon-Fri 7am-5pm, Sat-Sun 8am-5pm.

[[nid:701924]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.