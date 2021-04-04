Best car paint protection film installers in Singapore

Investing in a good Paint Protection Film (PPF) for your car right now will protect you from scratches and chips in the future.

But the price is not for the faint of heart. A good PPF would set you back anything between $4,000 to $6,000, and If you were to part with that exorbitant amount of money, naturally, you would want the most qualified people to install it for you, yes?

Don't worry. We got your back with these PPF workshops listed below.

Autoshield Solar Film

Autoshield Solar Film opens seven days a week and has over 500 positive reviews on sgCarMart.

Autoshield Solar Film operates seven days a week and is an ideal workshop for people who always find themselves stuck at work and have little free time.



It offers paint protection film from Oracal, a German paint protection film brand packed with advanced protection properties such as self-healing, guard against acid rain, stone chips, scratches and more.



Suppose paint protection film is way over your budget, it also has a broad range of highly graded solar film packages that are more affordable (Gold series, Sapphire series and Diamond series) for your consideration.



Services offered: Solar film & tinting, accessories retail, paint protection



Address: 68 Yio Chu Kang Road, Singapore (545569)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sun) Closed on PHs

Contact number: 8788 1688

ACE GT Pte Ltd

ACE GT is a certified Kavaca installer as well as an appointed centre for Ceramic PRO.

ACE GT Pte Ltd is one of the few paint protection specialists with a locally trained team that has serviced over 30,000 vehicles (as of present).



It's famous for infusing state-of-the-art products from Ceramic PRO and consistency in its quality workmanship, products, and services using advanced tools from Germany and Italy.



The Kavaca paint protective film comes highly recommended. You will be amazed by the level of protection it can give your car.



Services offered: Paint protection, car grooming - wash & polish, car fumigation & pest removal



Address: 9 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #01-70 North Spring Bizhub, Singapore (768163)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number: 6710 7793 / 9171 0359

New Age Polish Pte Ltd

New Age Polish offers a 10-year warranty for its PPF services.

New Age Polish Pte Ltd is a reliable one-stop full range grooming centre in Singapore that focuses on paint protection services.



Its team consists of detail-oriented professionals with a wealth of hands-on experience. New Age Polish constantly looks out for new technique to adopt and sources for the best products to offer its customers a five-star service at a reasonable price.



It provides a comprehensive range of STEK paint protection film famous for its high-gloss, self-healing, anti-yellowing, water beading and puncture-resistant properties, and a whopping 10-year warranty.



Services offered: KubeBond paint protection, car grooming - wash & polish, car fumigation & pest removal, upholstery - Seats & Tops, car wrapping



Address: 11 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #01-112 North Spring Biz Hub, Singapore (768089)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Sun) Closed on Wed

Contact number: 8161 0131

GK Detailing Pte Ltd

PPFs may be expensive but at GK Detailing, its money well spent.

GK Detailing Pte Ltd is the exclusively approved applicator of MAGNUS PRO (PPF) and NANONIX (Ceramic 9H Coating) in Singapore. GK Detailing also offers other paint protection films such as GK Defence from Korea, a PPF that heals itself from scratches without the help of heat.



Alternatively, you could give the MAGNUS PRO (PPF) a shot; it's an invisible shield that protects your car from road debris with self-healing technology, superior clarity that shines for years, superhydrophobic and more!



Services offered: Paint protection, car grooming - wash & polish, vinyl car wrapping



Address: 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4 #06-59 Synergy @ KB, Singapore (417800)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Tue - Sun)

Contact number: 9658 8936 / 9155 1806

5D Solutions Pte Ltd

5D Solutions is another PPF specialist with hundreds of five-star reviews on sgCarMart.

If you stay in the West, 5D Solutions Pte Ltd is a car groomer you cannot miss. It is a sister company of New Age Polish (see above) and, naturally, it also specialises in paint protection. Both companies have accumulated numerous five-star reviews on sgCarMart.



Its popularity boils down to its unparalleled service quality, flawless finishing for all its services and a team of highly competent employees.



Services offered: STEK PPF, KubeBond paint protection, car grooming - wash & polish, car fumigation & pest removal, upholstery - Seats & Tops and car wrapping



Address: 7 Soon Lee Street #01-26 iSpace, Singapore (627608)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number: 8668 7560 / 6254 0456

KGC Workshop Pte Ltd (Koh Guan Chua Workshop)

KGC has made a name of itself and become synonymous with paint correction and protection for your car.

KGC Workshop Pte Ltd (Koh Guan Chua Workshop) is a mega one-stop automotive centre conveniently located in Ang Mo Kio that specialises and offers a wide array of auto services under one roof.



A notable PPF that KGC has is the OnerPro (PPF) that originates from Canada. It's a PPF made from a transparent thermoplastic polyurethane material and a fluorocarbon topcoat that protects your car paint from minor scratches, road debris, chemicals, and other stains.



If that's a little over your budget, check out the nano-ceramic coating system by 3K Def from Japan, available in five variants - Gold Def, Silver Def, Leather Def, Trim, and Glass Def.



Services offered: Repair & servicing, insurance claim, spray painting, car grooming - wash & polish



Address: 14 Ang Mo Kio Street 63, Singapore (569116)

Opening hours: 9.30am - 6.30pm (Mon - Fri) 9.30am - 5.00pm (Sat)

Contact number: 9009 2878 / 8189 2987 / 9459 5767 / 8189 2986

MTM Performance Auto Pte Ltd

With two units focusing on different services in Enterprise Hub, you spend less time waiting for your car.

MTM Performance Auto Pte Ltd has two units in Enterprise Hub. Each unit has its specialisation to increase efficacy and streamline its operations for short downtimes for its customers.



Unit #01-78 specialises in general maintenance to performance tuning.



Unit #01-116, aka MTM Detailing Studioz, specialises in your car's aesthetics with notable tools and products from IGL coatings, RUPES, Koch-Chemie, and more.



Services offered: Paint protection, car grooming - wash & polish, bodykits styling, spray painting, performance upgrades, accident repairs and claims



Address: 42 Toh Guan Road East #01-78 / #01-116 Enterprise Hub, Singapore (608583)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Fri) 10:00am - 5:00pm (Sat)

Contact number: 9107 2671 / 6271 2088

D'Saintz Detail & Style

D'Saintz is famous for its car wrapping services, but try its in-house paint protection films too.

D'Saintz Detail & Style is a detailing studio that shines when it comes to car wrapping services. Many customers highly recommend its services.



Compared to other workshops that bring in imported products, you'll get more affordable paint protection film, vinyl wraps, and solar film services as it uses its own in-house brand.



Services offered: Paint protection, car grooming - wash & polish, car fumigation & pest removal, upholstery - Seats & Tops



Address: 60 Jalan Lam Huat #03-50 Carros Center, Singapore (737869)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 10.00pm (Mon - Sat) Sun by Appt Only, Closed on PHs

Contact number: 8118 6264

Msyncz Inc Pte Ltd

To make your money's worth, Msyncz Inc's V-KOOL PPF comes with a 10-year warranty.

Msyncz Inc Pte Ltd is an appointed Franchisee of V-KOOL in Singapore with over 16 years of experience in the window film and paint protection film trade.



Msyncz Inc has what it takes to intensify your car paint to look pristine and beautiful at all times by offering you the top-of-line V-KOOL paint protection film. It's a film that provides a proprietary aqua-coat hydrophobic protection that repels liquids while featuring an advanced self-healing layer resistant to solvents, alcohol-based liquids and UV. To sweeten the pot, it also comes with a 10-year warranty.



Services offered: Paint protection, solar films & tinting



Address: 21 Toh Guan Road East #01-07 Toh Guan Centre, Singapore (608609)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number: 9851 4662 / 6515 1581

