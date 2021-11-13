The best charm bracelets that are chic and not cheesy

We can all agree that finding a piece of jewellery that's meaningful is no easy feat. Sure, we can simply get what everyone else is wearing but it will be one of those accessories that you'll soon forget.

So what piece of jewellery should you invest in if you're looking to tell your story through your bling? Peep charm bracelets.

Now, there's nothing new about charm bracelets. In fact, for some, it transports us right back to our childhood — adding charms with every special occasion or milestone and reminding ourselves of those moments even 10 or 30 years later.

Over the years, the charm bracelet has seen a sleeker modern incarnation and has also become a stylish staple for many women around the world.

It's customisable and super chic, it's no wonder that jewellery brands are offering more stylish options in the market. From brands like Pandora to Monica Vinader, here are some of the brands to check out for the best charm bracelets.

Monica Vinader: Alta Capture charm bracelet

PHOTO: Monica Vinader

Looking for a striking statement piece? Consider Monica Vinader's Alta Capture charm bracelet.

With a wide variety of designs for you to choose from, these charm bracelets also come in three stunning metals: Silver, gold, and rose gold.

Exuding the brand's chic and minimalist style these bracelets are perfect for both men and women, and are also customisable so you can personalise and engrave your pieces just the way you like it.

Prices start from $525. View the full range here.

Pandora: Pandora ME charm bracelet

PHOTO: Pandora

Inspired by Gen Z, the Pandora ME collection is inclusive, diversified, and strongly driven by the power of imagination.

Unlike the usual charm bracelets, this collection Pandora boasts a new attitude and features the inclusion of new materials, styling accents, and redefined functional features for many styling possibilities.

For an edgier aesthetic the two new carabiner clasps replace the classic ball clasp, while the styling connectors can be modified so you can customise the length of your bracelet. In fact, you can also even mix up your bracelet with a myriad of styling accents to suit your mood of the day.

Prices start from $99. View the full range here.

Thomas Sabo: 925 silver charm bracelet

PHOTO: Thomas Sabo

A charm bracelet really is the gift that keeps on giving. With the option to add charms over time, you can choose a new one every time you celebrate a new milestone in your life.

If you're looking for a fully customisable charm bracelet to personalise, then give your imagination free rein with this piece from Thomas Sabo. Made with 925 Sterling silver, this charm bracelet gives you the freedom to add your own charms so you can style it just the way you like it.

Prices start from €59(S$92). View the full range of charms here.

Orient Jewellers: Gold 4 charm child bracelet

PHOTO: Orient Jewellers

Prefer a charm bracelet that's already designed for you? Orient Jewellers offers a wide range of options for you to choose from and we can't help but gush over how adorable some of the designs are.

Whether you're giving it as a gift to your friends, your little ones or even for yourself, you're bound to find one that you'll love.

Prices start from $420. View the full range here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.