The best cheeseburgers and other alternatives to celebrate International Cheeseburger Day

If you ask a foodie "What defines a good cheeseburger?", you are literally signing up for a 2-hour cheeseburger lecture unaccompanied by the main subject.

After having so many cheeseburgers in my life, I would like to think that I've figured out the science behind a good burger. But expectations and reality are often poles apart and that is so in my case too.

Factoring in the done-ness of the meat, the type of cheese used, right down to the fluffiness (or toastiness) of the bun, I hunt down some of the best cheeseburgers (or deliciously worthy alternatives) in town for you.

1. MUCHACHOS

Right opposite Amoy Street Food Centre is a hidden Cali-Mexican gem.

While their tacos, burritos and quesadillas are hot favourites, the Cheeseburger was the unexpected highlight of the night. I had to divide mine with 2 other friends and I swear the 2 bites I had were not enough.

For a rather affordable price, the Cheeseburger is a juicy, meaty delight, with a perfectly toasted bun, and gooey melted cheese - a combination that leaves you wanting more. Lots more.

For today only in light of Cheeseburger day, Muchachos is celebrating with HALF OFF every cheeseburger!

They are also having a 50 per cent off their whole menu next week on Friday, 27 September for their 6th anniversary. So be sure to head down early to grab your share of authentic Cali-Mex food!

Address: 182 Cecil St, #01-01 Frasers Tower, Singapore 069547

Opening Hours:

Monday - Saturday: 11am - 9pm

Closed on Sundays

Website

2. BURGER JOINT

It's fair to say that I have an unexplainable obsession with New York. Friends who have been to NYC constantly come back raving about the burgers they've had without me. Lucky for me, Burger Joint is just a $2 bus ride down the road and not a $2000 plane ride away.

Burger Joint won my heart the minute I saw "Bacon Cheeseburger" ($19.80). Stacked with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, and most importantly, crispy caramelized bacon strips, this was everything I imagined "having a cheeseburger on the streets of New York" to be.

The meat is flown in from the US to preserve the original flavours of the NYC joint, and the burgers here have the perfect meat-to-bun-to-melty-cheese ratio.

Sipping on my Baileys Milkshake ($11.80) while chowing down on my bacon cheeseburger is the closest I've been to NYC besides watching The Devil Wears Prada. But if milkshakes are too jelat for you, there's bound to be a pint of beer that fits your taste.

With 18 different brews on tap (subjected to change without notice), the beer selection is the widest I've ever seen for a burger joint.

Address: 115 Amoy St, #01-03, Singapore 069935

Opening Hours:

Monday - Wednesday: 11.30am - 11pm (last order at 9.30pm)

Thursday - Saturday: 11.30am - 12am (last order at 11.30pm)

Sunday: 11.30am - 8pm (last order at 8pm)

Website

3. THE MARKET GRILL

Last week, you saw The Market Grill make an appearance on our blog for their wicked lobster rolls.

And if you have yet to try it out, here's another reason for you to do so.

While most people would recommend the Signature Cheeseburger (from $20) or the Blue Cheese Burger (from $21), I say break the rules and go for the Cod Fish Burger ($29) - yes, yes, I know, it isn't technically a cheeseburger, but it's just too good to not order!

I may be biased but seriously, cod fish is hands down, the best fish out there.

Paired with cherry tomatoes, lettuce, a secret-recipe house sauce and fragrant parmesan bun, the Cod Fish Burger is on the top of my list for best fish burgers in Singapore, outbeating my childhood favourite Filet-O-Fish.

Address: 208 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068642

Opening Hours:

Lunch from Monday - Saturday: 11.30am - 2.30pm

Dinner from Monday - Saturday: 6pm - 10pm

Closed on Sundays

Website

4. BURGER +

If American-style burgers are not your thing, then you would be glad to find Burger + offering Korean-style gourmet burgers at affordable prices.

The aromatic truffle lingers as you enter the restaurant and as they serve up a banging Truffle Burger ($21) with truffle 3-way (wild truffle shavings, truffle puree and truffle mayo). This is truffle paradise.

While you can try the other popular burgers such as the Cheeseburger ($13.80) and Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger ($17.20), I highly recommend you try the Honey Chicken (from $9.20) instead.

Glazed with B+ signature honey sauce, this will get your fingers sticky and your palette cheering. Pair it with some good ol' Korean beer for the ultimate chimaek (chicken and beer) experience.

Address: Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road, #01-37/38, Singapore 238877

Opening Hours:

Monday - Sunday: 10am - 10pm

Website

5. THREE BUNS

Hanging plants, bar counter and Yellow playing in the background painted a perfect picture of a London bar for me.

It was the perfect Friday night out even though I had to fight a queue to get a table, but that just proves how popular they are.

I prefer my cheeseburger with a beef patty, but for those looking for an alternative, the Sly Stallone ($27) made with sustainably-sourced Australian lamb and Italian goat cheese is your best bet.

My friend stuffed his face with it and only had a spare finger to give a thumbs up which I promptly noted.

Address: 60 Robertson Quay, #01-01 Singapore 238252

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Friday: 5pm - 12am

Saturday -Sunday: 10am - 12am

Closed on Mondays

Website

This article was first published in Shopback.