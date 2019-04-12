Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants

Without doubt, Singapore’s famous chilli crab dish is a quintessential local dish that has earned a name for itself overseas. The juxtapose of flavours in its spicy, sweet and salty sauce is the bomb, especially when paired with fried mantous.

Despite the steep price tag, this dish is still popular among both locals and tourists. Chilli crabs don’t come cheap, but here we are to provide you a comprehensive price guide!

Here are 7 chilli crab restaurants in Singapore and their prices.

BEST CHILLI CRAB RESTAURANTS IN SINGAPORE: COMPLETE PRICE GUIDE

Restaurant Price/kg* Palm Beach Seafood $99 (Sri Lankan crab)

Crabs above 1.4 kg costs $109/kg Jumbo Singapore $88 (Mud crab, Sri Lankan crab)

$238 (Alaskan crab) Long Beach Singapore $78 (Canadian crab)

$88 (Mud crab) Mellben Seafood Singapore

(a.k.a. Ang Mo Kio Crab) $85

Crabs above 1.2kg costs $90/kg No Signboard Clarke Quay $90 (Sri Lankan crab)

$128 (Canadian crab)

$220 (Alaskan crab) Master Crab Seafood Restaurant $80 (Vietnamese crab) Red House Seafood $98 (mud crab, Sri Lankan crab)

*Prices are based on November 2019 prices

PALM BEACH SEAFOOD

Palm Beach offers a splendid view while you indulge in your chilli crab. The outdoor seats overlook Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Singapore’s skyline. If you go at the right time, you can even watch the light show from MBS while enjoying your meal!

Palm Beach generally serves huge crabs, around 1.6kg and more. Their spicy level is mild and retains the sweet tomato flavour in its sauce. The average price per pax is $60.

Address: 1 Fullerton Rd, #01-09 One Fullerton, Singapore 049213

JUMBO SINGAPORE

The Jumbo restaurant is a swanky place to bring your overseas guests to impress them with the nice riverside location, just by the Singapore River. Their chilli crab sauce is thick, sweet and just slightly spicy. Compared to the other restaurants, their spicy level is probably the mildest.

The average price per pax is about $50 to $60.

Addresses:

16 Dempsey Road #01-11

20 Upper Circular Road #B1-48 The Riverwalk

30 Merchant Road #01-01 Riverside Point

2 Orchard Turn #04-09/10 ION Orchard

1206 ECP, #01-07/08 East Coast Seafood Centre

78 Airport Blvd, #03-202/203/204 Jewel, Singapore

LONG BEACH SINGAPORE

One of the spiciest chilli crabs is found at Long Beach, along with another of their signature dish, the black pepper crab. Long Beach basically created the black pepper crab dish and it’s now a hot favourite amongst Singaporeans and tourists, sometimes outshining the incumbent chilli crab.

If you are looking for a kick for your taste buds, this is the place.

The average price per pax is $50.

Addresses:

25 Dempsey Road, S249670

220 Stadium Boulevard, S397803

1202 ECP, 04 East Coast Seafood Centre #01-04, S449881

30 Stevens Road #01-10, S257840

Jurong East Street 21 #03-07 IMM Building, S609601

MELLBEN SEAFOOD SINGAPORE (A.K.A. ANG MO KIO CRAB)

You can typically expect very chunky crabs at Mellben and you can choose the level of spiciness you prefer. Other than chilli crab, their other must-try signature is the Claypot Crab Bee Hoon which has the sweetest milky broth ever.

The average price per pax is $40.

Addresses:

232 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, St 22, #01-1222

440 Pasir Ris Drive 4, #01-13

NO SIGNBOARD CLARKE QUAY

At No Signboard, you can determine the level of spiciness you want for your Chilli Crab. Their other signature dish is the white pepper crab if you enjoy peppery tastes. Other seafood dishes like Razor clam and Drunken Shrimp are also very well-liked and reasonably priced.

The average price per pax is $40.

Address: Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen St, #04-63, S059817

MASTER CRAB SEAFOOD RESTAURANT