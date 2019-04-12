Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants

Without doubt, Singapore’s famous chilli crab dish is a quintessential local dish that has earned a name for itself overseas. The juxtapose of flavours in its spicy, sweet and salty sauce is the bomb, especially when paired with fried mantous.
Despite the steep price tag, this dish is still popular among both locals and tourists. Chilli crabs don’t come cheap, but here we are to provide you a comprehensive price guide!
Here are 7 chilli crab restaurants in Singapore and their prices.
BEST CHILLI CRAB RESTAURANTS IN SINGAPORE: COMPLETE PRICE GUIDE
|Restaurant
|Price/kg*
|Palm Beach Seafood
|$99 (Sri Lankan crab)
Crabs above 1.4 kg costs $109/kg
|Jumbo Singapore
|$88 (Mud crab, Sri Lankan crab)
$238 (Alaskan crab)
|Long Beach Singapore
|$78 (Canadian crab)
$88 (Mud crab)
|Mellben Seafood Singapore
(a.k.a. Ang Mo Kio Crab)
|$85
Crabs above 1.2kg costs $90/kg
|No Signboard Clarke Quay
|$90 (Sri Lankan crab)
$128 (Canadian crab)
$220 (Alaskan crab)
|Master Crab Seafood Restaurant
|$80 (Vietnamese crab)
|Red House Seafood
|$98 (mud crab, Sri Lankan crab)
*Prices are based on November 2019 prices
PALM BEACH SEAFOOD
Palm Beach offers a splendid view while you indulge in your chilli crab. The outdoor seats overlook Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Singapore’s skyline. If you go at the right time, you can even watch the light show from MBS while enjoying your meal!
Palm Beach generally serves huge crabs, around 1.6kg and more. Their spicy level is mild and retains the sweet tomato flavour in its sauce. The average price per pax is $60.
Address: 1 Fullerton Rd, #01-09 One Fullerton, Singapore 049213
JUMBO SINGAPORE
The Jumbo restaurant is a swanky place to bring your overseas guests to impress them with the nice riverside location, just by the Singapore River. Their chilli crab sauce is thick, sweet and just slightly spicy. Compared to the other restaurants, their spicy level is probably the mildest.
The average price per pax is about $50 to $60.
Addresses:
- 16 Dempsey Road #01-11
- 20 Upper Circular Road #B1-48 The Riverwalk
- 30 Merchant Road #01-01 Riverside Point
- 2 Orchard Turn #04-09/10 ION Orchard
- 1206 ECP, #01-07/08 East Coast Seafood Centre
- 78 Airport Blvd, #03-202/203/204 Jewel, Singapore
LONG BEACH SINGAPORE
One of the spiciest chilli crabs is found at Long Beach, along with another of their signature dish, the black pepper crab. Long Beach basically created the black pepper crab dish and it’s now a hot favourite amongst Singaporeans and tourists, sometimes outshining the incumbent chilli crab.
If you are looking for a kick for your taste buds, this is the place.
The average price per pax is $50.
Addresses:
- 25 Dempsey Road, S249670
- 220 Stadium Boulevard, S397803
- 1202 ECP, 04 East Coast Seafood Centre #01-04, S449881
- 30 Stevens Road #01-10, S257840
- Jurong East Street 21 #03-07 IMM Building, S609601
MELLBEN SEAFOOD SINGAPORE (A.K.A. ANG MO KIO CRAB)
You can typically expect very chunky crabs at Mellben and you can choose the level of spiciness you prefer. Other than chilli crab, their other must-try signature is the Claypot Crab Bee Hoon which has the sweetest milky broth ever.
The average price per pax is $40.
Addresses:
- 232 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, St 22, #01-1222
- 440 Pasir Ris Drive 4, #01-13
NO SIGNBOARD CLARKE QUAY
At No Signboard, you can determine the level of spiciness you want for your Chilli Crab. Their other signature dish is the white pepper crab if you enjoy peppery tastes. Other seafood dishes like Razor clam and Drunken Shrimp are also very well-liked and reasonably priced.
The average price per pax is $40.
Address: Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen St, #04-63, S059817
MASTER CRAB SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Master Crab is lesser known than the other restaurants but they have already grown to three branches around Singapore.
Their chilli crab dish leans more towards spicy than tomato-ey. Another of their signature dish is the salted egg crab.
The average price per pax is about $40 – $50.
Addresses:
RED HOUSE SEAFOOD
Red House’s chilli crab is quite sweet, rather than savoury. Their mildly spicy and thick sauce pairs perfectly with fried mantous or fried rice.
The average price per pax is $45.
Addresses:
CHEAP CHILLI CRAB RESTAURANTS IN OTHER PARTS OF SINGAPORE
Want to enjoy chilli crab without the queueing and the throng of tourists? Check out these neighbourhood zi char places below that serve up equally hearty chilli crab dishes.
The average price per pax for these places is around $35 – $45.
SINARAN SEAFOOD AND CATERING
Sinaran Seafood is your neighbourhood go-to place if you want to indulge in a fancier zi char meal. They are quite affordable for crab dishes. Being halal certified, it’s a popular place amongst Muslims.
Since last year, they have expanded their business to provide catering service too.
KENG ENG KEE SEAFOOD
Keng Eng Kee Seafood is a well-known zi char place and a favourite amongst Singaporeans. While it’s a typical hawker centre stall, the food that they serve up is not your typical hawker fare.
From chilli crab to claypot duck with sea cucumber, Keng Eng Kee has several must-try dishes that might surprise you.
HUA YU WEE
You might recognise this restaurant from its building. Hua Yu Wee is still operating from its original 1920s bungalow located at Upper East Coast road to date.
Everything is old-school about the place, including the taste of their seafood and zi char dishes that still manage to retain the good old flavours.
ENG SENG RESTAURANT
Other than chilli crab, Eng Seng is famous for their black pepper crab. So famous that they are usually sold out by 8pm! To make sure that you don’t walk away disappointed, be sure to ring in advance and reserve a crab.
Is it really that awesome?! Try it for yourself.
This article was first published in MoneySmart.