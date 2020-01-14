Best Chinese New Year set menus for your family reunion dinner (2020)

With the lunar new year of the rat set to begin on 24 Jan, it's about time you began making your reservations for your annual reunion dinners!
Here's a list of restaurants you can consider for your Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner this year.
Psst. For those with vegetarian relatives, we have an option or two for you as well!
TL;DR: CHINESE NEW YEAR SET MENUS FOR FAMILY REUNION DINNERS
|Restaurant
|Menu Type
|Number of Pax
|Cost
|Blue Lotus
|Happiness Set Menu
|Min 4 pax
|$78/pax
|Longevity Set Menu
|Min 4 pax
|$98/pax
|Prosperity Set Menu
|Min 2 pax
|$138/pax
|Canton Paradise
|Auspicious, Longevity Menus
|4 pax
|$288 - $368
|Celebration, Success & Fortune
|6 pax
|$408 - $608
|Grand Feast, Prosperity, & Wealth
|10 pax
|$628 - $828
|Dian Xiao Er
|Set A: Premium Selection Set
|3-10 pax
|$139 - $498
|Set B: Classic Signature Set
|3-10 pax
|$198 - $618
|Set C: Golden Fortune Set
|3-10 pax
|$228 - $768
|Fu Lin Men
|Health and Strength Set Menu
|4-6 pax
|$288 - $388
|7 Course Full Of Treasures Menu
|4-6 pax
|$368 - $468
|8 Course Menus
|10 pax
|$698 - $2388
|Jumbo Seafood (East Coast)
|Reunion Set (A4, B4)
|4 pax
|$268 - $348
|Reunion Set (A6, B6)
|6 pax
|$428 - $528
|Reunion Set (A10, B10)
|10 pax
|$768 - $928
|Ling Zhi Vegetarian
|Set A & B
|2 pax
|$88 - $168
|Set C & D
|4-6 pax
|$228 - $348
|Set E to H
|8-10 pax
|$428 - $698
|Peach Garden
|Lunar New Year Set Menu
|Min 2 pax
|$88 - $158/ pax (Min. 2 pax)
|Lunar New Year Set Menu
|Min 2 pax
|$188/pax (Min. 2 persons)
|Lunar New Year Set Menu
(For 10 Persons)
|10
|$798 - $2688 per table
|Red Star Restaurant
|Set Menu
|3-4 pax
|$188
|7-8 pax
|$388
|10 pax
|$468-$1,188
|Swatow Seafood
|Set Menu
|2-4 pax
|$168 - $338
|6 pax
|$498
|10 pax
|$598 - $1,888
|Soup Restaurant
|Blissful Set Menu
|2-3 pax
|$98 - $158
|Happiness Set Menu
|2-3 pax
|$128 -$178
|Blissful Set Menu
|4-10 pax
|$298 - $698
|Happiness Set Menu
|4-10 pax
|$368 - $848
|Special Value Menu
|2-3 pax
|$88 - $138
|Special Value Menu
|4-10 pax
|$178 - $468
*prices exclude GST and service charge.
MAKE YOUR CNY FAMILY REUNION DINNER RESERVATIONS EARLY
Make your reservations early.
Preferably one or even two months in advance.
Note: whilst the set menus listed below cater to specific group sizes, they can be adjusted accordingly if you give the restaurant sufficient time to prep in advance
BEST CHINESE NEW YEAR SET MENUS FOR FAMILY REUNION DINNERS
BLUE LOTUS
Feast to a Prosperous New Year with Blue Lotus this Year! Enjoy 10% Online Early Bird Discount before 12th Jan for Set Menu which comes in 3 auspicious menu sets: Happiness, Longevity, Prosperity. Takeaway Menu Package available too :) For more information visit https://www.bluelotus.com.sg/chinese-new-year-2020 #chinesenewyear #bluelotussg #2020 #celebration #family #friends #gathering #foodporn #foodsg #happiness #longevity #prosperity #goodhealth #sgfoodie #sgfoodporn
Blue Lotus Restaurant may be a little on the pricey end, but you will be digging into a wonderful selection.
Their Happiness Set Menu ($78/pax) boasts dishes like a warm, comforting claypot marble goby, while their Prosperity Set Menu ($138/pax) offers a braised pig trotter mee sua, a different take from the traditional braised fried noodles.
Address: Locations at Sentosa, Tanjong Pagar, and Alexandra Road.
Contact For Reservation: +65 6339 0880 (Sentosa), +65 6996 0880 (Tanjong Pagar), +65 6665 0880 (Alexandra Road)
CANTON PARADISE
Canton Paradise offers 8 different CNY set menus, depending on the number of pax dining at their restaurant.
Some noteworthy dishes in the set include their Signature Canton Jumbo Prawn Wanton Noodle, and their deep-fried Red Garoupa with Spicy Bean Sauce.
Location
Contact For Reservation
DIAN XIAO ER
Psst...Still deciding on where to bring your family for a reunion dinner feast? Here’s a heads up, indulge in a delightful reunion dinner with us for the 1st or 4th servings on CNY Eve and stand a chance to receive cash vouchers!🧧 Our CNY Festive Celebration Sets are available for 3 to 10 pax with 3 variations: (A) Premium Selection Set , (B) Classic Selection Set and (C) Golden Fortune Set. Reservations for CNY Eve (24th Jan) are only valid via walk-ins so drop a call before coming down as slots are running out fast! Hurry down now and we look forward to serving up great moments for you and your family this festive season!☺ For more information visit http://www.dianxiaoer.com.sg/cny-menu/ T&Cs Apply.
Dian Xiao Er offers dishes that are not your usual Chinese New Year fare.
In it's Premium Selection Set (from $139), you will get their signature herbal roast duck, and golden prawn balls that come with a sesame dressing.
Their classic signature set comes with unique dishes such as Crayfish in pumpkin sauce that will sure entice your palates.
Location
Contact For Reservation
FU LIN MEN RESTAURANT
If you'd like a treat this Chinese New Year, Fu Lin Men's menu boasts unique dishes such as smoky prawns and braised noodles with truffle oil.
For a memorable reunion dinner, go for their 8-course menus, where you will get luxurious dishes like Claypot Shark Fin, and Lobsters in creamy pumpkin sauce.
Location
Contact For Reservation
JUMBO SEAFOOD (EAST COAST)
A customary Chinese New Year dish that involves tossing of ingredients coupled with prosperous Chinese idioms. Is this one of your favourite dish during the festive season?⠀ ⠀ Let's ring in happiness, health and wealth with our 发财三文鱼鱼生 Prosperity Salmon ‘Yu Sheng’!⠀ ⠀ #JUMBOSeafoodsg #JUMBOSeafood #JUMBSeafoodNoms #JUMBOSeafoodEats #seafood #seafoodlover #seafooddiet #seafoodheaven #sgfood #foodsg #instafoodsg #sgig #foodstagram #sgcafe #sgfoodie #sgfooddiary #burpplesg #whati8today #igdining #exploresingapore #visitsingapore #eatoutsg #chinesenewyear #chinesenewyear2020 #yusheng
While Jumbo's CNY set menu comes with a concoction of seafood like live prawns, seafood and marble goby, crab enthusiasts should note that the restaurant's famous chilli crab dish isn't included in their CNY set menu.
That said, Jumbo provides a decent selection for its Chinese New Year Set Menu, where you will get a nice selection of seafood in the different menu items.
Address: 1206 ECP, #01-07/08 East Coast Seafood Centre, Singapore 449883
Contact For Reservation: 6442 3435
LING ZHI VEGETARIAN
For families who are vegetarian, Ling Zhi Vegetarian restaurant provides healthy and tasty set menus for vegetarians.
Try their vegetarian bamboo tube rice with truffle sauce, that pairs well with their Longevity Treasure Bowl. End the night on a sweet note, with their unique desserts like almond cream and peach jelly.
Address: 541 Orchard Rd, #05-01 Liat Towers, Singapore 238881
Contact For Reservation: 6734 3788
PEACH GARDEN
This year, Peach Garden restaurant took a healthier spin towards their Yu Sheng. Tossed with fresh scallops and chia seeds, you can celebrate the new year with a refreshing take to the traditional Yu Sheng.
The restaurant also came up with unique desserts such as Tang Yuan with birdnest, giving the otherwise standard CNY fare a more refreshing take.
Location
Contact For Reservation
RED STAR RESTAURANT
Can you believe I have never been to #redstardimsum restaurant in my life? It was only yesterday when my niece invited me along to lunch that I finally walked into this iconic place that seems to have been stuck in the 1970’s. The vintage vibes aren’t just found in the decor of wall-to-wall carpeting, a retro stage and the trippy ceiling with Chinese bat motifs, but in the way they serve dimsum using glass-paneled trolley carts pushed around by ladies of a certain age. The protocol here is to wait for them to approach your table, then if what they have in their cart suits your fancy, you get however many you like. The ladies will then make some markings on your order sheet to indicate what you got. A few cart-less ones flit around to take ad hoc orders of items that don’t travel well, like soups for example. The food itself is decent and hearty. I would recommend the fried yam dumplings, plain “chee cheong fun”, the fried dumpling/fritter with prawn and mango, and the version with prawn and banana. I also like the century egg porridge too. If you plan to go on a weekend and don’t wish to queue for a long time, I learned from my niece that it is better to arrive around 1.30pm when the first wave of the lunch crowd has eaten their fill and vamoosed. #veronicaphuaeats #redstardimsumrestaurant #dimsum #burpproved #burpple #burpplesg #foreverhungry #whati8today #roastduck #dumplings #yumcha #cantonesefood #chinesefood #sgrestaurant #igfoodie #sgfoodies #instafood_sg #sgfood #foodspotting #foodporn #foodie #instaeats #foodlover #foodstagram #igfood #onthetable #feedfeed
Normally a Dim Sum hot spot for many Singaporeans, Red Star also offers a Chinese New Year set menu for their ardent dim sum fan base.
Here you can expect no-frills, traditional Chinese food with popular favourites such as fresh, quick boiled live prawns, and deep-fried yam rings.
Address: 54 Chin Swee Road, #07-23, Singapore 160054.
Contact For Reservation: 6532 5266
SWATOW SEAFOOD
Shantou (Swatow) in Guangdong province, China is where many Teochews call home. Teochew cuisine is also known for their light flavours as it seeks to bring out the natural taste of the ingredients used. 📍 Swatow Seafood Lorong 4 Toa Payoh Blk 181 # 02-602 Singapore 310181 www.swatow.com.sg And of course, Swatow Seafood restaurant had authentic Teochew cuisine as its forte. #swatow #swatowsg #swatowseafood #teochew #teochewfood #teochewcuisine #foodstagram #foodporn #instafood #foodphotography #foodiesg #sgfoodie #vincentfoodstagram #vincentfood #sgfood #wheretoeatsg #teochewcuisinesg #eatoutsg #instafood_sg #eatsg #8dayseat #bestfoodaroundtheworld #hungrygowhere #singaporeinsiders #onthetable #goodfoodhunting #deliciousfood #goodfoodguide #goodfoodgallery #greatfood
Swatow Seafood offers a traditional Teochew reunion dinner, with popular favourites such as Prosperity abalone Yu Sheng, braised duck meat, and chilled mango sago.
If you are splurging this CNY, some of the more luxurious dishes include Stir-fried Scallop and Asparagus with Black Truffle, and Braised Ee-Fu Noodles with Boston Lobster.
Address: 02-602 Lor 4 Toa Payoh, Blk 181, Singapore 310181
Contact For Reservation: 6363 1717
SOUP RESTAURANT
<Its Almost Time!> With Chinese New Year just less than a month away, its not too late to make your reunion reservation with us! Also, Citibank Cardmembers enjoy $10 off any of our festive set menu from no till 9 Feb 2020. For full menu and details please refer to: http://www.souprestaurant.com.sg/cny-menu-2020.html For enquiries, PM or simply call us at 6645 9330 ❤ #cny #cnymenu #cnymenu2020 #CNYreuniondinner #souprestaurantsg
Soup restaurant is ironically not famous for their soups, but for their Samsui Ginger Chicken that's fragrant and umami-packed. You will be able to get their Samsui Ginger Chicken in the different set menus offered by Soup Restaurant.
What's more, this dish is paired with other warm, comforting home made dishes like a Baby Abalone Yu Sheng, Golden Pumpkin Prawn, and Homemade Squid Paste Scallop.
Location
Contact For Reservation
CNY FAMILY REUNION DINNER
Wherever you may be having your CNY family reunion dinner, the most important thing to remember is that you're all seated together at one table and are having a meal together.
Take the opportunity to reconnect and enjoy the company of your family.
This article was first published in Seedly.